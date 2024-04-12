EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023 3

1. Introduction

The EU Taxonomy aims to scale up sustainable investments and avoid greenwash- ing by defining a common language and understanding of sustainable activities. As part of the European Union's Green Deal, the EU Taxonomy is a classification system for sustainable economic activities, consisting of the following six environmental objectives:

Climate change mitigation Climate change adaptation The sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources The transition to a circular economy Pollution prevention and control The protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems

Environmental objectives 3-6 were adopted in the EU in June 2023, through the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023, (EU) 2023/2486 and (EU) 2023/2485. In addition, amendments to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 for the environmental objectives 1 and 2 were also adopted as of June 2023. Due to delays in the legislative process in the European Economic Area, the June 2023 regulations did not enter into force in Norway in 2023. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has communicated that Norwegian undertakings are encouraged, but not required, to report on the environmental objectives 3-6 for the financial year of 2023. Only climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 are required for the 2023 reporting in Norway. However, considering the implementation in the EU and the encouragement from the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, AFK has chosen to include environmental objectives 3-6, in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023. AFK reports on eligibility and alignment for environmental objectives 1 and 2 following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and on eligibility for economic activities adopted by the EU as of June 2023. Additionally, one of AFK's portfolio companies have chosen to report alignment on one of their activities contributing to water and marine resources.

2. Results and Initiatives in 2023

We are proud to report on all six environmental objectives of the EU Taxonomy. Arendals Fossekompani's portfolio contribute to multiple environmental objectives, covering climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, and water and marine resources. Further, we recognize that one of AFK's main contributions going forward may be through enabling others in the transition, through activities that have potential to be enabling.

Throughout 2023, AFK has developed its reporting on the EU Taxonomy in line with the developments and new guidance from the European Commission regarding the EU Taxonomy Regulation. This has also led to strengthened understanding of the EU Taxonomy's definitions of the KPIs.

This year's reporting show stable developments of the KPIs compared to last year. Aligned turnover is largely consistent, with a small increase of 0.3%. Eligible, not aligned turnover has seen an increase of roughly 1.3%. Aligned, and eligible, not aligned CapEx have seen an increase of 12.9% and 1%, respectively. We are pleased to observe that the capital expenditures across AFKs portfolio are yielding tangible results that are reflected in the EU Taxonomy score. Both aligned, and eligible, not aligned OpEx see decreases compared to the voluntary reporting in 2022. These changes highlight the improvements made to the calculation methodology in the