Arena Events : Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 September

Arena are pleased to present their 6 months interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

'We have been proactively working to reduce the impact on our business as much as possible by securing extensive non-event revenues, reducing our cost base and raising funds from both our bank, HSBC, and shareholders to be able to put the Group in a solid financial position to trade through these very difficult times and emerge in a stronger, more cost-efficient position.

The fact that we have delivered a positive EBITDA out-turn for these first six months, taking everything into consideration, reflects a robust performance that demonstrates the benefits of a global platform and, in particular, the tremendous tenacity, agility and positive attitude of the senior executives and their teams across all of our business units.' - Greg Lawless, Group CEO

