Wall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs on
Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines
tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus
variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
Travel-related stocks fell, with the fast-spreading variant
accounting for around 40% of COVID-19 infections in London and
at least one death in the United Kingdom.
Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
and Royal Caribbean Cruises all dropped more
than 5%, while the S&P 1500 airlines index shed
3.1%.
"It's transportation, restaurants, all the things that if it
got bad enough that we started putting new restrictions on
people, it would not be good for them," said Tom Martin, senior
portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "They have
all been bid over the past several months by the idea that we
were going to get back to business as usual."
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with only
defensive sectors, including consumer staples,
utilities and real estate gaining.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, a gauge for
investor anxiety, was up 1.75 points.
In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 0.7% at 35,720.1 points, while the S&P 500
lost 0.63% to 4,682.38.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% to 15,474.32.
Apple Inc dipped 0.7%, even after J.P. Morgan
raised its price target on the iPhone maker to the highest on
Wall Street. The company is close to becoming the first in the
world to hit $3 trillion in market value.
Investors expect an increasingly hawkish tone out of the
Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that wraps up on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down
of asset purchases, which could also usher closer a start to
interest rate hikes.
"Everyone is focused on the Fed this week and what guidance
we get in terms of bond purchases and interest rates. There's an
expectation that there will be an acceleration of tapering, and
there's a little anxiety leading up to that," said Ryan Jacob,
chief portfolio manager at Jacob Internet Fund.
A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking
key interest rates from near zero to 0.25%-0.50% in the third
quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.
Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to
combat the new COVID-19 variant, along with a recent reading on
inflation that was in line with consensus, pushed the S&P 500
index to a record closing high on Friday.
Pfizer Inc rose about 4% after it agreed to acquire
Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal.
Arena's shares surged about 80%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.55-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 286 new lows.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Califoria; Additional
reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Shounak Dasgupta and Dan
Grebler)