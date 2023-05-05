Advanced search
    ARNT   HRARNTRA0004

ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.

(ARNT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
37.00 EUR   -0.54%
Arena Hospitality d d : Group and Uljanik Sailing Club signed a partnership agreement

05/05/2023
Arena Hospitality Group and Uljanik Sailing Club signed a partnership agreement

The signing ceremony was attended by the management and members of Uljanik Sailing Club, friends, sailing enthusiasts, and representatives of Arena Hospitality Group, including the President of the Management Board, Mr Reli Slonim, and the Member of the Management Board and Director of Marketing and Sales, Ms Manuela Kraljević.

Mr Slonim expressed his satisfaction with the long-standing collaboration, emphasizing that Arena Hospitality Group will continue to be a partner of JKU in organizing sailing and related events, all for the purpose of promoting this beautiful sport, as well as the region that has the potential to become one of the most recognizable sailing destinations.

"We are happy to be here today and support one of Croatia's most successful sailing clubs. We are proud to have collaborated with the Uljanik Sailing Club for many years, and today's formal signing of the agreement confirms our friendship and cooperation. We are pleased to support the local community. JKU is a club with a long and successful history, and we want to promote sailing as a sport while helping JKU achieve its goals so that we can ultimately create even better results in the sports and tourism sectors together," said Mr Slonim.

The Member of the Management Board and Director of Marketing and Sales, Ms Manuela Kraljević, also expressed her satisfaction with this collaboration, emphasizing how Arena Hospitality Group continuously supports the development of sports, culture, and many other organizations that are important for the development of the local community.

"Sailing is a beautiful sport that has a special place in our hearts, promotes the beauty of our sea, region, and Pula, and we are proud to be partners of JKU," concluded Ms Kraljević.

The partnership between Arena Hospitality Group and Uljanik Sailing Club represents a significant step in promoting sailing and tourism in Pula and Istria. Arena Hospitality Group will assist JKU in procuring a new club van, and future collaboration will only further strengthen the existing and successful partnership between JKU and AHG on projects such as MAXI ON and CSC CUP, the international Easter regatta in Arena Medulin Campsite.

Disclaimer

Arena Hospitality Group dd published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 791 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2023 67,7 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net Debt 2023 1 323 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 1 453 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Duration : Period :
Arena Hospitality Group d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 287,18 HRK
Average target price 334,67 HRK
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuel Israel Gavriel Slonim Chief Executive Officer
Devansh Bakshi Chief Financial Officer
Boris Ernest Ivesha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edmond Pinto Chief Operating Officer
Yoav Arie Papouchado Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.17.23%206
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.53%53 536
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.12.87%37 741
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP35.71%18 382
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED6.55%14 405
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION28.41%12 345
