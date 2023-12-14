We are thrilled to announce our successful Green Key certification for our Croatian accomodations, an esteemed international eco-label in tourism and hospitality. This reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices in accommodation.

The Green Key program, a benchmark for excellence, acknowledges our commitment to raising awareness among owners, staff, and guests about environmental protection and sustainable development. This certification is a significant milestone in our journey towards an eco-friendly and responsible establishment.

Originating in Denmark in 1994 under the HORESTA association, the Green Key program became the fifth program of the Environmental Education Foundation in 2003. Proud to be part of this initiative, we will uphold the high standards associated with Green Key certification

greenkey.global