    ARNA   US0400476075

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARNA)
  Report
Arena Pharmaceuticals : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/19/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that on May 15, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted to 22 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 74,905 shares of its common stock and 32,050 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of May 15, 2021, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Arena in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options are non-qualified stock options; have a seven-year term; have an exercise price of $61.46 per share, the closing price of Arena's common stock on the last trading day preceding the grant date; and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in substantially equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee's continued service with Arena through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first designated quarterly vesting date on or following the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments occurring on the following 12 quarterly vesting dates, subject to the new employee's continued service with Arena through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Arena's Amended and Restated 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders; identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients; and relentlessly execute until it’s done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's purpose, work, understanding, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -500 M - -
Net cash 2021 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 710 M 3 710 M -
EV / Sales 2021 136x
EV / Sales 2022 94,9x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 98,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 96,80 $
Last Close Price 61,13 $
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amit Dilip Munshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie D. Stelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Garry Arthur Neil Chairman
Douglas A. Bakan Vice President-Technical Operations
Paul D. Streck Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.86%3 737
MODERNA, INC.52.70%64 056
LONZA GROUP AG-0.98%46 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.69%44 193
CELLTRION, INC.-24.23%32 941
SEAGEN INC.-15.36%26 900