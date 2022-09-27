Arena Hospitality d d : World tourism day 2022

Since 1979, World Tourism Day is celebrated through various manifestations and events. This year's official celebration under the slogan "Rethinking Tourism" is hosted by Indonesia, celebrating the opportunity to rethink tourism from a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient perspective. It aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism and its development, including education and jobs, tourism's impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably.

Arena Hospitality Group continues to evolve its Responsible Business Programme to support the changing sustainability landscape and ensures engagement at all levels of its operations. This programme is fully aligned with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The Group strives to minimise its environmental impact and maximise the effective use of resources and its influence on the communities in which it operates. We strive to achieve this by increasing education, communication and awareness aspects of our activities and promoting responsible behaviour amongst employees, guests, suppliers and stakeholders at all levels.