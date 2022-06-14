Log in
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
14.95 NGN    0.00%
11:53aARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
05/30ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of delay in release of financial results
PU
ARDOVA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/14/2022 | 11:53am EDT
LAGOS, 14 JUNE 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR 2021 AUDITED RESULTS AND Q1 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022.

Pursuant to the Closed Period Rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company had commenced its closed period on Saturday, 1 January 2022 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of both results.

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of both results through the NGX Issuers' Portal.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
