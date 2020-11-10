Log in
ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC

(ARE)
Arena Events : Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 September

11/10/2020

Arena are pleased to present their 6 months interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

'We have been proactively working to reduce the impact on our business as much as possible by securing extensive non-event revenues, reducing our cost base and raising funds from both our bank, HSBC, and shareholders to be able to put the Group in a solid financial position to trade through these very difficult times and emerge in a stronger, more cost-efficient position.

The fact that we have delivered a positive EBITDA out-turn for these first six months, taking everything into consideration, reflects a robust performance that demonstrates the benefits of a global platform and, in particular, the tremendous tenacity, agility and positive attitude of the senior executives and their teams across all of our business units.' - Greg Lawless, Group CEO

See full report here.

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:40:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 147 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2020 -18,3 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net Debt 2020 54,1 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,79x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 13,6 M 17,9 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 71,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Malcolm Lawless Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Neil Trowbridge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry Arthur John Turcan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC-73.81%18
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.57.03%21 421
AUTOHOME INC.29.02%12 292
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-40.31%11 929
WPP PLC-32.40%11 521
WEIBO CORPORATION-1.66%10 327
