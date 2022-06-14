ARDOVA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS, 14 JUNE 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR 2021 AUDITED RESULTS AND Q1 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022.

Pursuant to the Closed Period Rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company had commenced its closed period on Saturday, 1 January 2022 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of both results.

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of both results through the NGX Issuers' Portal.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY