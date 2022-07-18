Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ardova Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
13.05 NGN    0.00%
09:34aARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
07/07ARDOVA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
07/07Ardova Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARDOVA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, 18 JULY 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 28 July 2022, to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June, 2022.

Pursuant to the Closed Period Rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company had commenced its closed period in line with its notification dated 11 February 2022 issued to NGX and investing public and will continue until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June 2022 is released to the public.

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARDOVA PLC
09:34aARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
07/07ARDOVA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
07/07Ardova Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/03ARDOVA : Ardova plc set to file 2021 audited financial statements
PU
07/01ARDOVA : Notification of outcome of board meeting - 29 june 2022
PU
06/29Govt Hands Over 57 Oil Fields to Matrix, Ardova, Others
AQ
06/14ARDOVA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
05/30ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of delay in release of financial results
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 576 M 576 M
Net income 2022 1 986 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 031 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ARDOVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Ardova Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,05 NGN
Average target price 17,56 NGN
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Managers and Directors
Olumide Adeosun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moshood Olajide Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
AbdulWasiu O. Sowami Chairman
Olugbenga Olorunnisola Assistant General Manager-Compliance
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARDOVA PLC0.38%41
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.63%8 441
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD9.22%5 023
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED11.06%2 743
RUBIS-15.50%2 295
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-32.80%2 028