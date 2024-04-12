TCFD: CLIMATE-RISK ASSESSMENT REPORT 2023 3

1. Governance

THE INVOLVEMENT OF MANAGEMENT

AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board has the overall responsibility for reviewing climate-related issues. The Board will review specific sustainability topics when relevant, including environmental impact and governance. In particular, the board has discussed a divestment strategy related to CO2 emitting technologies and activities. It is mainly the CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, CSO, that briefs the board on ESG matters.

While producing the annual report, the board monitors and oversees the progress of goals and targets addressing climate-related issues. The management team is responsible for ensuring that climate risks are reviewed and updated on an annual basis. The Chief Sustainability Officer is responsible for supporting the management team and the portfolio companies in identifying and managing climate risks. In 2021, Arendals Fossekompani conducted climate risk screening of all portfolio companies, and from 2021 to 2023, they were included in EU taxonomy reporting. The sustainability officer of each portfolio company is the point-of-contact, and C-suite positions are required to attend the kick-off and project delivery. Arendals Fossekompani arranges quarterly meetups for sustainability officers for knowledge sharing. Arendals Fossekompani's management has actively participated in initiatives to improve understanding of climate change to better support the portfolio companies and the Board.

2. Strategy

THE ACTUAL AND POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF

CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Arendals Fossekompani has ownership in a diverse portfolio exposed to a variety of climate-related risks and opportunities in different scenarios and time frames. Some of these are relevant for the entire portfolio, while others are more specific, e.g. concerning one portfolio company or a part of the value chain.

The aggregated climate risk assessment for Arendals Fossekompani is based on the results of the individual climate risk assessments per portfolio company. Three climate scenarios were used based on 1) -1.2 and IEA Net Zero, 2) RCP 4.5, and 3) RCP 6.0.

Overall, Arendals Fossekompani's portfolio companies are exposed to transitional risks throughout their value chains, particularly in terms of rising energy prices, as well as prices for products and services in the supply chain. In addition, regulations aimed at driving the transition to a circular economy may impact Arendals Fossekompani. Nevertheless, the assessment showed that transitional risks in general present, or may present, opportunities without costly alterations to existing business models.

Arendals Fossekompani's exposure to physical risks is more difficult to control and more costly to address. The largest physical risks are found in the supply chains, to a large extent with tier 2 and 3 suppliers. At the customer end of the value chain, the physical effects of climate change may increase demand for some of the portfolio companies' products and services.

Two of the scenarios are summarised below. The middle scenario is not included, as Arendals Fossekompani believes the risks and opportunities are likely to be found in the middle of the two extremes. RCP 6.0 represents a climate crisis scenario with more physical risk. RCP 1.2 combines with IEA Net Zero and represents a green revolution scenario with more transition risk.