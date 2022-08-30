Arena Minerals : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

Log in
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Arena Minerals Inc.

Table of Contents

Notice of No Auditors Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

................................................................................ 3

Consolidated statements of financial position .......................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) ...........................................................................

5

Consolidated statements of cash flows.................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated statements of changes in equity......................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements................................................................................................................

8-20

2

Notice of No Auditors Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

3

Arena Minerals Inc.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

5,706,219

$

6,610,397

Receivables

3

76,819

101,631

Prepaid expenses

45,555

32,517

Investments, at fair value through profit or loss

4

1,076,854

1,746,250

Total current assets

6,905,447

8,490,795

Non-current assets

-

Equipment

68,939

69,087

Investment in joint venture

13

19,610,697

20,642,630

Total assets

26,585,083

29,202,512

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

486,908

$

995,149

Total current liabilities

486,908

995,149

Equity

Share capital

6

46,129,601

43,822,168

Reserves

7

6,697,681

7,744,841

Deficit

(26,729,107)

(23,359,646)

Total equity

26,098,175

28,207,363

Total liabilities and equity

$

26,585,083

$

29,202,512

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Commitments and contingencies

12

Approved on behalf of the Directors:

"Peter Damouni"

"William Randall"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements

4

ARENA MINERALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Management and consulting fees

11

69,819

140,205

$

431,307

$

178,931

Accounting and legal

36,248

82,693

160,237

135,154

Travel and promotion

-

43,757

13,419

44,860

Office and rent

232,067

45,793

273,948

55,825

Exploration and evaluation expenses

5

557,368

1,246,286

812,451

1,582,267

Regulatory and transfer agent

16,092

12,490

66,025

27,481

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

69,598

146,402

(74,207)

138,306

(Loss) before other items

(981,192)

(1,717,626)

(1,683,180)

(2,162,824)

Realized (loss) on investment

4

-

1,600,000

-

1,600,000

Unrealized (loss) on investments in associate

13

(714,915)

-

(1,016,885)

(94,320)

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments

4

87,312

(21,747)

(669,396)

(215,596)

Loss before taxes

(1,608,795)

(139,373)

(3,369,461)

(872,740)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(1,608,795)

(139,373)

(3,369,461)

(872,740)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

384,201,908

211,483,065

386,328,539

210,898,065

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arena Minerals Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
