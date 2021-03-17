Log in
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.

Arena Hospitality d d : Group has implemented Safe Stay in Croatia safety protocols

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Arena Hospitality Group has implemented Safe Stay in Croatia safety protocols

The health and safety of our guests and our team members have always been our priority. The new situation further emphasized it and focused our attention on adapting the operating standards so that, in the light of the new conditions, we can continue to provide all our services and assure an exceptionally high level of safety and cleanliness.

On the global level, the WTTC created the Safe travel label in 2020 to assist travelers in identifying destinations and companies worldwide that have adopted global health and hygiene standards, which Arena Hospitality Group implemented in all its properties almost immediately after the issue.

In the first quarter of 2021, following the safety protocols that meet the guidelines of the Croatian Institute of Public Health and the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Croatian Ministry of Tourism and Sport has issued a Safe Stay in Croatia safety label. The label ensures that the prescribed epidemiological measures and health safety recommendations have been taken at the particular property.

It is our pleasure to inform you that Arena Hospitality Group has implemented Safe Stay in Croatia safety protocols in all its properties.

Disclaimer

Arena Hospitality Group dd published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
