Arena Minerals : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

Consolidated statements of financial position .......................................................................................................................
4
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) ...........................................................................
5
Consolidated statements of cash flows.................................................................................................................................
6
Consolidated statements of changes in equity......................................................................................................................
7
Notes to the consolidated financial statements................................................................................................................
8-20
2
Notice of No Auditors Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
3
Arena Minerals Inc.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
5,706,219
$
6,610,397
Receivables
3
76,819
101,631
Prepaid expenses
45,555
32,517
Investments, at fair value through profit or loss
4
1,076,854
1,746,250
Total current assets
6,905,447
8,490,795
Non-current assets
-
Equipment
68,939
69,087
Investment in joint venture
13
19,610,697
20,642,630
Total assets
26,585,083
29,202,512
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
486,908
$
995,149
Total current liabilities
486,908
995,149
Equity
Share capital
6
46,129,601
43,822,168
Reserves
7
6,697,681
7,744,841
Deficit
(26,729,107)
(23,359,646)
Total equity
26,098,175
28,207,363
Total liabilities and equity
$
26,585,083
$
29,202,512
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Commitments and contingencies
12
Approved on behalf of the Directors:
"Peter Damouni"
"William Randall"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements
4
ARENA MINERALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Management and consulting fees
11
69,819
140,205
$
431,307
$
178,931
Accounting and legal
36,248
82,693
160,237
135,154
Travel and promotion
-
43,757
13,419
44,860
Office and rent
232,067
45,793
273,948
55,825
Exploration and evaluation expenses
5
557,368
1,246,286
812,451
1,582,267
Regulatory and transfer agent
16,092
12,490
66,025
27,481
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
69,598
146,402
(74,207)
138,306
(Loss) before other items
(981,192)
(1,717,626)
(1,683,180)
(2,162,824)
Realized (loss) on investment
4
-
1,600,000
-
1,600,000
Unrealized (loss) on investments in associate
13
(714,915)
-
(1,016,885)
(94,320)
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments
4
87,312
(21,747)
(669,396)
(215,596)
Loss before taxes
(1,608,795)
(139,373)
(3,369,461)
(872,740)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,608,795)
(139,373)
(3,369,461)
(872,740)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
384,201,908
211,483,065
386,328,539
210,898,065
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements
5
