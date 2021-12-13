Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNA   US0400476075

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pfizer Deploying Some of Its Covid Cash in Arena Deal -- Analysis

12/13/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc., flush with cash amid surging sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, on Monday said it is putting some of those funds to work with the $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New York-based Pfizer said it plans to use cash on hand to fund the acquisition, which it expects will expand its pipeline of treatments for immuno-inflammatory diseases and will be a significant potential revenue contributor in a 2025-2030 time frame that will be marked by the loss of patent exclusivity on its blockbuster arthritis drug Xeljanz.

Arena's lead drug, etrasimod, is in late-stage studies in the chronic inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis and is also being studied in Crohn's disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata.

Comirnaty, the Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer developed with partner BioNTech SE, accounted for about $13 billion of the company's third-quarter revenue of around $24 billion, and the drugmaker last month raised its forecast for sales of the vaccine this year to about $36 billion.

Pfizer had roughly $30 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments at Oct. 3, according to its quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, up from just over $12 billion at the end of 2020.

Analysts at UBS, in a research report published before Pfizer announced the Arena deal, said they think Pfizer's Covid-19 franchise of Comirnaty and the antiviral pill Paxlovid could reach sales of $50 billion next year. Paxlovid is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a decision could come before the end of the year.

UBS raised its recommendation on Pfizer's shares to buy from neutral and boosted its price target to $60 from $52, saying Pfizer could generate roughly $70 billion in free cash flow over the next three years, creating lots of business-development optionality.

Analysts at Mizuho applauded Pfizer for being aggressive in deploying cash it will receive from its Covid-19 franchise.

The company recently completed the $2.25 billion acquisition of immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics and invested more than $1 billion more in forming collaborations with Arvinas Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co.

Mizuho said the Arena deal marks Pfizer's largest acquisition since the roughly $11 billion takeover of Array BioPharma in June 2019. It said that depending on how the Arena assets and Pfizer's own pipeline progress, the drugmaker could set its sights on a bigger deal as it approaches 2026.

Shares of Pfizer were recently changing hands at $55.13, near the 52-week high of $55.70 they hit late last month, while shares Arena jumped almost 83% to $91.17.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1229ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 80.34% 90.02 Delayed Quote.-35.00%
ARVINAS, INC. -2.68% 65.41 Delayed Quote.-20.86%
BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD. 0.83% 100.4 Delayed Quote.16.36%
BIONTECH SE 9.23% 281.45 Delayed Quote.216.09%
PFIZER, INC. 5.19% 55.53 Delayed Quote.43.38%
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS 0.47% 23.33 End-of-day quote.24.56%
UBS GROUP AG -0.36% 16.415 Delayed Quote.32.12%
All news about ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Drop With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Eva..
MT
12:30pPfizer Deploying Some of Its Covid Cash in Arena Deal -- Analysis
DJ
12:10pWall Street falls on Omicron worries ahead of Fed meeting
RE
11:08aPfizer Eyes Enhanced Immuno-Inflammatory Disease Expertise With $6.7 Billion Arena Phar..
MT
10:50aPfizer bets on Arena's promising bowel disease treatment in $6.7 billion deal
RE
10:29aArena Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge on Takeover by Pfizer
DJ
10:18aWall Street edges lower on Omicron worries; Fed meeting awaited
RE
10:09aPfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals
AQ
10:03aARENA MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sal..
BU
09:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Busy week ahead
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,51 M - -
Net income 2021 -598 M - -
Net cash 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 063 M 3 063 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4 850x
EV / Sales 2022 89,5x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 49,94 $
Average target price 93,60 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Dilip Munshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie D. Stelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Garry Arthur Neil Chairman
Douglas A. Bakan Vice President-Technical Operations
Paul D. Streck Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-35.00%3 063
MODERNA, INC.146.06%104 225
LONZA GROUP AG32.31%60 730
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.50.87%51 642
SEAGEN INC.-18.60%26 070
CELLTRION, INC.-42.06%24 087