Arena Minerals : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

Notice of No Auditors Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

