  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ardova Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
19.10 NGN   +0.53%
03:10aArdova : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Ardova Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Ardova : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARDOVA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
LAGOS, 13 JANUARY 2023

ARDOVA PLC - NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE 4TH QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Monday, 30 January 2023 to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

Pursuant to the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for listed companies, the closed period commenced on Sunday, 1 January 2023, and will continue until 24hrs after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2022 AFS).

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and 2022 AFS through NGX issuers' Portal.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 529 M 529 M
Net income 2022 -3 999 M -8,84 M -8,84 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 926 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ARDOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Ardova Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,10 NGN
Average target price 16,28 NGN
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Managers and Directors
Olumide Adeosun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moshood Olajide Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
AbdulWasiu O. Sowami Chairman
Olugbenga Olorunnisola Assistant General Manager-Compliance
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDOVA PLC3.80%55
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-0.84%8 597
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-2.61%5 134
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")0.61%5 044
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-1.47%2 890
RUBIS5.00%2 875