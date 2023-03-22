Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Arena Hospitality Group d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNT   HRARNTRA0004

ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.

(ARNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
36.00 EUR   -1.10%
10:03aArena Hospitality D D : Two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been named winners of TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023 – TUI Quality Hotel
PU
04:01aArena Hospitality D D : Franz Ferdinand Nassfeld was a partner in the Ski Challenge 2023 powered by the Volkswagen ID Buzz project.
PU
03/03Arena Hospitality D D : Happy International Women's Day!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arena Hospitality d d : Two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been named winners of TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023 – TUI Quality Hotel

03/22/2023 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been named winners of TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023 - TUI Quality Hotel

We are thrilled to announce that two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been recognized by the prestigious TUI Global Hotel Awards 2023- TUI Quality Hotel. The Hotel Park Plaza Histria Pula and the Hotel TUI BLUE Medulin have been named winners of this highly sought-after award, showcasing their unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognize hotels worldwide that are part of the TUI Programme, based on customer feedback and satisfaction scores. Winning hotels are celebrated for their exceptional standards of service, accommodation, amenities, and overall guest experience.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at the Hotel Park Plaza HistriaPula and the TUI BLUE Medulin. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our team members for this outstanding achievement, and we encourage everyone to experience the exceptional services and amenities at both hotels. Whether you are looking for a luxurious and relaxing getaway or an unforgettable adventure, the TUI BLUE Medulin and the Hotel Park Plaza Histria offer truly exceptional destinations that are sure to exceed your expectations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arena Hospitality Group dd published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
10:03aArena Hospitality D D : Two exceptional hotels in the Arena Hospitality Group have been na..
PU
04:01aArena Hospitality D D : Franz Ferdinand Nassfeld was a partner in the Ski Challenge 2023 p..
PU
03/03Arena Hospitality D D : Happy International Women's Day!
PU
02/28Arena Hospitality Group d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/01Arena Hospitality D D : This summer, new direct flights between naples and pula!
PU
01/24Arena Hospitality D D : Artotel Zagreb
PU
01/18Arena Hospitality D D : Group is a proud sponsor of Uljanik Sailing Club, which is achievi..
PU
01/16Arena Hospitality D D : Town & Country Magazine Representing Grand Hotel Brioni, A Radisso..
PU
01/12Arena Hospitality D D : A donation by the AHG to Pula Down Syndrome rehabilitation centre
PU
2022TRADING UPDATES: Vertu Motors sizes up acquisition; Ondo's Hiscox deal
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 791 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2023 67,7 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net Debt 2023 1 323 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 1 368 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 016
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Duration : Period :
Arena Hospitality Group d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 273,34 HRK
Average target price 330,62 HRK
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuel Israel Gavriel Slonim Chief Executive Officer
Devansh Bakshi Chief Financial Officer
Boris Ernest Ivesha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edmond Pinto Chief Operating Officer
Yoav Arie Papouchado Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.14.06%196
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.67%51 690
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.48%37 532
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP28.24%16 187
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED14.55%15 470
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION23.50%11 869
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer