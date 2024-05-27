Voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders are an important right of shareholders. Please make sure to exercise your voting rights. Please see pages 7 to 9 for details.

Message from the CEO

To Shareholders

Tomoya Higashiura,

Representative Director and President

I would like to express our cordial appreciation for your continuous support and loyal patronage.

I would also like to take the opportunity of sending this Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to offer a short greeting.

On March 15, 2024, the bill for the "Act concerning the Advancement of Recycling Businesses, etc. to Promote Resource Circulation" was approved in the Cabinet meeting. Considering that recycling of useful resources is effective for not only decarbonization but also resolution of social issues such as economic security and regional revitalization, the bill requires business operators engaged in resource circulation to increase their competitiveness. The Company has strived to renew its resolution to keep moving forward by taking a serious approach to accepting and incorporating the needs of the modern era.

The volume of gold recycled by the Precious Metals Recycling Business of the Company doubled in the past three years, and the business produced 30 tons of recycled gold in the previous fiscal year. If our Bando Plant that produces recycled gold were to be considered as a gold mine, its production scale would far exceed that of the largest gold mine in Japan and rank as the top fifth gold mine around the world. While the efforts of our sales and plant personnel were an essential element of this achievement, in the background, there was the fact that the price of gold produced from our recycling activities grew higher than that of gold produced from mines. We find it groundbreaking that the price of recycled products exceeded that of products made of natural materials. This was achieved by our mechanism that maintains the current state of the natural environment, prevents resource depletion, emits little carbon dioxide, and thus is compatible with circular economy and carbon neutrality. It could be said that the value for creating a new civilization has been discovered in recycling production. Such activities and achievements are what we pursue for the next generation in all business domains on a global basis.

In the Environmental Preservation Business, during the fiscal year under review, a share exchange was conducted between Japan Waste Corporation, which was a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and Renatus Co., Ltd., whereby Renatus became the wholly owning parent company, and Japan Waste became the wholly owned subsidiary company, resulting in the Japan Waste business being classified as discontinued operations for the fiscal year under review and the previous fiscal year. I expect that Japan Waste Corporation's nationwide network, which has been developed by the Company, will increase the competitiveness of Renatus Co., Ltd. From the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Renatus Co., Ltd. will be an equity method affiliate of the Company and its share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method will be reported as part of operating profit (loss).

Revenue and operating profit in the 15th fiscal term were 322.2 billion yen and 12.3 billion yen respectively, with year-end dividend decided to be 45 yen per share. In order to pursue realization of shareholder value and resolution of social issues in the future at the same time, we drew our strategic scenarios for 2030 in the "Mid to Long Term Plan & Aspiration" released on April 26. We will work toward implementation of the plan and its aspiration. I hope that our shareholders will continue to give us their support.

