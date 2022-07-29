ARDOVA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the financial statements
3
Consolidated Statement of profit or loss & other comprehensive income
5
Consolidated Statement of financial position
6
Consolidated Statement of changes in equity
7
Consolidated Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the Consolidated financial statements
9
ARDOVA PLC
H1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Group
Company
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
126,649,754
86,770,287
101,191,606
85,956,448
Cost of sales
(119,009,390)
(79,401,541)
(93,835,820)
(78,908,719)
Gross profit
7,640,364
7,368,746
7,355,786
7,047,729
Profit/(loss) before income tax
(1,148,107)
2,614,602
455,928
2,682,081
Income tax expense
-
(833,344)
-
(833,344)
Profit/(loss) after tax
(1,148,107)
1,781,258
455,928
1,848,737
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
Net assets
126,736,444
126,879,713
115,657,526
102,227,391
Retained earnings
5,442,093
6,590,200
12,639,932
12,184,004
ARDOVA PLC
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
For the preparation and approval of the interim group financial statements
The Directors of Ardova Plc ("the company") are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2022 and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in the equity for the year ended, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matter Act of Nigeria and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.
In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:
Properly selecting and applying accounting policies
Presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information, and
Making an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Going Concern:
The Directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.
The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2022 were approved by Directors on 28th of July, 2022.
On behalf of the Directors of the Company
________________________
__________________________
Olumide Adeosun
Moshood Olajide
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Director, Finance
FRC/2020/003/00000020356
FRC/2018/MULTI/00000017818
Ardova Plc
Corporate information
Ardova Plc (the Company) is a leading indigenous, integrated energy company in Nigeria involved in the marketing of petroleum products.
The Company operates a network of over 450 retail outlets spread across the Country with major petroleum storage installations at both Apapa (Lagos State) and Onne (Rivers State). Ardova Plc also provides aircraft refueling operations at its Aviation Joint User's hydrants in Ikeja and Joint Aviation depots in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano making the Company one of Nigeria's leading providers of aviation fuel for local and international airlines. The Company also procures and markets Liquefied Petroleum Gas.
The Company manufactures and distributes a wide range of quality lubricants, which include Super V, Visco 2000, Diesel Motor Oil from its lubricating oil blending plant at its Apapa terminal in Lagos. The Company acts as the main distributor for Shell lubricants branded products for the automotive and industrial sectors in Nigeria In addition to its strategic retail and commercial network in Nigeria, Ardova Plc has embarked on providing clean energy hubs and mini- grids and renewable energy solutions through its Solar brand which distributes low cost solar power solutions to domestic customers.
Board of Directors
AbdulWasiu Sowami
-
Chairman
Olumide Adeosun
-
Chief Executive Officer
Moshood Olajide
-
Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Aminu Umar
-
Non-Executive Director
Olusola Adeeyo
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Aniola Durosinmi-Etti
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary/General Counsel
Oladeinde Nelson-Cole
Registered Office
1, AP/Conoil Road, Ijora, Lagos
Registrars and Transfer Office
Veritas Registrars Limited,
Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Auditors
Deloitte and Touche Civic Towers,
Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road Victoria Island Lagos
Principal bankers
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Union Bank Plc
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
Zenith International Bank Plc
