Arendals Fossekompani : Annual Integrated Report 2022 Arendals Fossekompani

For generations, Arendals Fossekompani has provided people and communities with clean energy and inspiration. Established in 1896 to harness the energy from an everlasting resource, water - we have utilized the benefits of this resource to build and develop high-tech companies. What started as a local producer of hydropower, has transformed into a global industrial investor.
While running water continues to power our business, we search for, invest in, and support companies that have the potential to make a difference. To enable the transition to a more sustainable future we offer human and financial resources to renew and advance industries. Our competence is particularly strong
in areas such as renewable energy, electrification, materials, digitalization, and big data analytics.
We are a proud builder and supporter of technology that impacts the world. That is our legacy, our history, our future. It is what we have done, and what we'll continue to do.
For generations.
Financial and
Sustainability
Highlights 2022
NOK 7.55
1.9% of market cap paid as dividend
In addition to quarterly cash dividends of NOK 3.75 per share, Arendals Fossekompani paid extraordinary dividend totaling NOK 3.80 per share, as dividend in kind.
The average price of electricity in the NO2 spot market reached record-high levels. An increased tax burden on Norwegian hydro- power producers reduced net profit for the year.
A global player within induction heating and wireless charging
Following the acquisition of wireless charging solutions provider IPT Technology, ENRX (formerly known as Evolgy) was established to combine IPT Technology (Charge) with EFD Induction (Heat). ENRX saw high order intake during 2022 and an all-time-high order backlog at year-end.
64%
Strong increase in Tekna backlog
Tekna saw a 64% increase in its backlog at year-end compared to 2021. The Tekna share made the transition to Oslo Børs, the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 July 2022.
Sustainability linked loan facilities
Renewal of loan facilities totaling NOK 1.8 billion was finalized in June. As part of the new terms, Arendals Fossekompani will be rewarded for its performance related to a selection of sustainability targets.
Science Based Targets
We have in 2022 submitted science based emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Target initiative criteria and recommendation. We are committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030.
SaaS growth continues
Volue reported revenue growth in all segments in 2022. Total revenues grew by 17% to NOK 1.2 billion compared with 2021, while SaaS revenues grew by 28%.
Establishing energy storage company
Following the acquisition of the German energy storage specialist Commeo in Q2, AFK established Ampwell to build an eco-system for battery technology and Battery- as-a-Service business model.
Certified as
Equal Workplace
Following a thorough evaluation of how equality and diversity are implemented in the company strategy, Arendals Fossekompani was certified as an Equal Workplace in 2022.
Reduced greenhouse gas emissions
Continuous focus on sustainability resulted in reduction of our total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from 4,404 tCO2e in 2021 to 4,061 tCO2e in 2022.
Content
01
Arendals Fossekompani
CEO Statement
Arendals Fossekompani in the World
Who We Are
Value Creation for Generations
Arendals Fossekompani Group
Group Managment
Shareholder Information
Reporting 100 Years Ago
02
Portfolio
Assets
Green Energy
AFK Vannkraft
Ampwell
Vergia
Digitalization & Big Data Analytics
NSSLGlobal
Volue
Alytic
Electrification & Materials
Tekna
ENRX
Property
AFK Property
03 From the Boardroom
Board of Directors
Board of Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Report
04
Sustainability
Integrity
Reporting Frameworks
EU Taxonomy Summary
Stakeholder Dialogue and Materiality Analysis
Sustainability Priorities
Updated Materiality Assessment
Strategic Focus Areas and Material Topics
Membership Associations
Ethical Business Conduct
Responsible Investments
Optimizing the Portfolio Companies
A Great Place to Work
Community Engagement
Ambitions and Targets for 2023
05 Financial Statements
Annual Accounts and Notes in Full
Declaration by the Members of the Board and the CEO
