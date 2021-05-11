Log in
Arena Events : to launch dedicated Industrial & Multipurpose Venues division

05/11/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arena Group, an industry leader in the supply of temporary architecture and infrastructure, has announced the creation of a new Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division to serve a growing demand in the civil engineering & construction, retail, leisure, and film & TV production industries.

Building on a string of successful projects, spanning a number of years including bespoke TV studios, archaeological excavation sites and dedicated retail outlets, the division will focus on delivering flexible and customisable venue solutions across a range of applications.

The new division offers clients a fully project managed service including design, installation, and Principal Contractor responsibilities on site as well as a full maintenance package and after sales support.

The division will be led by General Manager Nathan Pankhurst, whose background includes many years delivering large scale construction and engineering projects before moving into the major events and overlay arena. Nathan will be supported by Sales Support Manager Melanie Gilbert, who has been at the heart of Arena's successful sales team for many years, and Head of Sales, Michael Galjaardt. New to Arena, Michael brings with him a 15-year track record in successfully building new business revenue streams.

Of the decision to create the new division, Arena Group's Europe, Middle East & Asia COO, Tom Evans, said: 'We are seeing an increasing demand for our temporary and semi-permanent design and delivery services across a wide range of industries outside of our traditional structures base in major events, so we felt the creation of a dedicated division would ensure we capitalise upon the opportunities available, without compromising our other event services activities.

Our expertise in meeting complex and difficult venue briefs, together with the flexibility of our product line, perfectly positions us to deliver a broad array of projects, and we are confident the Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division will quickly become a significant part of our continued growth plans'

The Industrial and Multipurpose Venues division will initially focus on projects within Film & TV, Retail, Theme Parks & Attractions and Construction, but expects to quickly grow into additional sectors including sport & leisure facilities, education, aviation, and warehousing.

For more information email IMV@arenagroup.com or call 01480 468 888.

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 147 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 -18,3 M -25,9 M -25,9 M
Net Debt 2020 54,1 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,79x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 55,5 M 78,4 M 78,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arena Events Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Malcolm Lawless Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Neil Trowbridge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth George Hanna Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Roland Metcalfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry Arthur John Turcan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC65.85%78
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.48%22 801
OMNICOM GROUP INC.35.96%18 239
WPP PLC23.93%16 887
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA38.08%16 820
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.42.30%12 899