Emission factors per fuel type are based on assumptions in the IEA methodological framework. Factors for district heating/cooling are either based on actual (local) production mixes, or average IEA statistics.

In January 2015, the GHG Protocol published new guidelines for calculating emissions from electricity consump- tion. Primarily two methods are used to "allocate"the GHG emissions created by electricity generation to the end consumers of a given grid. These are the location-based and the market-based methods. The location-based method reflects the average emission intensity of the grids on which energy consumption occurs, while the market-based method reflects emissions from electricity that companies have purposefully chosen (or not chosen).

Organisations who report on their GHG emissions will now have to disclose both the location-based emissions from the production of electricity, and the marked-based emissions related to the potential purchase of Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

The purpose of this amendment in the reporting methodology is on the one hand to show the impact of energy efficiency measures, and on the other hand to display how the acquisition of GoOs or RECs affect the GHG emissions. Using both methods in the emission reporting highlights the effect of all measures regarding electricity consumption.

The location-based method: The location-based method is based on statistical emissions information and electricity output aggregated and averaged within a defined geographic boundary and during a defined time period. Within this boundary, the different energy producers utilize a mix of energy resources, where the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas) result in direct GHG-emissions.