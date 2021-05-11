Arena Events : to launch dedicated Industrial & Multipurpose Venues division

Arena Group, an industry leader in the supply of temporary architecture and infrastructure, has announced the creation of a new Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division to serve a growing demand in the civil engineering & construction, retail, leisure, and film & TV production industries.

Building on a string of successful projects, spanning a number of years including bespoke TV studios, archaeological excavation sites and dedicated retail outlets, the division will focus on delivering flexible and customisable venue solutions across a range of applications.

The new division offers clients a fully project managed service including design, installation, and Principal Contractor responsibilities on site as well as a full maintenance package and after sales support.

The division will be led by General Manager Nathan Pankhurst, whose background includes many years delivering large scale construction and engineering projects before moving into the major events and overlay arena. Nathan will be supported by Sales Support Manager Melanie Gilbert, who has been at the heart of Arena's successful sales team for many years, and Head of Sales, Michael Galjaardt. New to Arena, Michael brings with him a 15-year track record in successfully building new business revenue streams.

Of the decision to create the new division, Arena Group's Europe, Middle East & Asia COO, Tom Evans, said: 'We are seeing an increasing demand for our temporary and semi-permanent design and delivery services across a wide range of industries outside of our traditional structures base in major events, so we felt the creation of a dedicated division would ensure we capitalise upon the opportunities available, without compromising our other event services activities.

Our expertise in meeting complex and difficult venue briefs, together with the flexibility of our product line, perfectly positions us to deliver a broad array of projects, and we are confident the Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division will quickly become a significant part of our continued growth plans'

The Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division will initially focus on projects within Film & TV, Retail, Theme Parks & Attractions and Construction, but expects to quickly grow into additional sectors including sport & leisure facilities, education, aviation, and warehousing.

For more information email IMV@arenagroup.com or call 01480 468 888.