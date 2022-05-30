Log in
    ARDOVA   NGAP00000004

ARDOVA PLC

(ARDOVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  05-26
15.10 NGN   +7.09%
ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of delay in release of financial results
PU
04/29ARDOVA : Notification of postponement of board meeting
PU
ARDOVA : NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

05/30/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Lagos, Nigeria - 30 May 2022

NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND EXTENSION OF CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' meeting of Ardova Plc (the Company) scheduled for Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to consider, amongst other matters, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022 has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for listed companies, the previously announced closed period for trading in the Company's securities, which commenced on 1 January, 2022, shall continue until 24 hours after the release of both results.

In view of the above, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers, consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

For further enquiry, please contact the Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, Company Secretary email: o.nelson-cole@ardovaplc.comor 0708 885 7021.

Thank you.

Oladeinde Nelson-Cole

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ardova plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
