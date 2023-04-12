Arendals Fossekompani : Annual Integrated Report 2022 Arendals Fossekompani

For generations, Arendals Fossekompani has provided people and communities with clean energy and inspiration. Established in 1896 to harness the energy from an everlasting resource, water - we have utilized the benefits of this resource to build and develop high-tech companies. What started as a local producer of hydropower, has transformed into a global industrial investor.

While running water continues to power our business, we search for, invest in, and support companies that have the potential to make a difference. To enable the transition to a more sustainable future we offer human and financial resources to renew and advance industries. Our competence is particularly strong

in areas such as renewable energy, electrification, materials, digitalization, and big data analytics.

We are a proud builder and supporter of technology that impacts the world. That is our legacy, our history, our future. It is what we have done, and what we'll continue to do.