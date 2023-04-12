Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Arendals Fossekompani ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFK   NO0003572802

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA

(AFK)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:15:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
217.00 NOK   -0.23%
02:50aArendals Fossekompani : Annual Integrated Report 2022 Arendals Fossekompani
PU
02:38aIntegrated Annual Report for 2022, Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
04/11Tekna Holding secures financing from Arendals Fossekompani
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arendals Fossekompani : Annual Integrated Report 2022 Arendals Fossekompani

04/12/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATIONS

FORGENE

GENERATIONS

FORGENERATIO

Arendals Fossekompani Integrated Report 2022

Annual and Sustainability Report

2

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

3

RATIONS

FORGENERATIONS

GENERATIONS

For generations, Arendals Fossekompani has provided people and communities with clean energy and inspiration. Established in 1896 to harness the energy from an everlasting resource, water - we have utilized the benefits of this resource to build and develop high-tech companies. What started as a local producer of hydropower, has transformed into a global industrial investor.

While running water continues to power our business, we search for, invest in, and support companies that have the potential to make a difference. To enable the transition to a more sustainable future we offer human and financial resources to renew and advance industries. Our competence is particularly strong

in areas such as renewable energy, electrification, materials, digitalization, and big data analytics.

We are a proud builder and supporter of technology that impacts the world. That is our legacy, our history, our future. It is what we have done, and what we'll continue to do.

For generations.

4

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Financial and

Sustainability

Highlights 2022

ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

FINANCIAL AND SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS 2022

5

NOK 7.55

1.9% of market cap paid as dividend

In addition to quarterly cash dividends of NOK 3.75 per share, Arendals Fossekompani paid extraordinary dividend totaling NOK 3.80 per share, as dividend in kind.

Record-high electricity prices, increased hydropower tax

The average price of electricity in the NO2 spot market reached record-high levels. An increased tax burden on Norwegian hydro- power producers reduced net profit for the year.

A global player within induction heating and wireless charging

Following the acquisition of wireless charging solutions provider IPT Technology, ENRX (formerly known as Evolgy) was established to combine IPT Technology (Charge) with EFD Induction (Heat). ENRX saw high order intake during 2022 and an all-time-high order backlog at year-end.

64%

Strong increase in Tekna backlog

Tekna saw a 64% increase in its backlog at year-end compared to 2021. The Tekna share made the transition to Oslo Børs, the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 July 2022.

Sustainability linked loan facilities

Renewal of loan facilities totaling NOK 1.8 billion was finalized in June. As part of the new terms, Arendals Fossekompani will be rewarded for its performance related to a selection of sustainability targets.

Science Based Targets

We have in 2022 submitted science based emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Target initiative criteria and recommendation. We are committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030.

SaaS growth continues

Volue reported revenue growth in all segments in 2022. Total revenues grew by 17% to NOK 1.2 billion compared with 2021, while SaaS revenues grew by 28%.

Establishing energy storage company

Following the acquisition of the German energy storage specialist Commeo in Q2, AFK established Ampwell to build an eco-system for battery technology and Battery- as-a-Service business model.

Certified as

Equal Workplace

Following a thorough evaluation of how equality and diversity are implemented in the company strategy, Arendals Fossekompani was certified as an Equal Workplace in 2022.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions

Continuous focus on sustainability resulted in reduction of our total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from 4,404 tCO2e in 2021 to 4,061 tCO2e in 2022.

6

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Content

01

Arendals Fossekompani

8

CEO Statement

10

Arendals Fossekompani in the World

12

Who We Are

14

Value Creation for Generations

16

Arendals Fossekompani Group

18

Group Managment

24

Shareholder Information

28

Reporting 100 Years Ago

32

02

Portfolio

34

Assets

36

Green Energy

AFK Vannkraft

38

Ampwell

42

Vergia

46

Digitalization & Big Data Analytics

NSSLGlobal

50

Volue

54

Alytic

58

Electrification & Materials

Tekna

62

ENRX

66

Property

AFK Property

70

03 From the Boardroom

74

Board of Directors

76

Board of Directors' Report

78

Corporate Governance Report

84

ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CONTENT

7

04

Sustainability

98

Integrity

100

Reporting Frameworks

100

EU Taxonomy Summary

102

Stakeholder Dialogue and Materiality Analysis

105

Sustainability Priorities

106

Updated Materiality Assessment

106

Strategic Focus Areas and Material Topics

107

Membership Associations

108

Ethical Business Conduct

109

Responsible Investments

115

Optimizing the Portfolio Companies

118

A Great Place to Work

122

Community Engagement

135

Ambitions and Targets for 2023

138

05 Financial Statements

142

Annual Accounts and Notes in Full

144

Declaration by the Members of the Board and the CEO

228

Independent Auditor's Report

230

06

Appendix

236

GRI Content Index

238

Independent Auditor's Statement

246

List of Abbreviations

248

Additional Reports

250

Activity and Reporting Obligations Report 2022

Carbon Accounting Report 2022

EU Taxonomy Report 2022

Human Rights and Transparency Act Report 2022

Remuneration Report 2022

TCFD: Climate-Risk Assessment Report 2022

About This Report

251

ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

9

Arendals

Fossekompani

01

CEO Statement

10

Arendals Fossekompani in the World

12

Who We Are

14

Value Creation for Generations

16

Arendals Fossekompani Group

18

Group Management

24

Shareholder Information

28

Reporting 100 Years Ago

32

Disclaimer

Arendals Fossekompani ASA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
02:50aArendals Fossekompani : Annual Integrated Report 2022 Arendals Fossekompani
PU
02:38aIntegrated Annual Report for 2022, Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
04/11Tekna Holding secures financing from Arendals Fossekompani
AQ
03/29Arendals Fossekompani : Seagust pleased by Norway's announcement of offshore wind competit..
PU
02/17Arendals Fossekompani : Construction of new hydropower plant could start soon
PU
02/14AFK Ex dividend NOK 0.95 today
AQ
02/14ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA : Final dividend
FA
02/10Arendals Fossekompani ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/10Arendals Fossekompani ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
02/10Arendals Fossekompani : Fourth quarter financial results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 196 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2021 107 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 615 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 229x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 11 936 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
Duration : Period :
Arendals Fossekompani ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 217,50 NOK
Average target price 250,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Managers and Directors
Lars Peder Fosse Fensli Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trond Ødegård Westlie Chairman
Heidi Marie Petersen Independent Director
Morten Sigval Bergesen Deputy Chairman
Didrik Johannes Vigsnæs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA-13.17%1 128
ATLAS COPCO AB4.39%58 056
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.27%40 786
SMC CORPORATION22.92%32 982
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.17.12%32 549
FANUC CORPORATION13.34%32 066
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer