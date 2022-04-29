ARDOVA : NOTIFICATION OF DELAY IN RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Press Release

Notice of Delay in Release of Financial Results

Lagos, Nigeria - 29 April 2022

The Board and Management of Ardova Plc ("the Company") hereby informs Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Company's shareholders and the general public that the filing of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021 ("2021 AFS") and the

Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022 (2022 Q1 UFS) would be delayed.

It was envisaged that the financial statements would be ready and filed on or before 30 April 2022, however the AFS 2021 is still undergoing an extensive review (audit) by the Company's external auditors following the acquisition of Enyo Retail & Supply Limited which was concluded on 15

November 2021.

Consequently, the late filing of the 2021 AFS would also affect the timely submission of the 2022

Q1 UFS as the Company is required to file the 2021 AFS prior to filing quarterly accounts.

The Company is working diligently to ensure that both results are filed on or before 31 May, 2022.

Thank you for your understanding.

For further enquiry, please contact the Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, Company Secretary email: o.nelson-cole@ardovaplc.com or 0708 885 7021.

Signed

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary