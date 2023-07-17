On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Jazz House presents a unique musical evening featuring the legendary Nelson Riveros, a talented guitarist, singer, and composer from New York. This incredible musician brings us freshness and Latin American charm through his guitar strings, reviving the legacy of the great Wes Montgomery in a way you've never heard before!

Joining Nelson Riveros are two exceptional jazz virtuosos from the heart of New York. Luis Bonilla, a trombonist with numerous collaborations with jazz legends like McCoy Tyner and Dizzy Gillespie, will delight the audience with his rhythm and passion on stage. Additionally, bassist Boris Koslov, a three-time Grammy winner and collaborator with renowned musical names, will provide a unique experience of rhythm and deep notes that you will remember for a long time.

They will be joined by the talented drummer Karlheinz Miklin, whose rhythm adds to the powerful jazz experience, as well as vocalist Lea Lovrečić and pianist Joe Kaplowitz, whose voices and piano playing will enchant every true music lover.

Don't miss this unforgettable jazz spectacle, where musical worlds will merge in a magical expression of jazz. Bring your positive energy and immerse yourself in a musical journey that will captivate your hearts!

Date: July 18, 2023, 21h

Venue: Jazz House, Park Plaza Histria Pula

See you there!