Carbon Accounting Report 2023
2
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Carbon Accounting Report 2023
This report provides an overview of the organisation's greenhouse gas (GHG) emis- sions, which is an integrated part of the organisation's climate strategy. Carbon accounting is a fundamental tool in identifying tangible measures to reduce GHG emissions. The annual carbon accounting report enables the organisation to benchmark performance indicators and evaluate progress over time.
THIS REPORT COMPRISES THE FOLLOWING
ORGANISATIONAL UNITS:
The input data is based on consumption data from internal and external sources, which are converted into tonnes CO2-equivalents (tCO2e).The carbon footprint analysis is based on the international standard; A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard, developed by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Initiative (GHG Protocol). The GHG Protocol is the most widely used and recognised international standard for measuring greenhouse gas emissions and is the basis for the ISO standard 14064-I.
REPORTING YEAR ENERGY AND GHG EMISSIONS
Emission source
Description
Consumption
Unit
Energy (MWh)
Emissions (tCO2e)
% share
Transportation total
2,160.0
24.2
0.2 %
Diesel (NO)
10,641.0
liters
104.3
15.5
-
Diesel (NO)
Farget diesel
6,787.0
liters
66.5
35.8
-
Diesel (B7)
14,401.0
liters
142.1
1.5
-
Diesel (B7)
Blank diesel
605.0
liters
6.0
4.4
-
Diesel (SE)
2,400.0
liters
23.2
24.7
-
Diesel
Owned cars
9,281.0
liters
92.1
282.3
0.1 %
Diesel
106,150.9
liters
1,053.0
23.1
-
Diesel
23,086.0
kgCO2e
86.1
2.1
-
Diesel
Pool cars
807.9
liters
8.0
0.9
-
Petrol (E7)
392.0
liters
3.5
95.3
-
Petrol
40,623.4
liters
374.5
10.3
-
Petrol
10,300.0
kgCO2e
40.5
3.4
-
Petrol
384.0
gal(us)
13.4
4.3
-
Petrol
Pool cars
1,834.0
liters
16.9
2.5
-
Bioethanol (E85)
6,903.7
liters
44.3
17.6
-
Petrol (E27)
10,276.0
liters
85.5
17.6
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
3
Emission source
Description
Consumption
Unit
Energy (MWh)
Emissions (tCO2e)
% share
Stationary combustion total
6,340.6
1,278.1
0.5 %
Natural gas
1,426,493.0
kWh
1,426.5
262.5
Natural gas
355,210.6
m3
3,569.9
729.5
Natural gas (NL)
695.0
m3
6.1
1.2
Natural gas (US)
624,987.0
kWh
625.0
113.2
LPG
457.0
liters
3.1
0.7
LPG
352.0
kg
4.5
1.0
Burning oil
43,207.0
liters
422.8
109.8
Natural gas (UK grid)
181,138.0
kWh
181.1
33.1
Propane (NO)
21.6
kg
0.3
0.1
Propane
54.0
kg
0.7
0.2
Fuel/Diesel oil
9,860.0
liters
100.6
26.7
Chemical-process total
-
32.3
-
Aviform L50
5,000.0
liters
-
1.8
-
Aviform S-solid
3,000.0
kg
-
1.9
-
Acetylene, combusted
8,439.7
kg
-
28.5
-
Liquid Oxygene (LOx)
3,740.8
m3
-
-
-
Arcal Force
1,006.3
kg
-
0.2
-
Scope 1 total
8,500.5
1,858.2
0.7%
Electricity total
10,045.8
2,280.5
0.9%
Electricity Norway
3,994,151.7
kWh
3,994.2
24.8
-
Electricity Denmark 125
199,740.9
kWh
199.7
24.8
-
Electricity Sweden
374,760.0
kWh
374.8
4.3
-
Electricity Switzerland
7,936.0
kWh
7.9
0.2
-
Electricity Japan
5,437.0
kWh
5.4
2.5
-
Electricity Germany
880,019.5
kWh
880.0
307.1
0.1 %
Electricity Germany
Cars
53,185.3
kWh
53.2
18.6
-
Electricity France
615,462.0
kWh
615.5
32.1
-
Electricity China
1,272,650.0
kWh
1,272.7
779.9
0.3 %
Electricity Korea
981.0
kWh
1.0
0.4
-
Electricity UK
737,430.0
kWh
737.4
152.1
0.1 %
Electricity USA
492,593.0
kWh
492.6
181.9
0.1 %
Electricity Singapore
11,111.2
kWh
11.1
4.3
-
Electricity Poland
97,115.4
kWh
97.1
63.2
-
Electricity Israel
30,916.0
kWh
30.9
13.7
-
Electricity Netherlands
14,043.6
kWh
14.0
4.4
-
Electricity India
733,120.0
kWh
733.1
525.4
0.2 %
Electricity Spain
9,500.0
kWh
9.5
1.4
-
Electricity Finland
65,713.3
kWh
65.7
5.2
-
Electricity Thailand
39,306.0
kWh
39.3
18.5
-
Electricity Malaysia
19,564.0
kWh
19.6
12.1
-
Electricity Romania
366,096.0
kWh
366.1
99.7
-
Electricity Brazil
21,087.0
kWh
21.1
2.8
-
Electricity Italy
3,854.0
kWh
3.9
1.1
-
4
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
5
Emission source
Description
Consumption
Unit
Energy (MWh)
Emissions (tCO2e)
% share
Electricity Singapore (upstream)
11,111.2
kWh
1.0
Electricity general total
8,242.9
4.9
-
Electricity Poland (upstream)
97,115.4
kWh
17.0
Hydropower, Quebec
8,242,881.0
kWh
8,242.9
4.9
Electricity Israel (upstream)
30,916.0
kWh
3.3
Electricity Netherlands (upstream)
14,043.6
kWh
1.0
Electric vehicles total
0.4
0.3
Petrol (E5) (WTT)
392.0
liters
0.2
Electric car Nordic
393.4
kWh
0.4
-
-
Electricity Nordic mix (WTT)
-
kWh
Hybrid vehicles
2,400.0
km
-
0.3
-
Diesel (B5) (WTT)
6,000.0
liters
3.7
Petrol (WTT)
52,733.4
liters
32.0
District heating location total
240.5
18.0
-
Petrol (WTT)
2,664.5
kgCO2e
2.7
District heating NO/Grimstad
13,967.0
kWh
14.0
0.7
-
Petrol (WTT)
384.0
gal(us)
0.9
District heating Sweden mix
5,700.0
kWh
5.7
0.3
-
Heat & steam (upstream)
65,023.5
kWh
2.3
District heating Finland mix
33,620.6
kWh
33.6
3.7
-
Electricity Nordic mix (upstream)
393.4
kWh
District heating NO/Trondheim
57,121.0
kWh
57.1
1.2
-
Electricity Spain (upstream)
9,500.0
kWh
0.5
District heating NO/Oslo
99,221.0
kWh
99.2
0.9
-
Electricity Switzerland (upstream)
7,936.0
kWh
0.1
District heating NO/Stavanger/Sandnes
21.5
kWh
-
-
-
Electricity Japan (upstream)
5,437.0
kWh
0.6
District cooling NO/Stavanger/Sandnes
4.3
kWh
-
-
-
LPG (WTT)
457.0
liters
0.1
District heating Poland mix
30,855.2
kWh
30.9
11.4
-
LPG (WTT)
352.0
kg
0.1
Electricity Malaysia (upstream)
19,564.0
kWh
3.2
Heat fuel specific total
-
-
Electricity Thailand (upstream)
39,306.0
kWh
5.7
District cooling, renewable
547.7
kWh
0.5
14.7
-
Propane/Butane (WTT)
75.6
kg
Electricity Romania (upstream)
366,096.0
kWh
29.7
Heat fuel specific total
-
-
Electricity Italy (upstream)
3,854.0
kWh
0.3
Heat Natural gas
79,764.8
kWh
79.8
14.7
-
Electricity Brazil (upstream)
21,087.0
kWh
1.3
Scope 2 total
18,609.9
2,318.4
0.9 %
Fuel oil (WTT)
9,860.0
liters
6.9
E85 Bioethanol (WTT)
6,903.7
liters
4.0
Purchased goods and services total
-
kg
-
-
-
Burning oil (WTT)
43,207.0
liters
22.9
Cheese, soft (A1-3)
-
kg
-
-
-
Electricity India (upstream)
733,120.0
kWh
212.2
0.1 %
Fuel-and-energy-related activities total
-
kg
-
1,302.9
0.5 %
Upstream transportation and distribution total
246,757.0
96.8 %
Diesel (B7) (WTT)
26,432.0
liters
16.2
Electricity Norway (upstream)
81.9
tkm
Electricity Norway (upstream)
3,989,597.7
kWh
21.5
Truck avg.
36.1
tCO2e
36.1
Electricity Sweden (upstream)
314,376.0
kWh
4.4
Truck avg.
294,168.2
tkm
89.7
District heating NO/SE (upstream)
228,799.8
kWh
1.1
Air freight avg. (WTT)
67,451.4
tCO2e
67,451.4
26.5 %
Electricity Germany (upstream)
933,204.8
kWh
80.3
Air freight avg. (WTT)
3.2
tCO2e
3.2
Electricity Denmark (upstream)
199,740.9
kWh
9.7
Rail freight
16,112.6
tkm
0.1
Diesel (SE) (WTT)
2,400.0
liters
1.4
Sea ship avg. (WTT)
179,168.9
tCO2e
179,168.9
70.3 %
Electricity Finland (upstream)
65,713.3
kWh
2.3
Sea ship avg. (WTT)
7.6
tCO2e
7.6
Natural gas (WTT)
2,256,158.8
kWh
75.5
Transportation
2,256,158.8
kWh
75.5
Natural gas (WTT)
360,017.6
m3
121.2
Electricity Canada (upstream)
8,242,881.0
kWh
269.5
0.1 %
Electricity France (upstream)
615,462.0
kWh
14.6
Electricity China (upstream)
1,272,650.0
kWh
165.4
0.1 %
Electricity Korea (upstream)
981.0
kWh
0.1
Diesel (WTT)
121,657.6
liters
75.9
Electricity UK (upstream)
733,318.0
kWh
44.3
Electricity USA (upstream)
492,593.0
kWh
47.6
6
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Emission source
Description
Consumption
Unit
Energy (MWh) Emissions (tCO2e)
% share
Waste total
291.6
0.1 %
Residual waste, incinerated
249.8
m3
33.3
Residual waste, incinerated
102,260.2
kg
56.3
Wood waste, recycled
0.6
tonne
Wood waste, recycled
132,523.2
kg
2.8
Glass waste, recycled
3,814.3
kg
0.1
Paper waste, recycled
7,116.6
m3
23.1
Paper waste, recycled
64,050.5
kg
1.4
Plastic waste, recycled
117.0
m3
0.2
Plastic waste, recycled
24,483.6
kg
0.5
EE waste, recycled
102.0
m3
0.2
EE waste, recycled
14,918.6
kg
0.3
Mixed waste, recycled
17.0
m3
Mixed waste, recycled
73,554.0
kg
1.6
Hazardous waste, recycled
76,706.8
kg
1.6
Hazardous waste, treated
4,337.0
kg
0.1
Cardboard waste, recycled
67,727.8
kg
1.4
Hazardous waste, incinerated (Europe)
11,237.0
kg
27.0
Commercial waste, landfill
8,700.0
kg
4.5
Food loss
215.6
kg
Hazardous waste, landfill
19,866.0
kg
0.4
Residual waste, landfill
275.0
m3
34.2
Residual waste, landfill
53,638.4
kg
26.7
Metal waste, recycled
13,401.0
m3
37.0
Metal waste, recycled
74,742.4
kg
1.6
Organic waste, treated
252.0
tonne
5.4
Organic waste, treated
16.0
m3
0.2
Organic waste, treated
29,979.0
kg
0.6
Plastic packaging waste, recycled
21.0
kg
Mineral oil waste, incinerated
600.0
liters
1.5
Waste water treatment
2,891.0
m3
0.6
Industrial waste, recycled
1,682.4
kg
Organic waste, recycled
6,426.1
kg
0.1
Organic waste, anaerobic digestion
1,446.0
kg
Wood waste, reused
14,821.0
kg
0.3
Organic waste, composting
2,254.0
kg
Sorted waste, recycled
7,200.0
kg
0.2
CCA impregnated wood waste (H), incinerated
4,492.0
kg
0.1
Metal copper waste, recycled
12,179.3
kg
0.3
Mineral wool waste, landfill
1,752.0
kg
Metal aluminium waste, recycled
3,064.2
kg
0.1
Plastic EPS waste, incinerated
9,068.0
kg
21.5
Metal stainl steel waste, recycled
9,972.0
kg
0.2
Plastic waste, incinerated
2,450.0
kg
5.8
Fluorescent tubes waste (H), recycled
kg
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
7
Special waste, treated
262.0
kg
Plasterboard waste, recycled
3,240.0
kg
0.1
Mineral oil waste, recycled
180.0
kg
Paint warnish waste (H), incinerated
140.0
kg
0.3
Business travel total
1,898.2
0.7 %
Air travel, continental, incl. RF
23,214.0
pkm
4.3
Air travel, continental, incl. RF
76.0
flight trip
15.7
Air travel, continental, incl. RF
15,514.0
kgCO2e
15.5
Mileage all. avg. car
122,551.2
km
20.4
Mileage all. avg. car
181,729.0
mile
48.7
Air travel, domestic
142,697.0
pkm
23.0
Air travel, domestic
1,420.0
flight trip
105.8
Air travel, domestic
4.8
tCO2e
4.8
Air travel, domestic
96,872.9
kgCO2e
96.9
Air travel, domestic
523,546.0
pmile
109.5
Air travel, continental
357,102.0
pkm
39.2
Air travel, continental
124.0
flight trip
15.1
Air travel, continental
31.5
tCO2e
31.5
Air travel, continental
122,825.8
kgCO2e
122.8
Car, petrol (avg.)
259,321.0
km
42.5
Car, petrol (avg.)
21,742.0
liters
51.0
Air travel, intercontinental
908,926.0
pkm
140.2
0.1 %
Air travel, intercontinental
25.0
flight trip
25.0
Air travel, intercontinental
8.5
tCO2e
8.5
Air travel, intercontinental
23,386.3
kgCO2e
23.4
Mileage all. el car Nordic
9,239.3
km
Mileage all. car (NO)
3,162.0
km
0.2
Mileage all. car (NO)
4,464.8
NOK
0.1
Taxi
216,211.6
km
45.0
Car, rental (fuel unknown)
76,776.0
km
12.8
Car, rental (fuel unknown)
53.0
kgCO2e
0.1
Electric car EU27
834.0
km
Air travel, domestic, incl. RF
19,170.0
pkm
5.2
Air travel, domestic, incl. RF
44.0
flight trip
5.6
Air travel, domestic, incl. RF
11,638.6
kgCO2e
11.6
Train International
170,123.0
pkm
0.8
Train International
3,260.0
kgCO2e
3.3
Hotel nights, world
7,984.0
nights
316.3
0.1 %
Car, diesel (avg.)
204,532.4
km
34.7
Car, diesel (avg.)
41,173.0
liters
109.5
Train, diesel
812,165.0
pkm
73.9
Hotel nights, Europe
2,358.0
nights
32.1
Car, Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
4,671.9
km
0.4
Air travel, intercontinental, incl. RF
37,864.0
pkm
9.9
Air travel, intercontinental, incl. RF
2.0
flight trip
3.4
8
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Air travel, intercontinental, incl. RF
12,616.0
kgCO2e
12.6
Train (FI)
266.0
pkm
Flights
103.1
tCO2e
103.1
Flights
134,683.7
kgCO2e
134.7
0.1 %
Bus regional
1,100.0
pkm
Hotel nights, Nordic
386.0
nights
2.9
Airport express train (NO)
72.0
trip
Car travel
45,001.0
pkm
7.4
Train (UK)
66.0
pkm
Mileage all. el car EU27
3,381.0
km
0.2
Bus (NO)
540.0
pkm
Air travel, continental, EC
125,943.0
pkm
13.6
Air travel, continental, BC
36.0
flight trip
6.5
Mileage all. car (DK)
12,270.0
km
1.3
Air travel, intercontinental, EC
61,574.0
pkm
7.3
Employee commuting total
394.7
0.2 %
Car, petrol (avg.)
1,336,269.0
km
219.0
0.1 %
Car, Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
62,643.0
km
5.9
Car, diesel (avg.)
583,491.0
km
99.1
Train (UK)
106,892.0
pkm
3.8
Motorbike, small
3,002.0
km
0.2
Car, petrol (medium)
291,310.0
km
51.9
Car, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
25,615.0
km
3.0
Electric car EU27
204,000.0
km
9.1
Bus local avg.
26,904.0
pkm
2.7
Scope 3 total
250,644.5
98.4 %
Total
27,110.4
254,821.1
100.0 %
KJ
97,597,442,257.2
254,821.1
100.0 %
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
9
REPORTING YEAR MARKETBASED GHG EMISSIONS
Category
Unit
2023
Transportation total
Electricity Total (Scope 2) with Marketbased calculations
tCO2e
4,304.3
Scope 2 Total with Marketbased electricity calculations
tCO2e
4,342.2
Scope 1+2+3 Total with Marketbased electricity calculations
tCO2e
256,844.9
ANNUAL GHG EMISSIONS
Category
Description
2021
2022
2023
% change from last year
Transportation total
472.3
487.2
547.8
Diesel
350.5
303.9
305.4
0.5 %
Diesel
Owned cars
24.7
100.0 %
Diesel
Pool cars
2.1
100.0 %
Diesel (B7)
29.6
26.3
35.8
36.1 %
Diesel (B7)
Blank diesel
2.1
1.5
28.6 %
Diesel (NO)
25.4
24.2
4.7 %
Diesel (NO)
Farget diesel
13.7
15.5
13.1 %
Diesel (SE)
4.4
100.0 %
Bioethanol (E85)
2.0
2.5
25.0 %
Petrol (E7)
0.9
100.0 %
Petrol
81.9
100.9
109.0
8.0 %
Petrol
Pool cars
4.3
100.0 %
Petrol (E27)
3.2
12.8
17.6
37.5 %
Diesel (B5)
7.1
Autogas, LPG
0.1
100.0 %
Stationary combustion total
1,110.4
1,234.9
1,278.1
3.5 %
Natural gas
814.8
939.1
992.0
5.6 %
Natural gas (NL)
1.2
100.0 %
Natural gas (US)
123.7
138.3
113.2
18.1 %
Burning oil
135.9
109.4
109.8
0.4 %
LPG
8.6
3.6
1.7
52.8 %
Natural gas (UK grid)
30.8
33.1
7.5 %
Propane (NO)
0.2
0.1
100.0 %
Propane
0.1
0.2
100.0 %
Fuel/Diesel oil
27.2
13.5
26.7
97.8 %
Chemical process total
1.4
17.8
32.3
81.5 %
Acetylene, combusted
1.4
13.0
28.5
119.2 %
Aviform L50
4.2
1.8
57.1 %
Aviform Ssolid
123.7
0.6
1.9
216.7 %
Arcal Force
135.9
0.2
100.0 %
Refrigerants total
1.4
4.2
32.3
100.0 %
R410 A
1.4
4.2
28.5
100.0 %
Scope 1 total
1,584.2
1,744.1
1,858.2
6.5 %
10
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
11
Category
Description
2021
2022
2023
% change from last year
Heat fuel specific total
49.9
14.7
70.5%
District heating CHP
49.9
14.7
100.0%
Electricity location based total
2,760.2
2,442.0
2,280.8
6.6 %
Electricity Norway
38.0
26.8
24.8
7.5 %
Scope 2 total
2,838.2
2,470.2
2,470.2
6.1 %
Electricity Denmark 125
1.6
22.8
24.8
8.8 %
Electricity Sweden
0.5
0.6
4.3
616.7 %
Purchased goods and services total
0.7
Electricity Switzerland
0.3
0.2
0.2
Water supply, groundwater
0.7
Electricity Japan
3.6
4.4
2.5
43.2 %
Electricity Germany
268.8
211.5
307.1
45.2 %
Fuel and energy related activities total
1,562.9
1,398.1
1,302.9
6.8 %
Electricity Germany
Cars
3.3
18.6
463.6 %
Electricity Norway (upstream)
13.7
7.6
21.5
182.9 %
Electricity France
43.2
35.6
32.1
9.8 %
Diesel (WTT)
88.8
87.1
75.9
12.9 %
Electricity China
1,266.0
1,129.0
779.9
30.9 %
Diesel (B7) (WTT)
5.3
16.2
205.7 %
Electricity Korea
0.6
0.5
0.4
20.0 %
Electricity Sweden (upstream)
0.1
0.2
4.4
2,100.0 %
Electricity UK
24.5
142.0
152.1
7.1 %
District heating NO/SE (upstream)
2.7
2.0
1.1
45.0 %
Electricity USA
187.4
147.4
181.9
23.4 %
Electricity Germany (upstream)
50.0
61.7
80.3
30.1 %
Electricity Singapore
4.3
100.0 %
Electricity Denmark (upstream)
0.8
4.0
9.7
142.5 %
Electricity Poland
59.1
7.0
63.2
802.9 %
Diesel (SE) (WTT)
1.4
100.0 %
Electricity Israel
13.7
100.0 %
Electricity Finland (upstream)
0.9
2.3
155.6 %
Electricity Netherlands
4.4
100.0 %
Natural gas (WTT)
167.8
166.6
196.7
18.1 %
Electricity India
735.7
599.7
525.4
12.4 %
Electricity Canada (upstream)
284.2
277.2
269.5
2.8 %
Electricity Thailand
14.0
16.9
18.5
9.5 %
Electricity France (upstream)
9.0
11.1
14.6
31.5 %
Electricity Spain
0.6
0.2
1.4
600.0 %
Electricity China (upstream)
409.5
330.0
165.4
49.9 %
Electricity Finland
3.4
5.2
52.9 %
Electricity Korea (upstream)
0.2
0.1
0.1
Electricity Malaysia
14.6
10.4
12.1
16.3 %
Electricity UK (upstream)
9.0
45.9
44.3
3.5 %
Electricity Romania
98.3
75.9
99.7
31.4 %
Electricity USA (upstream)
48.2
42.7
47.6
11.5 %
Electricity Brazil
1.4
1.9
2.8
47.4 %
Electricity Singapore (upstream)
1.0
100.0 %
Electricity Italy
1.6
1.8
1.1
38.9 %
Electricity Poland (upstream)
19.2
2.1
17.0
709.5 %
Electric car Nordic
0.1
100.0 %
Electricity Israel (upstream)
3.3
100.0 %
Hybrid vehicles
0.3
0.4
0.3
25.0 %
Electricity Netherlands (upstream)
1.0
100.0 %
Diesel (B5) (WTT)
1.7
15.7
3.7
76.4 %
Electricity general total
4.1
4.7
4.9
4.3 %
Petrol (E5) (WTT)
0.2
100.0 %
Hydropower, Quebec
4.1
4.7
4.9
4.3 %
Electricity Nordic mix (WTT)
Petrol (WTT)
22.0
40.4
35.5
12.1 %
District heating location total
10.1
23.5
18.0
23.4 %
Heat & steam (upstream)
2.6
1.0
2.3
130.0 %
District heating NO/Grimstad
0.2
0.7
250.0 %
Electricity Nordic mix (upstream)
District heating SE/Jonkoping
2.2
1.8
100.0 %
Electricity Spain (upstream)
0.2
0.1
0.5
400.0 %
District heating NO/Oslo
1.1
0.9
100.0 %
Electricity Switzerland (upstream)
0.1
0.1
0.1
District heating Sweden mix
0.5
0.6
0.3
50.0 %
Electricity Japan (upstream)
1.0
1.3
0.6
53.8 %
District heating Finland mix
3.7
100.0 %
LPG (WTT)
1.0
0.4
0.2
50.0 %
District heating DE/Karlsruhe
1.1
100.0 %
Electricity India (upstream)
339.9
230.0
212.2
7.7 %
District heating SE/Stockholm
0.5
Electricity Malaysia (upstream)
4.7
3.2
3.2
District heating NO/Trondheim
5.9
11.5
1.2
89.6 %
Electricity Thailand (upstream)
4.5
5.1
5.7
11.8 %
District heating Poland mix
8.4
11.4
35.7 %
Propane/Butane (WTT)
Electricity Romania (upstream)
45.6
26.2
29.7
13.4 %
District heating general total
13.9
Electricity Italy (upstream)
0.6
0.5
0.3
40.0 %
District heating CHP
13.9
Electricity Brazil (upstream)
0.5
0.8
1.3
62.5 %
Burning oil (WTT)
28.3
22.8
22.9
0.4 %
Fuel oil (WTT)
7.0
3.5
6.9
97.1 %
E85 Bioethanol (WTT)
2.5
4.0
60.0 %
12
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Category
Description
2021
2022
2023
% change from last year
Upstream transportation and distribution total
246,757.0
100.0 %
Electricity Norway (upstream)
100.0 %
Truck avg.
36.1
100.0 %
Air freight avg. (WTT)
67,541.1
100.0 %
Rail freight
3.2
100.0 %
Sea ship avg. (WTT)
179,169.0
100.0 %
Transportation
7.6
45.2 %
Waste total
79.1
149.3
291.6
95.3 %
Residual waste, incinerated
35.0
50.5
89.7
77.6 %
Wood waste, recycled
0.9
1.0
2.8
180.0 %
Glass waste, recycled
0.1
100.0 %
Paper waste, recycled
0.6
0.9
24.4
2,611.1 %
Plastic waste, recycled
0.4
0.8
0.7
12.5 %
EE waste, recycled
0.3
0.6
100.0 %
Mixed waste, recycled
6.2
0.6
1.6
166.7 %
Hazardous waste, recycled
0.3
0.5
1.6
220.0 %
Hazardous waste, reused
Hazardous waste, treated
1.0
0.1
90.0 %
Cardboard waste, recycled
0.7
1.1
1.4
27.3 %
Residual waste, landfill
19.3
46.0
60.8
32.2 %
Hazardous waste, incinerated (Europe)
4.1
9.2
27.0
193.5 %
Commercial waste, landfill
4.4
4.5
2.3 %
Hazardous waste, landfill
0.3
0.2
0.4
100.0 %
Metal waste, recycled
1.4
4.1
38.6
841.5 %
Organic waste, treated
0.2
0.7
6.2
785.7 %
Waste water treatment
2.3
1.1
0.6
45.5 %
Plastic packaging waste, recycled
Mineral oil waste, incinerated
12.5
1.5
88.0 %
Industrial waste, recycled
0.1
100.0 %
Organic waste, recycled
0.1
100.0 %
Wood waste, reused
0.3
100.0 %
Sorted waste, recycled
0.2
0.2
CCA impregnated wood waste (H), incinerated
0.1
100.0 %
Metal copper waste, recycled
0.2
0.3
50.0 %
Metal aluminium waste, recycled
0.1
100.0 %
Plastic EPS waste, incinerated
21.5
100.0 %
Metal stainl steel waste, recycled
0.2
100.0 %
Plastic waste, incinerated
7.2
0.8
5.8
625.0 %
Wood waste, incinerated
0.1
0.3
100.0 %
Plasterboard waste, recycled
0.1
100.0 %
Hazardous waste, incinerated (GLO)
12.8
100.0 %
Paint warnish waste (H), incinerated
0.3
100.0 %
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
13
Category
Description
2021
2022
2023
% change from last year
Business travel total
543.2
1,457.3
1,898.2
30.3 %
Hand sanitizer
Air travel, continental, incl. RF
38.0
308.9
35.5
88.5 %
Mileage all. avg. car
60.7
80.1
69.1
13.7 %
Air travel, domestic
75.0
132.8
340.0
156.0 %
Air travel, domestic, incl. RF
48.0
120.3
22.4
81.4 %
Air travel, continental
6.6
46.6
208.6
347.6 %
Car, petrol (avg.)
28.6
93.5
226.9 %
Air travel, intercontinental
27.0
68.6
197.0
187.2 %
Flights
58.5
231.3
237.8
2.8 %
Hotel nights, Europe
32.1
26.6
32.1
20.7 %
Air travel, intercontinental, BC, incl. RF
27.8
100.0 %
Air travel, intercontinental, incl. RF
73.7
25.9
64.9 %
Mileage all. car (NO)
2.4
0.3
87.5 %
Taxi
3.6
26.8
45.0
67.9 %
Car, rental (fuel unknown)
0.1
5.0
12.8
156.0 %
Train International
0.6
0.5
4.0
700.0 %
Hotel nights, world
146.0
220.8
316.3
43.3 %
Car, diesel (avg.)
144.2
100.0 %
Train, diesel
31.8
32.5
73.9
127.4 %
Car, Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
0.4
100.0 %
Air travel, continental, EC
3.6
11.6
13.6
17.2 %
Bus (NO)
Hotel nights, Nordic
2.4
1.4
2.9
107.1 %
Car (avg.) DEFRA
8.5
Car travel
3.2
7.4
131.3 %
Mileage all. el car EU27
0.2
100.0 %
Mileage all. car (DK)
0.9
1.3
100.0 %
Air travel, intercontinental, EC
4.8
7.3
52.1 %
Air travel, continental, BC
3.0
6.5
116.7 %
Employee commuting total
298.5
394.7
32.2 %
Car, petrol (avg.)
184.9
219.0
18.4 %
Car, Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
0.1
5.9
5,800.0 %
Car, diesel (avg.)
47.9
99.1
106.9 %
Train (UK)
3.8
100.0 %
Motorbike, small
0.2
100.0 %
Car, petrol (medium)
56.2
51.9
7.7 %
Car, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
3.0
100.0 %
Electric car EU27
6.5
9.1
40.0 %
Bus local avg.
2.8
2.7
3.6 %
Scope 3 total
2,186.0
3,303.2
250,644.5
7,487.9 %
Total
6,608.3
7,517.4
254,821.1
3,289.8 %
Percentage change
100.0 %
13.8 %
3,289.8 %
6.1 %
14
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
CARBON ACCOUNTING REPORT 2023
15
ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION (MWH) SCOPE 1 & 2
2021
2022
2023
20k
17,949.4
18,609.9
17,245.7
15k
10k
7,685.7
8,583.4
8,500.5
5k
0k
Scope 1 (MWh)
Scope 2 (MWh)
Category
Unit
2021
2022
2023
Electricity Total (Scope 2) with Market based calculations
tCO2e
4,231.2
4,139.5
4,304.3
Scope 2 Total with Marketbased electricity calculations
tCO2e
4,309.5
4,168.2
4,342.2
Scope 1+2+3 Total with Marketbased electricity calculations
tCO2e
8,079.6
9,215.5
256,844.9
Percentage change
100.0 %
14.1 %
2,687.1 %
Emission factors per fuel type are based on assumptions in the IEA methodological framework. Factors for district heating/cooling are either based on actual (local) production mixes, or average IEA statistics.
In January 2015, the GHG Protocol published new guidelines for calculating emissions from electricity consump- tion. Primarily two methods are used to "allocate"the GHG emissions created by electricity generation to the end consumers of a given grid. These are the location-based and the market-based methods. The location-based method reflects the average emission intensity of the grids on which energy consumption occurs, while the market-based method reflects emissions from electricity that companies have purposefully chosen (or not chosen).
Organisations who report on their GHG emissions will now have to disclose both the location-based emissions from the production of electricity, and the marked-based emissions related to the potential purchase of Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).
The purpose of this amendment in the reporting methodology is on the one hand to show the impact of energy efficiency measures, and on the other hand to display how the acquisition of GoOs or RECs affect the GHG emissions. Using both methods in the emission reporting highlights the effect of all measures regarding electricity consumption.
The location-based method: The location-based method is based on statistical emissions information and electricity output aggregated and averaged within a defined geographic boundary and during a defined time period. Within this boundary, the different energy producers utilize a mix of energy resources, where the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas) result in direct GHG-emissions.
fuels. Scope 3 includes indirect emissions resulting from value chain activities. The scope 3 emissions are a result of the company's upstream and downstream activities, which are not controlled by the company, i.e. they are indi- rect. Examples are business travel, goods transportation, waste handling, consumption of products etc. In general, the carbon accounting should include information that users, both internal and external to the company, need for their decision making. An important aspect of relevance is the selection of an appropriate inventory boundary which reflects the substance and economic reality of the company's business relationships.
Most emission factors used for calculating waste generated in own operations are published by EcoInvent 3.9 (2023), while business travel and fuel-and-energy-related activities are derived from DEFRA (DEFRA, 2023) and IEA (2023).
Following the GHG Protocol, emissions are calculated using the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP) from the IPCC Assessment Reports recommended in emission factor sources.
SOURCES
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Stra tegy (2022). Government emission conversion factors for greenhouse gas company reporting (DEFRA) IEA (2022). Emission Factors database, International Energy Agency (IEA), Paris. IMO (2020). Reduction of GHG emissions from ships - Third IMO GHG Study 2014 (Final report). International Maritime Organisation, iadc. org/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/MEPC-67-6-INF3- 2014-Final- Report-complete.pdfIPCC (2014). IPCC fifth assessment report: Climate change 2013 (AR5 updated version November 2014). ipcc.ch/report/ar5/ AIB, RE-DISS
METHODOLOGY AND SOURCES
The Greenhouse Gas Protocol initiative (GHG Protocol) was developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). This analysis is done according to A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard Revised edition, currently one of four GHG Protocol accounting standards on calculating and reporting GHG emissions. The reporting considers the following greenhouse gases, all converted into CO2-equivalents: CO2, CH4 (methane), N2O (laugh- ing gas), SF6, HFCs, PFCs and NF3.
For corporate reporting, two distinct approaches can be used to consolidate GHG emissions: The equity share approach and the control approach. The most common consolidation approach is the control approach, which can be defined in either financial or operational terms.
The carbon inventory is divided into three main scopes of direct and indirect emissions.
Scope 1 includes all direct emission sources.This includes all use of fossil fuels for stationary combustion or trans- portation, in owned and, depending on the consolidation approach selected, leased, or rented assets. It also includes any process emissions, from e.g. chemical pro- cesses, industrial gases, direct methane emissions etc.
Average emission factors for fossil fuel, stationary combustion and refrigerants are based on The Department For Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, DEFRA (DEFRA, 2023). Country-specific emission factors are based on Drivmedel 2023 (Energimyndigheten, 2023), Norwegian Environmental Agency 2023 and EPA 2023.
Scope 2 includes indirect emissions related to purchased energy; electricity and heating/cooling where the organisation has operational control. The electricity emission factors used in Cemasys are based on national gross electricity production mixes from the International Energy Agency's statistics (IEA Stat).
These emissions are reflected in the location-based emission factor.
The market-based method: The choice of emission factors when using this method is determined by whether the business acquires GoOs/RECs or not. When selling GoOs or RECs, the supplier certifies that the electricity is produced exclusively by renewable sources, which has an emission factor of 0 grams CO2e per kWh. However, for electricity without the GoO or REC, the emission factor is based on the remaining electricity production after all GoOs and RECs for renewable energy are sold. This is called a residual mix, which is normally substantially higher than the location-based factor. As an example, the market-based Norwegian residual mix factor is approximately 7 times higher than the location-based Nordic mix factor.
The reason for this high factor is due to Norway's large export of GoOs/RECs to foreign consumers. In a "market perspective, this implies that Norwegian hydropower is largely substituted with an electricity mix including fossil
(2020). Reliable disclosure systems for Europe - Phase 2: European residual mixes.WBCSD/WRI (2004).The greenhouse gas protocol. A corporate accounting and reporting standard (revised edition). World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Geneva, Switzerland /World Resource Institute (WRI), Washington DC, USA, 116 pp. WBCSD/WRI (2011). Corporate value chain (Scope
- accounting and reporting standard: Supplement to the GHG Protocol corporate accounting and report- ing standard. World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Geneva, Switzerland /World Resource Institute (WRI), Washington DC, USA, 149 pp. WBCSD/WRI (2015). GHG protocol Scope 2 guidance: An amendment to the GHG protocol corportate standard. World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Geneva, Switzerland /World Resource Institute (WRI), Washington DC, USA, 117 pp. The reference list above is incomplete but contains the essential refer- ences used in CEMAsys. In addition, several local/national sources may be relevant, depending on which emission factors are used.
VISITING ADDRESS
Langbryggen 9
4841 Arendal
POSTAL ADDRESS
Box 280
4803 Arendal
+47 37 23 44 00
firmapost@arendalsfoss.no
arendalsfossekompani.no
© Arendals Fossekompani ASA. All Rights Reserved.
