YEZI Zagreb: a fusion of Pan-Asian food, tea, mixology and social experience to open this autumn

Renowned London Asian Concept Chef Werner Seebach to oversee the kitchen of Zagreb's most glamorous restaurant opening this year.

ZAGREB, July 13, 2023 - Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other as YEZI Zagreb, a 50-cover restaurant, prepares to open its doors this autumn.

Nestled at the heart of Zagreb's most exciting new hotel opening, art'otel Zagreb, YEZI promises to offer a unique and social dining experience that blends the art of dim sum, mixology, tea, and European patisserie.

YEZI Zagreb will be located within the premises of art'otel Zagreb, Petrinjska ulica 7, adding to the hotel's appeal as a hub of culture, art and culinary excellence. The restaurant will be a testament to the hotel's commitment to providing guests with bold and memorable experiences and will undoubtedly become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts in the city.

YEZI's menu boasts an extensive selection of dim sum, complemented by a comprehensive list of over 20 types of tea. From the delicate "foraged mushrooms, yuzu, truffle dim sum" and the bright "monkfish, yuzu dressing" and spicy wok cooked "chilli bean prawns & green beans", the YEZI steamed, baked, grilled, and fried offerings promise to be a feast for the senses. In addition, YEZI presents an assortment of larger menu items, including duck, fish, and noodle dishes, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate.

"We are thrilled to introduce YEZI Zagreb to the vibrant culinary scene of this beautiful city," said Mr Reli Slonim CEO of Arena Hospitality Group. "With Chef Werner Seebach leading the charge and a team of talented chefs, we are confident that YEZI will become a destination restaurant, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience that showcases the best of modern Pan-Asian cuisine in a way unique to Croatia."

Acclaimed London Executive Head Chef will be leading this new, remarkable, and exciting gastro experience in Zagreb. Seebach, renowned for his expertise in creating exquisite and innovative culinary experiences including Sushi Samba, Duck & Waffle and Chino Latino; will be joined by one of Europe's most experienced dim sum chefs, Tom Tian Hau Low, trained in Hong Kong and Taiwan and bringing almost forty years' experience in dim sum kitchens across the world. Their combined mastery of authentic techniques guarantees that every dish will be crafted to perfection, with a focus on dramatic and awe-inspiring presentation. This will include offering a collection of exquisite petit gateaux and macarons blending Eastern and Western flavours. These delicacies can be enjoyed both in the restaurant and will be available to take away from YEZI's counter.

Under the guidance of Chef Werner Seebach, YEZI aims to capture the essence of a modern-day tea house, creating a vibrant atmosphere where guests can indulge in the flavours and stories of modern Asian cuisine while enjoying the company of friends and family. Drawing inspiration from the traditional Asian tea house style of informal eating, drinking, and socializing, YEZI invites patrons to discover a relaxed fine dining experience like no other.

Tea is inextricably linked to the culinary tradition of dim sum typical of Asian tea houses. From delicately perfumed white teas and complex herbal expressions to smoky roasted oolongs, YEZI will be known for the highest quality teas in the world, sourced from artisan farms in Taiwan, China, and Japan. All the teas will be served using tea pots and ramekin handmade in Taiwan. Packaged YEZI teas will also be available for takeaway from YEZI's counter to take the experience home alongside the patisserie offering.

The culinary adventure at YEZI doesn't stop with the food. The restaurant will also feature a creative cocktail menu that leverages the complex flavour profiles of its teas, offering delightful twists on classic drinks. Immerse yourself in a world of innovative mixology that perfectly complements the flavours of the cuisine. A separate bar will seat 12 people along the counter and offer a full drinks menu and bar plates from the YEZI menu to pair with drinks.

As autumn approaches, the anticipation for YEZI Zagreb builds. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, creating a truly remarkable dining experience. More information and opening dates will be released later this summer.

Follow @yezi.zagreb to be the first to know, plus get exclusive invites to YEZI's opening preview events.

www.yezizagreb.com.