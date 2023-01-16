ARDOVA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

LAGOS, 13 JANUARY 2023

ARDOVA PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE 4TH QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Monday, 30 January 2023 to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

Pursuant to the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for listed companies, the closed period commenced on Sunday, 1 January 2023, and will continue until 24hrs after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2022 AFS).

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and 2022 AFS through NGX issuers' Portal.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY