    ARNT   HRARNTRA0004

ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.

(ARNT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
240.00 HRK    0.00%
04:01aArena Hospitality D D : World tourism day 2022
PU
09/23New Airline : This winter, Pula will be connected directly to Zurich.
PU
08/29Arena Hospitality Group d.d.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 8, 2019, has expired.
CI
Arena Hospitality d d : World tourism day 2022

09/27/2022 | 04:01am EDT
World tourism day 2022

Since 1979, World Tourism Day is celebrated through various manifestations and events. This year's official celebration under the slogan "Rethinking Tourism" is hosted by Indonesia, celebrating the opportunity to rethink tourism from a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient perspective. It aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism and its development, including education and jobs, tourism's impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably.

Arena Hospitality Group continues to evolve its Responsible Business Programme to support the changing sustainability landscape and ensures engagement at all levels of its operations. This programme is fully aligned with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The Group strives to minimise its environmental impact and maximise the effective use of resources and its influence on the communities in which it operates. We strive to achieve this by increasing education, communication and awareness aspects of our activities and promoting responsible behaviour amongst employees, guests, suppliers and stakeholders at all levels.

Disclaimer

Arena Hospitality Group dd published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 740 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2022 54,5 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net Debt 2022 1 329 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 220 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 471
Free-Float 44,5%
Arena Hospitality Group d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 240,00 HRK
Average target price 331,29 HRK
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuel Israel Gavriel Slonim Chief Executive Officer
Devansh Bakshi Chief Financial Officer
Boris Ernest Ivesha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edmond Pinto Chief Operating Officer
Yoav Arie Papouchado Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-20.00%156
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.56%44 619
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-24.14%32 456
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-42.73%11 330
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-55.52%10 950
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-5.46%10 700