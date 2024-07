July 19, 2024 at 02:42 am EDT

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - LSEG Group's Workspace news and data platform suffered an outage on Friday that affected user access worldwide, market sources said.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

LSEG was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Alun John and Karin Strohecker in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)