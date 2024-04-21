"Firma-/Etternavn, Fornavn " "c/o"
"Adresse1"
"Adresse2" "Postnummer, Poststed" "Land"
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Ref no: "Refnr"
PIN - code: "Pin"

Annual General Meeting in Arendals Fossekompani ASA will be held on 15 May 2024 at 5:00 pm (CEST) as a virtual meeting.
The shareholder is registered with the following amount of shares at summons: "Beholdning" and votes for the number of shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (ESO) per the record date on 7 May 2024.
The deadline for registration of attendance, proxies and instructions is 13 May 2024.
Electronic registration
Alternatively, use the "Form for submission by post or e-mail for shareholders who cannot register their elections electronically".
Step 1 - Register during the enrollment and registration period:
- Either through the company's websitehttps://arendalsfossekompani.no/en/investor-relationsusing a reference number and PIN - code (for those of you who receive the notice by post-service),or
- Log in through VPS Investor services; available athttps://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/loginor through own account manager (bank/broker). Once logged in - choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting - ISIN
You will see your name, reference number, PIN - code and balance. At the bottom you will find these choices:
"Enroll" - There is a requirement to register attendance pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association. All shareholders will have the opportunity to log in to the meeting, but to have the right to speak and vote, you must have enrolled by the specified deadline.
"Delegate Proxy" - Give proxy to the chair of the Board of Directors or another person.
"Close" - Press this if you do not wish to make any registration.

Step 2 - The general meeting day:
Online participation: Please login throughhttps://dnb.lumiagm.com/197146600. You must identify yourself using the reference number and PIN - code from VPS - see step 1 above. Shareholders can also get their reference number and PIN code by contacting DNB Bank Registrars Department by phone +47 23 26 80 20 (08:00-am- 3:30 pm).
If you are not logged in before the meeting starts, you will be granted access, but without the right to vote. Note that the same applies if you have not enrolled.
Form for submission by post or e-mail for shareholders who cannot register their elections electronically.
The signed form can be sent as an attachment in an e-mail* to genf@dnb.no(scan this form) or by post service to DNB Bank Registrars Department, P.O Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo. The form must be received no later than 13 May 2024. If the shareholder is a company, the signature must be in accordance with the company certificate. Note that there is a requirement to register attendance pursuant to the
Company's Articles of Association. Forms received after the deadline will not be registered.
*Will be unsecured unless the sender himself secure the e-mail.
"Firma-/Etternavn, Fornavn " shares would like to be represented
at the general meeting in Arendals Fossekompani ASA as follows (mark off):
- Enroll for online participation (do not mark the items below)
- Open proxy to the chairman of Board of Directors or the person he or she authorizes (do not mark the items below)
-
Proxy with instructions to chairman of the Board of Directors or the person
he or she authorizes (mark "For", "Against" or "Abstain" on the individual items below)
- Open proxy to the following person (do not mark items below
- agree directly with your proxy solicitor if you wish to give instructions on how to vote)
___________________________________________________________________
(enter the proxy solicitors name in the block letters)
Note: Proxy solicitor must contact DNB Bank Registrars Department by phone +47 23 26 80 20 (08:00 am - 3:30 pm) for login details.

Voting shall take place in accordance with the instructions below. Missing or unclear markings are considered a vote in line with the board's and the election committee's recommendations. If a proposal is put forward in addition to, or as a replacement for, the proposal in the notice, the proxy solicitor determines the voting.
Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 15 May 2024
- Election of a person to chair the meeting and appointment of two persons to co-sign the minutes.
- Approval of the notice and the agenda.
- Adoption of the parent company and the consolidated annual accounts and annual report 2023, as well as consideration of the Board of Directors' statement on corporate governance.
- Authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide the distribution of dividends.
- Approval of amendments to guidelines on determination
of salaries and other remuneration to management.
- Report on salaries and other remuneration to the management and accompanying report from the auditor.
- Determination of the auditor's fee.
- Determination of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors valid as of 15 May 2024.
-
Determination of remuneration to the members
of the Board of Directors' subcommittees valid as of 15 May 2024.
- Determination of remuneration to the members
of the Nomination Committee valid as of 15 May 2024.
- Authorisation to acquire own shares.
- Election of members to the Board of Directors.
- Trond Westlie
- Morten Bergesen
- Didrik Vigsnæs
- Stine Brenna
- Anne Grethe Dalane
- Lise Lindbäck
- Arild Nysæther
- Election of members to the Nomination Committee.
- Morten Bergesen (chair)
- Trine Must
- Simen Flaaten
- Proposal to amend the Company's Articles of Association.
The form must be dated and signed
For
Against Abstain
Place
Date
Shareholder's signature
