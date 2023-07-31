Q1 Update
Highlights Q1 2023
Best quarterly result ever
In a historic quarter,
Arendals Fossekompani reports a consolidated operating result (EBIT) of NOK 202 million - the best quarterly result ever for the AFK Group.
Increase in SaaS revenue continues
SaaS revenues increased by 34% compared to the first quarter of 2022, representing 26% of total revenues.
Record quarterly revenue
Tekna reported a 44% revenue growth in the first quarter compared to the corresponding quarter previous year, the highest quarterly revenues ever recorded.
NOK 1.00
Dividend to be paid in May
Arendals Fossekompani will pay a quarterly dividend for the first quarter of NOK 1.00
per share, an increase from NOK 0.95 per share in the previous quarter.
38 GWh
Construction of Kilandsfoss hydropower plant commenced
The plant will produce 38 GWh per year, starting in 2025.
Reporting strong growth
ENRX increased total operating revenues by 40% compared with the same quarter in 2022.
Assets
Green
Digitalization &
Electrification
Energy
Big Data Analytics
& Materials
Based on more than a century of hydropower
Based on more than a century of
Anything that can be electric, will be
production, we are looking to expand our green
hydropower production, we are looking to expand
electric. As a result, demand for
energy portfolio. As the world is in dire need of more
our green energy portfolio. As the world is in dire
electricity will of course grow, as will
green power, we are looking to capitalize
need of more green power, we are looking to
demand for smart electric solutions. We
on our competence and history to develop more
capitalize on our competence and history to
invest in companies that install smartness
fossil-free energy sources.
develop more fossil-free energy sources.
into the electric future.
AFK ownership
Head office
AFK ownership
Head office
AFK ownership
Headquarter
100%
Arendal, Norway
60%
Oslo, Norway
71%
Sherbrooke, Canada
Market cap (31.03)
Listed at
Market cap (31.03)
Listed at
3,029 MNOK
Oslo Børs
769 MNOK
Oslo Børs
AFK ownership
Head office
AFK ownership
Head office
AFK ownership
Head office
100%
Arendal, Norway
80%
London, UK
95%
Skien, Norway
AFK ownership
Head office
AFK ownership
Head office
100%
Arendal, Norway
95%
Arendal, Norway
Property
The Arendal Fossekompani portfolio of properties include an urban development project, an airport and center for aviation,
a site for power-intensive industries, and some stand-alone properties. All property related companies and property investments are comprised in AFK Property.
AFK ownership
Head office
100%
Arendal, Norway
Ampwell
Q1 update
- Ampwell was established in Q2 2022 to build an eco-system for battery technology including a Battery-as-a-Service business model. The initial building block of Ampwell is Commeo, a German company specializing in energy storage and energy management solutions.
- Revenues for the first quarter were EUR 3.1 million.
Driven by increased sales and production capabilities in Commeo.
- Operating profit was EUR -1.5 million. Operational ramp-ups in both Commeo and Cellect Energy, as well as Ampwell parent company, contributed to negative margins in the quarter.
- The first part of the new production facilities is estimated to be finalized in mid-2024 and will over time enable above 1 GWh production capacity.
- At the end of the first quarter, Ampwell reached majority ownership of Cellect Energy. The company aims to deliver analysis and control solutions designed for energy storage applications.
