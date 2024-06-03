TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

June 3, 2024 Company Name: ARE Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomoya Higashiura, President & CEO (Code: 5857, Tokyo Stock Exchange - Prime Market) Contact: Jiro Saito, General Manager, Corporate Planning & Communications Department (Phone: +81-3-6270-1833)

Partial Correction to "Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"

We would like to apologize for the corrections that were required in our "Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." We will make the following corrections.

Please note that the printing and shipping procedures for the convocation notice have already been completed. Therefore the hard copy and the information disclosed on the website on May 27th will be of before the correction. Thank you for your understanding.

Corrected Section

"Notice of the 15th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." page 20

Business Report 1. Current Status of the Group (6) Employees 2) Employees of the Company Details of Correction （ Corrections are underlined ）

[Before correction]

Number of employees Change from the end Average age Average length of of previous fiscal year service 51 (6) +39 (up 5) 42 years and 1 year and 0 months 2 months

[After correction]

Number of employees Change from the end Average age Average length of of previous fiscal year service 55 (7) +43(up 6) 43years and 2months 1 year and 4months

(Note) The number of employees refers to the number of workers (excluding the staff seconded from the Company to companies outside the Company but including staff seconded from companies outside the Company to the Company) and for the number of part-timers and fixed-term employees, annual average number of persons are shown separately in brackets.

