Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 till 9:30 at Brioni beach (near the showers just above the sea) Yoga instructor is practicing Vinyasa yoga for the mind, body and soul.
Meeting point is at 8:20 at the Brioni beach.
Please feel free to join even if you don't have a practice experience.
To secure your spot or if you have any questions please contact us at concierge@grandhotelbrioni.com
