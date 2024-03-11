This summer, Pula Airport introduces two new air routes. Ryanair has announced it will launch flights to Varşova and Memmingen (Bavaria), which will operate twice weekly from June to September.

Together with the existing routes to Poznań, Brussels, London, Vienna, Weeze (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Katowice, the addition of Varşova and Memmingen consolidates Pula's status as a sought-after travel centre in the Adriatic region. These routes cater to leisure travellers exploring Croatia's coastline and also provide convenient access for business travellers, making easy connectivity between Pula and key European destinations.

Visit us this summer and discover Croatia's cultural and natural treasures!