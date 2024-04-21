Annual General Meeting in Arendals Fossekompani ASA will be held on 15 May 2024 at 5:00 pm (CEST) as a virtual meeting.

The shareholder is registered with the following amount of shares at summons: "Beholdning" and votes for the number of shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (ESO) per the record date on 7 May 2024.

The deadline for registration of attendance, proxies and instructions is 13 May 2024.

Electronic registration

Alternatively, use the "Form for submission by post or e-mail for shareholders who cannot register their elections electronically".

Step 1 - Register during the enrollment and registration period:

Either through the company's website https://arendalsfossekompani.no/en/investor-relations using a reference number and PIN - code (for those of you who receive the notice by post-service), or

Log in through VPS Investor services; available at https://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/login or through own account manager (bank/broker). Once logged in - choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting - ISIN

You will see your name, reference number, PIN - code and balance. At the bottom you will find these choices:

"Enroll" - There is a requirement to register attendance pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association. All shareholders will have the opportunity to log in to the meeting, but to have the right to speak and vote, you must have enrolled by the specified deadline.

"Delegate Proxy" - Give proxy to the chair of the Board of Directors or another person.

"Close" - Press this if you do not wish to make any registration.