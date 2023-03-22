Arena Hospitality d d : Two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been named winners of TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023 – TUI Quality Hotel

We are thrilled to announce that two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been recognized by the prestigious TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023- TUI Quality Hotel. The Hotel Park Plaza Histria Pula and the Hotel TUI BLUE Medulin have been named winners of this highly sought-after award, showcasing their unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognize hotels worldwide that are part of the TUI Programme, based on customer feedback and satisfaction scores. Winning hotels are celebrated for their exceptional standards of service, accommodation, amenities, and overall guest experience.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at the Hotel Park Plaza HistriaPula and the TUI BLUE Medulin. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our team members for this outstanding achievement, and we encourage everyone to experience the exceptional services and amenities at both hotels. Whether you are looking for a luxurious and relaxing getaway or an unforgettable adventure, the TUI BLUE Medulin and the Hotel Park Plaza Histria offer truly exceptional destinations that are sure to exceed your expectations.