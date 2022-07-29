ARDOVA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

ARDOVA PLC

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

For the preparation and approval of the interim group financial statements

The Directors of Ardova Plc ("the company") are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2022 and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in the equity for the year ended, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matter Act of Nigeria and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for:

Properly selecting and applying accounting policies

Presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information, and

Making an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Going Concern:

The Directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2022 were approved by Directors on 28th of July, 2022.

On behalf of the Directors of the Company