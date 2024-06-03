ARE : Partial Correction to “Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders”
June 02, 2024 at 07:34 pm EDT
TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY
This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclose statement and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.
June 3, 2024
Company Name:
ARE Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Tomoya Higashiura, President & CEO
(Code: 5857, Tokyo Stock Exchange - Prime Market)
Contact:
Jiro Saito, General Manager,
Corporate Planning & Communications Department
(Phone: +81-3-6270-1833)
Partial Correction to "Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"
We would like to apologize for the corrections that were required in our "Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." We will make the following corrections.
Please note that the printing and shipping procedures for the convocation notice have already been completed. Therefore the hard copy and the information disclosed on the website on May 27th will be of before the correction. Thank you for your understanding.
Corrected Section
"Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." page 20
Business Report 1. Current Status of the Group (6) Employees 2) Employees of the Company
Details of Correction（Corrections are underlined）
[Before correction]
Number of employees
Change from the end
Average age
Average length of
of previous fiscal year
service
51 (6)
+39 (up 5)
42 years and
1 year and
0 months
2 months
(Note) The number of employees refers to the number of workers (excluding the staff seconded from the Company to companies outside the Company but including staff seconded from companies outside the Company to the Company) and for the number of part-timers and fixed-term employees, annual average number of persons are shown separately in brackets.
[After correction]
Number of employees
Change from the end
Average age
Average length of
of previous fiscal year
service
55 (7)
+43(up 6)
43years and 2months
1 year and
4months
(Note) The number of employees refers to the number of workers (excluding the staff seconded from the Company to companies outside the Company but including staff seconded from companies outside the Company to the Company) and for the number of part-timers and fixed-term employees, annual average number of persons are shown separately in brackets.
- End of document -
