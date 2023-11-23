Make a reservation and try everything from dim sum and yakitori to cocktails, teas and desserts!

YEZI restaurant and bar at Amruševa 4 has been open since November 23 for all lovers of the taste of modern pan-Asian food. Inspired by the traditional Asian style of enjoying food, drink and socializing, guests are invited to experience a unique concept that celebrates modern Asian cuisine through the art of smoke forest, mixology that offers special cocktails based on 5 Chinese elements, the best range of world teas and European desserts. YEZI tells the story of rich pan-Asian gastronomy and offers perfectly executed dishes in a modern interior, creating a unique gastronomic experience. The general manager of the art'otel hotel, where the restaurant Tomislav Korošec is located, said at the launch event before the opening: "The opening of the pan-Asian restaurant and bar YEZI in the art'otel hotel is the result of the team's commitment and passion to provide guests with an outstanding gastronomic experience. Hotel art'otel, a place where elegance meets art, and from now on everyone will be able to enjoy top gastronomy and the masterful performance of world-famous chefs."

Acclaimed London Group Executive Chef Werner Seebach leads this new, extraordinary and exciting gastronomic experience at YEZI. Werner is known for creating excellent and innovative culinary experiences at the global restaurants Sushi Samba, Duck & Waffle and Chino Latino and is the creator of the YEZI concept with Velia di Nolfo, PPHE VP Restaurant and Bar. "Together with Dino and global dim sum extraordinaire Tom, we created an excellent Asian concept. The main focus is on dim sum and smaller dishes that are ideal for sharing and exploring new and special flavor combinations. We also developed a unique range of desserts with a fellow chef in London," said Werner Seebach and added that he is looking forward to seeing everyone at YEZI. The chief executive chef of YEZI restaurant is Dino Knežević with rich international experience in renowned hotels and restaurants. At the presentation before the opening, he added: "We have been working on this project for some time, which we developed in London, and I am very proud to be part of this team. We are sure that the menu will delight all lovers of fine pan-Asian food, and the offer of restaurants and bars is diverse and we have a wide selection for everyone's taste." The specialty of this restaurant is the wide range of dim sum, the creation of which is played by one of the most experienced European dim sum chefs, Tom Tian Hau Low, who built his experience in Hong Kong and Taiwan and brings to YEZI almost forty years of experience in dim sum kitchens around the world.

The menu at the YEZI restaurant features a range of recognizable pan-Asian dishes from a large selection of dim sum, sashimi salads, wok dishes and grilled and oven dishes inspired by Asian gastronomy, which come in an impressive table setting. The intriguing menu with fish, meat, and vegetarian dishes on the YEZI restaurant website proves the commitment to providing a diverse and innovative gastronomic offer. Tea is closely related to the culinary tradition of dim sum, which you can find in Asian teahouses. In the YEZI restaurant you can choose the best teas in the world, and the offer is perfectly complemented by an innovative selection of desserts that combine Eastern and Western flavors, and teas and cakes can be bought and taken away. Innovative mixology complements the flavors of the YEZI food offering. Thus, the creative cocktail menu of the YEZI bar is inspired by the Asian philosophy of the five elements; wood, fire, earth, metal and water and each drink will capture the imagination of the guests through their senses. Interesting names and intriguing aromas embody the very feeling of opulence. YEZI interiors have been designed by acclaimed interior design studio Digital Space and studio Atellior who have designed a contemporary interior combining the sophistication of monochrome and metallic details such as brass and stainless steel with gold accents to complement the YEZI branding.

YEZI restaurant and bar is open from Monday to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and reservations can be made on the YEZI restaurant and bar website yezirestaurant.com and on +3851 6001 717.

More news and interesting things on the YEZI Instagram page @yezi.zagreb