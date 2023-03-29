Arena Hospitality d d : Get Ready for a Smooth Summer Season at Pula Airport with Schengen Rules and Increased Flights

Pula Airport is gearing up for a busy summer season with an anticipated increase in passengers. The airport will be connected to 27 destinations in 13 countries, served by 13 airlines in international traffic, making it easier for travellers to access the stunning coastal city of Pula in Croatia.

As of March 26, 2023, the airport has started implementing the Schengen rules, which will allow for a smoother and more efficient travel experience for passengers. Passengers flying from or to Croatia from Croatian and European airports will enjoy a hassle-free travel experience with the implementation of Schengen rules. This means that personal document controls will be bypassed and passengers will only have to go through security checks before boarding their planes.

With an expected increase in passenger traffic, Pula Airport is ready to welcome travellers to the coastal city of Pula. All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure smooth operations, and with Schengen rules in place, passengers can look forward to a hassle-free travel experience.