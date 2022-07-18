ARDOVA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS, 18 JULY 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 28 July 2022, to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June, 2022.

Pursuant to the Closed Period Rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company had commenced its closed period in line with its notification dated 11 February 2022 issued to NGX and investing public and will continue until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June 2022 is released to the public.

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

Thank you.

OLADEINDE NELSON-COLE

COMPANY SECRETARY