  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Arena Hospitality Group d.d.
  News
  Summary
    ARNT   HRARNTRA0004

ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.

(ARNT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
35.60 EUR   -1.11%
Arena Hospitality d d : Get Ready for a Smooth Summer Season at Pula Airport with Schengen Rules and Increased Flights

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
Get Ready for a Smooth Summer Season at Pula Airport with Schengen Rules and Increased Flights

Pula Airport is gearing up for a busy summer season with an anticipated increase in passengers. The airport will be connected to 27 destinations in 13 countries, served by 13 airlines in international traffic, making it easier for travellers to access the stunning coastal city of Pula in Croatia.

As of March 26, 2023, the airport has started implementing the Schengen rules, which will allow for a smoother and more efficient travel experience for passengers. Passengers flying from or to Croatia from Croatian and European airports will enjoy a hassle-free travel experience with the implementation of Schengen rules. This means that personal document controls will be bypassed and passengers will only have to go through security checks before boarding their planes.

With an expected increase in passenger traffic, Pula Airport is ready to welcome travellers to the coastal city of Pula. All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure smooth operations, and with Schengen rules in place, passengers can look forward to a hassle-free travel experience.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arena Hospitality Group dd published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 791 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2023 67,7 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net Debt 2023 1 323 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 1 478 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 016
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Duration : Period :
Arena Hospitality Group d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 292,15 HRK
Average target price 330,62 HRK
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuel Israel Gavriel Slonim Chief Executive Officer
Devansh Bakshi Chief Financial Officer
Boris Ernest Ivesha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edmond Pinto Chief Operating Officer
Yoav Arie Papouchado Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.12.79%210
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.16%48 246
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.4.70%35 251
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP23.10%15 446
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED11.69%15 085
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION15.20%11 071
