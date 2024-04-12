ATIONS

EU Taxonomy Report 2023

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

Content

1.

Introduction

2.

Results and Initiatives in 2023

3.

Scope

4.

Process

5.

Assessments

6.

Minimum Social Safeguards

7.

Accounting Policies and Contextual

Information About the KPIs

8.

Future Work

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

1. Introduction

The EU Taxonomy aims to scale up sustainable investments and avoid greenwash- ing by defining a common language and understanding of sustainable activities. As part of the European Union's Green Deal, the EU Taxonomy is a classification system for sustainable economic activities, consisting of the following six environmental objectives:

  1. Climate change mitigation
  2. Climate change adaptation
  3. The sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources
  4. The transition to a circular economy
  5. Pollution prevention and control
  6. The protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems

Environmental objectives 3-6 were adopted in the EU in June 2023, through the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023, (EU) 2023/2486 and (EU) 2023/2485. In addition, amendments to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 for the environmental objectives 1 and 2 were also adopted as of June 2023. Due to delays in the legislative process in the European Economic Area, the June 2023 regulations did not enter into force in Norway in 2023. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has communicated that Norwegian undertakings are encouraged, but not required, to report on the environmental objectives 3-6 for the financial year of 2023. Only climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 are required for the 2023 reporting in Norway. However, considering the implementation in the EU and the encouragement from the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, AFK has chosen to include environmental objectives 3-6, in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023. AFK reports on eligibility and alignment for environmental objectives 1 and 2 following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and on eligibility for economic activities adopted by the EU as of June 2023. Additionally, one of AFK's portfolio companies have chosen to report alignment on one of their activities contributing to water and marine resources.

2. Results and Initiatives in 2023

We are proud to report on all six environmental objectives of the EU Taxonomy. Arendals Fossekompani's portfolio contribute to multiple environmental objectives, covering climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, and water and marine resources. Further, we recognize that one of AFK's main contributions going forward may be through enabling others in the transition, through activities that have potential to be enabling.

Throughout 2023, AFK has developed its reporting on the EU Taxonomy in line with the developments and new guidance from the European Commission regarding the EU Taxonomy Regulation. This has also led to strengthened understanding of the EU Taxonomy's definitions of the KPIs.

This year's reporting show stable developments of the KPIs compared to last year. Aligned turnover is largely consistent, with a small increase of 0.3%. Eligible, not aligned turnover has seen an increase of roughly 1.3%. Aligned, and eligible, not aligned CapEx have seen an increase of 12.9% and 1%, respectively. We are pleased to observe that the capital expenditures across AFKs portfolio are yielding tangible results that are reflected in the EU Taxonomy score. Both aligned, and eligible, not aligned OpEx see decreases compared to the voluntary reporting in 2022. These changes highlight the improvements made to the calculation methodology in the

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

2023 report, driven by a strengthened understanding of the EU Taxonomy's OpEx definition. For further explanation of the KPIs and the relevant accounting policies, see chapter 7.

The high percentage of eligible activities reflects the great potential in our portfolio companies. Our goal is to further increase both eligible and aligned reporting in the years to come.

EU TAXONOMY ELIGIBILITY AND ALIGNMENT

Turnover1

CapEx2

OpEx3

Aligned

22.3%

Aligned

16.6%

Aligned

6.9%

Eligible, not aligned

37.6%

Eligible, not aligned

46.3%

Eligible, not aligned

10.4%

Non-eligible

40.1%

Non-eligible

37.0%

Non-eligible

82.7%

1. Within the aligned turnover

2. Within the aligned CapEx

3. Within the aligned OpEx

and the eligible, not aligned

and the eligible, not aligned

and the eligible, not aligned

turnover, 3.7% and 12.1%

CapEx, 4.7% and 2,7%

OpEx, 1.9% and 1.7%

respectively are related to

respectively are related to

respectively are related to

the Commission Delegated

the Commission Delegated

the Commission Delegated

Regulations of June 2023.

Regulations of June 2023.

Regulations of June 2023.

AFK's portfolio companies' show great diversity, with eligible activities within a specter of sectors and environmental objectives. Summarized, the portfolio companies' eligible and aligned economic activities can be listed as follows:

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES IN THE PORTFOLIO

Environmental

Economic activity as defined

Transitional/

Aligned/eligible,

Relevant

objective

in the EU Taxonomy

enabling

not aligned

companies

Climate

4.9

Transmission and

Enabling

Aligned

Volue

change

distribution of electricity

mitigation

4.5

Electricity generation

Aligned

AFK Vannkraft

from hydropower

3.6

Manufacture of other

Enabling

Aligned

TEKNA

low carbon technologies

3.6

Manufacture of other

*

Eligible,

ENRX,

low carbon technologies

not aligned

TEKNA

7.1

Construction of new buildings

Eligible,

AFK Property,

not aligned

Ampwell, ENRX

7.7

Acquisition and

Eligible,

AFK Property,

ownership of buildings

not aligned

Volue, ENRX

8.2

Data-driven solutions

*

Eligible,

Volue,

for GHG emissions reductions

not aligned

Alytic

6.15

Infrastructure enabling low-carbon

*

Eligible,

ENRX

road transport and public transport

not aligned

3.4

Manufacture of batteries

*

Eligible,

Ampwell

not aligned

4.10

Storage of electricity

*

Eligible,

Ampwell

not aligned

8.1

Data processing, hosting

**

Eligible,

Ampwell

and related activities

not aligned

7.2

Renovation of existing buildings

**

Eligible,

AFK Vannkraft

not aligned

Climate

7.2

Renovation of existing buildings

Aligned

AFK Vannkraft

change

8.2

Computer programming,

Eligible,

Volue

adaptation

consultancy and related activities

not aligned

9.1

Close to market research,

*

Eligible,

Alytic

development and innovation

not aligned

14.1

Emergency services

*

Eligible,

NSSLGlobal

not aligned

7.1

Construction of new buildings

Eligible,

AFK Property

not aligned

4.5

Electricity generation from hydropower

Eligible,

AFK Vannkraft

not aligned

Transition

3.1

Construction of new buildings

Eligible,

AFK Property,

to a circular

not aligned

Ampwell, ENRX

economy

5.5

Product-as-a-service and other circular use-

Eligible,

NSSLGlobal

and result-oriented service models

not aligned

5.2 Sale of spare parts

Eligible,

ENRX

not aligned

4.1

Provision of IT/OT

*

Eligible,

Volue

data-driven solutions

not aligned

3.2

Renovation of existing buildings

Eligible,

AFK Vannkraft

not aligned

Sustainable use

4.1

Provision of IT/OT data-driven

Enabling

Aligned

Volue

and protection of

solutions for leakage reduction

water and marine

resources

  • Activities that have the potential to be enabling, however are not
    lassified as such since the technical screening criteria are not considered met.
  • Activities that have the potential to be transitional, however are not
    classified as such since the technical screening criteria are not considered met.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

3. Scope

All portfolio companies in the AFK group have been included in the reporting on the EU Taxonomy for 2023. We have not included joint ventures and associated compa- nies, as they are not consolidated in the group's financial statements. Each portfolio company has identified their business activities and assessed each activity with regards to the EU Taxonomy economic activities within the scope of all six environmental objectives.

4. Process

The EU Taxonomy assessment has been conducted by each portfolio company, supported by a core team with representatives from AFK. Assessments have been performed in accordance with the structure of the EU Taxonomy, starting with eligibility assessments before assessing compliance with the criteria for substantial contribution and do no significant harm ("DNSH").The minimum safeguards assessment has been conducted by AFK on group level, based on policies and procedures covering the AFK group. Eligible activities that meet the criteria for substantial contribution and DNSH, as well as the minimum safeguards, are reported as aligned. AFK reports the EU Taxonomy on an aggregate of portfolio companies. To ensure consistency in reporting and assessments of eligibility and alignment across the portfolio, the core AFK team has put in place reporting routines and guidelines for assessments.

In 2023 we performed a re-evaluation of the eligible activities from the 2022 report- ing. Considering new acquisitions, activities for the four remaining environmental objectives adopted by the EU and FAQs published by the European Commission. Eligibility was assessed considering the portfolio companies' business activities against the economic activities defined in the EU Taxonomy. Relevant NACE-codes and activity descriptions for each economic activity were identified and examined. Vergia does not have any eligible economic activities since all activities and investments are through joint ventures and associated companies, and as such accounted for through the equity method.

The alignment process consists of assessing the criteria for substantial contribution and do no significant harm, as well as minimum safeguards. When assessing the technical screening criteria, we have experienced challenges within interpretations and best practice. Some of the criteria refer to EU-directives, that may not be, or is only partially adopted and implemented in Norway. Subsequently this may lead to requirements and thresholds not being provided.

5. Assessments

LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS

ABBREVIATION

DEFINITION

CCM

Climate change mitigation

CCA

Climate change adaptation

W&M

Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources

CE

The transition to a circular economy

PP

Pollution prevention and control regarding use and presence of chemicals

B&E

Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems

DNSH

Do no significant harm

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

4.5

Eligibility

AFK Hydropower operates the hydropower plants at Bøylefoss

Aligned

Electricity

and Flatenfoss, generating electricity from hydropower

generation from

Substantial

Both plants are run-of-river plants and do not have artificial res-

hydropower

contribution

ervoirs. As such, both hydropower plants meet the substantial

(CCM)

contribution criteria listed in letter a).

DNSH

CCA: Climate risk assessment has been conducted in accor-

dance with Appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD

analysis conducted in 2021, performed at company level, which

has been further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical

risks listed in appendix A at economic activity level. Adaptation

solutions for the identified physical climate risks are considered

and implemented as part of the concession.

W&M: The Water Framework Directive is implemented through

the Norwegian 'Vannforskriften', which both hydropower plants

are required to comply with. The directive follows European

standards for water management. Additionally, both plants

have fish friendly turbines. As such, the criteria related to mit-

igation measures for impacts on water and species directly

dependent of water are considered met.

B&E: Environmental impact assessments are carried out on

an annual basis for both plants in relation to concession and

permit. Mitigation measures are implemented within the time

constraints of the concession/permit. None of the plants are in

or near biodiversity-sensitive areas. However, measures have

been taken to accommodate eels, should it return to the water-

ways. Measures are also in place to support salmon spawning

downstream at Bøylefoss. As such, the criteria listed in appen-

dix D are considered met.

4.5

Eligibility

See description of the activity in activity 4.5 contributing to

Eligible,

Electricity

CCM above. Additionally, a climate risk assessment is con-

not aligned

generation from

ducted in line with Appendix A, and an expenditure plan has

hydropower

been set up to implement adaptation solutions to reduce the

(CCA)

activity's most significant physical climate risks.

Substantial

A climate risk assessment has been conducted in accordance

contribution

with criteria, based on a TCFD analysis conducted in 2021, per-

formed at company level. This was further developed in 2023

by analysing the physical risks listed in Appendix A at economic

activity level. Adaptation solutions for the identified physical

climate risks are considered and implemented as part of the

concession.

The identified solutions are consistent with the applicable local,

sectoral, and national adaptation plans and strategies, and a

plan for implementation of the identified adaptation solutions

is in place. As of 2023, these measures have yet to be imple-

mented to full extent. As such, the economic activity is not con-

sidered compliant with the criteria for substantial contribution

to climate change adaptation.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

DNSH

The economic activity fulfils the DNSH criteria, however the

activity will not be reported as aligned against the climate

change adaptation objective since the substantial contribution

criteria is not met. For reference, the DNSH criteria are identi-

cal to those accounted for above in relation to climate change

mitigation, except for the DNSH to CCM. The DNSH to CCM is

considered met as the direct GHG of the electricity generation

activity is lower than 270gCO2e/kWh.

7.2

Eligibility

AFK Hydropower are conducting façade rehabilitation at the Aligned

Renovation

Bøylefoss power plant.A climate risk assessment has also been

of existing

carried out an the rehabilitation is considered eligible.

buildings

Substantial

The façade rehabilitation has implemented physical and

(CCA)

contribution

non-physical adaptation solutions that substantially reduce the

most important physical climate risks material to the activity.

The material climate risks are identified based on the list set

out in Appendix A. For the screening of physical climate risks,

three climate scenarios have been used: RCP 1.2 & IEA Net Zero,

RCP 4.5 and RCP 6.0As such, the economic activity fulfills the

substantial contribution criteria. For this assessment, the risks

have been assessed based on three time-horizons defined by

CSRD: Short-term (less than 1 year), medium-term(1-5 years)

and long-term (more than 5 years). As such, the economic

activity is considered aligned with the criteria for substantial

contribution.

DNSH

CCM: The building is not dedicated to extraction, storage,

transport or manufacture of fossil fuels.

W&M: Not applicable, as there are no water appliances are

installed.

CE: The renovation follows standards and instructions set by a

leading Nordic provider of circular solutions and waste manage-

ment. The standards are in accordance with EU Construction

and Demolition Waste Management Protocol and ensure that

minimum 70% of the non-hazardous construction and demo-

lition waste is prepared for reuse, recycling, or other material

recovery. The renovation utilizes as much as possible of the

original components and does only use recycled concrete.

PP: All building components and materials used in the con-

struction comply with the criteria set out in Appendix C. The

majority of the products used are chalk, mortar, and mineral

silicate paint. None of these or other products or instances

used are in violation with EU REACH. All possible measures

have been taken to reduce noise, dust, and pollutant emissions

during the construction works.

As such, the economic activity is considered aligned with the

criteria for do no significant harm.

7.2

Eligibility

See eligibility description from activity 7.2 contributing to CCA

Eligible,

Renovation

assessment

above.

not aligned

of existing

buildings

Substantial

The renovation work complies with the definition for'major ren-

(CCM)

contribution

ovations' of buildings from Directive 2010/31/EU, as more than

25% of the surface of the building envelope underwent reno-

vation in 2023. The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive

(EPBD, 2010/31/EU) is not implemented in Norwegian law

and the specific cost-optimal minimum energy performance

requirements are therefore not known. Since the building is

a cultural heritage and protected, there are restrictions on

which measures AFK Hydropower can implement, affecting the

potential for increasing the energy performance. Due to these

limitations, AFK Hydropower have not assessed the renovation

as compliant with the substantial contribution requirement.

DNSH

The façade rehabilitation fulfills the DNSH criteria. However,

the economic activity does not comply with the substantial

contribution criteria and is therefore not reported as aligned.

3.2

Eligibility

See eligibility description from activity 7.2 contributing to CCA

Eligible,

Renovation

above.

not aligned

of existing

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

buildings

contribution

ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental

(CE)

and DNSH

objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1

Introduction.

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

7.1

Eligibility

AFK Property is involved in the development of the residential

Eligible,

Construction

building project Bryggebyen on own account, by bringing the

not aligned

of new buildings

financial means to realise the project for later sale and exe-

(CCM)

cuting the work on a contract basis. Further, AFK Property is

involved in the development of an annex to an existing com-

mercial building at Bølevegen 4, financing the project on own

account and operating on a contract basis.

Substantial

The calculated Primary Energy Demand (PED) of the build-

contribution

ings are not 10% lower than the defined threshold for nearly

zero-energy building (NZEB) requirements, and the substantial

contribution criteria is not considered met. Additional require-

ments related to air-tightness and thermal integrity are not

applicable as none of the buildings exceed 5000 m2.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

7.1

Eligibility

See description of the activity "Bryggebyen" related to activity

Eligible,

Construction

7.1 regarding CCM above. As required by the Taxonomy, a cli-

not aligned

of new buildings

mate risk assessment has been carried out and an expenditure

(CCA)

plan for adaptation solutions is implemented for Bryggebyen,

in accordance with Appendix A. As a result, Bryggebyen is con-

sidered eligible under climate change adaptation.

Substantial

The economic activity is currently not considered aligned with

contribution

all the technical screening criteria for substantial contribution

to CCA.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

7.1

Eligibility

See description of the activity "Bølevegen" related to activity 7.1

Not

Construction

regarding CCM above.The climate risk assessment and expen-

eligible

of new buildings

diture plan for Bølevegen complies with regional requirements

(CCA)

but fell short of meeting the requirements of Appendix A. As

a result, Bølevegen is not considered eligible under climate

change adaptation.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

3.1

Eligibility

See eligibility description from activity 7.1 regarding CCM

Eligible,

Construction

above.

not aligned

of new buildings

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

(CE)

contribution

ing on alignment and is not a requirement for the environmen-

and DNSH

tal objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section

1 Introduction.

7.7

Eligibility

AFK Property owns several properties and exercises own-

Eligible,

Acquisition

ership of these real estates. This goes for the properties at

not aligned

and ownership

Steinodden, Bedriftsveien 17, Gullknapp, Bølevegen 4, and

of buildings

Bryggebyen Vindholmen.

(CCM)

Substantial

None of the buildings have an Energy Performance Certificate

contribution

(EPC) class A, nor are any of them within the 15% of the national

or regional building stock expressed as operational Primary

Energy Demand (PED) and the substantial contribution criteria

is not considered met.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

7.7

Eligibility

See description of the activities related to Steinodden,

Not

Acquisition

Bedriftsveien 17, Gullknapp, Bølevegen 4 and Bryggebyen

eligible

and ownership

Vindholmen for economic activity 7.7 regarding CCM above.

of buildings

The climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for the

(CCA)

properties does not meet the requirements of Appendix A. As

a result, none of these buildings are considered eligible under

climate change adaptation.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

9.2

Eligibility

Edge by Kontali provides a collection of seafood data, giving

Eligible,

Close to

access to world-leading data insight with millions of data

not aligned

market research,

points 24/7. The platform offers expertise on a large variety of

development

seafood species and industries, closely follow the value chains

and innovation

end to end. Covering global trends, detailed in-depth analy-

(CCA)

ses and research. Kontali delivers reports to decision makers

worldwide, both in private and public sectors.

Substantial

Due to uncertainties regarding the technical screening criteria,

contribution

the platform is considered not aligned. This specifically related

to the adaptation criteria and the use of best available science.

Do no

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

significant

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

harm

teria has not yet been carried out.

9.1

Eligibility

The Edge platform is not considered eligible for economic

Not

Close to

activity 9.1 contributing to Climate Change Mitigation, as it is

eligible

market research,

not dedicated to reduction, avoidance or removal of GHG emis-

development

sions.

and innovation

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

(CCM)

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Mitigation, no further

and DNSH

assessment of technical screening criteria has been carried

out.

8.2 Data-driven

Eligibility

Veyt is the global insight business for all significant low carbon

Eligible,

solutions for

markets and renewable energy. Veyt's platform offers inde-

not aligned

GHG emissions

pendent and neutral market intelligence, covering green cer-

reductions

tificates for power and gas and carbon markets. The aim is to

(CCM)

simplify these complex markets to make informed decisions

and positively contribute to the global net-zero transformation,

supporting firms by providing price benchmarking, insights

and analytics. As such, the activity is predominantly aimed

at the provision of data and analytics enabling GHG emission

reductions.

Substantial

Veyt's solution substantial contributes to GHG emission reduc-

contribution

tions by enabling the energy market to efficient source renew-

able energy as the only source of their energy consumption.

The documentation requirement regarding life-cycle GHG

emissions calculation has not been fulfilled, hence the substan-

tial contribution criteria is considered not met.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

3.4

Eligibility

Ampwell's subsidiary Commeo GmbH is engaged in the man-

Eligible,

Manufacture

ufacturing of energy storage and management solutions, uti-

not aligned

of batteries

lizing lithium-ion battery technology with a focus on safety

(CCM)

and modularity. The products cater to various industrial appli-

cations, spanning from manufacturing to energy supply. This

comprises the manufacture of rechargeable batteries, battery

packs, accumulators, and associated components such as bat-

tery cells, casings, and electronic components.

Substantial

The economic activity manufactures rechargeable batteries,

contribution

battery packs and accumulators, including from secondary raw

materials, that result in substantial GHG emission reductions

in transport, stationary and off-grid energy storage and other

industrial applications. However, it does not recycle end-of-life

batteries. As a result, the activity is not aligned with the sub-

stantial contribution criteria.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

3.4

Eligibility

See description of the activity in 3.4 related to CCM above. A

Not

Manufacture

climate risk assessment and expenditure plan has not been

eligible

of batteries

conducted yet. As such, the activity is not considered eligible

(CCA)

under climate change adaptation.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

8.1

Eligibility

Ampwell's subsidiary Cellect provides solutions for energy

Eligible,

Data

storage in the renewable energy sector. The activity involves

not aligned

processing,

software for energy storage assets, hardware for on-site data

hosting and

control and acquisition, and battery system integration with

related activities

the Cellect cloud.

(CCM)

Substantial

The economic activity is currently not considered compliant

contribution

with the technical screening criteria for substantial contribu-

tion. This primarily relates to uncertainties regarding criteria

related to data centers, as Cellect neither owns or operates

data centers, but uses cloud hosting companies. Cellect will

continue the assessment and further develop its understand-

ing of the criteria going forward.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

7.1

Eligibility

Ampwell's subsidiary Commeo Property GmbH is involved

Eligible,

Construction

in the development of a battery factory in Germany on own

not aligned

of new buildings

account.

(CCM)

Substantial

The primary energy demand (PED) is 10% lower than the

contribution

threshold for nearly-zero energy building (NZEB) require-

ments in Germany, as outlined in the building's GEG certificate

(German Building Energy Act). However, as a DGNB certifica-

tion (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen) was not

commissioned from the outset, the activity does not meet all

the criteria for substantial contribution.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

3.1

Eligibility

See eligibility description from activity 7.1 regarding CCM

Eligible,

Construction

above.

not aligned

of new buildings

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

(CE)

contribution

ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental

objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1

Introduction.

7.1

Eligibility

See description for activity 7.1 related to Climate Change

Not

Construction

Mitigation above. A climate risk assessment and expenditure

eligible

of new buildings

plan has not been conducted in accordance with the require-

(CCA)

ments of the criteria . As such, the activity is not considered

eligible under climate change adaptation.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

4.10

Eligibility

Ampwell GmbH has invested in a small battery storage facility,

Eligible,

Storage of

contributing to both research and development of product and

not aligned

electricity

services and acting as a showcase for electric vehicle charging,

(CCM)

specifically for trucks and HDVs.

Substantial

In 2023, the activities carried out were related to research and

contribution

development at the facility used as a show case. As such, there

has not been any commercial activity for operation of electric-

ity storage and the substantial contribution criteria related to

the operation of electricity storage were not considered met.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

4.10 Storage of

Eligibility

See description related to the economic activity 4.10 for CCM

Not

electricity (CCA)

above. A climate risk assessment and expenditure plan has not

eligible

been conducted in accordance with the requirements of the

criteria . As such, the activity is not considered eligible under

climate change adaptation.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

3.6

Eligibility

Manufacturing of induction power generators for a wide range

Eligible,

Manufactureof

of applications; brazing, welding, bonding and more. The activ-

not aligned

other low carbon

ity enables customers to lower own emissions in production

technologies

processes and also enable manufacturing of low carbon tech-

(CCM)

nologies.

Substantial

The purpose of the applications is to strengthen the material

contribution

structure, durability, and lifetime of metal components, all with

high accuracy and repeatability, and replacing alternative tech-

nologies with traditional methods such as manual work with

flame and gas. As of today, the criteria are not yet fulfilled, as

no documentation on the life-cycle GHG emissions savings are

available at this point. However, the assumption is that induc-

tion is the economically best solution for several applications

available at the market.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-

stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-

teria has not yet been carried out.

3.6

Eligibility

See description of the activity related to activity 3.6 regarding

Not

Manufacture of

CCM above.The activity enables customers to lower own emis-

eligible

other low carbon

sions in production processes and enable manufacturing of low

technologies

carbon technologies. Yet, there is currently no documentation

(CCA)

available to demonstrate ENRX's technology to have lower

life-cycle GHG emissions compared to the best performing

alternative in the industry. Hence, the activity is not considered

eligible under the Climate Change Adaptation objective.

Substantial

Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the

contribution

environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-

and DNSH

ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-

ried out.

6.15

Eligibility

Manufacturing of wireless charging systems for electric-driven

Eligible,

Infrastructure

busses, heavy-duty vehicles, and ferries for public transpor-

not aligned

enabling low-

tation. Wireless charging based on inductive power trans-

carbon road

fer offers a higher utilization of the available charging time,

transport and

increased safety, and unprecedented system reliability. ENRX's

public transport

charging solutions may result in less maintenance and no

(CCM)

cabling requirements.

Substantial

The wireless charging systems for busses, heavy-duty indus-

contribution

trial vehicles and public ferries are used as electric charging

points for zero tailpipe emissions and are not dedicated to

transport or storage of fossil fuels. The criteria for substantial

contribution are therefore considered met.

DNSH

Since the economic activity does not fulfill the DNSH criteria

for all environmental objectives, a complete assessment of the

DNSH criteria has not yet been carried out.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

5.2

Eligibility

Sale of spare parts to support lifetime extensions of ENRX's

Eligible,

Sale of spare

systems. In addition to refurbishing and upgrading existing

not aligned

parts (CE)

installations, spare parts are sold to exceed baseline up to 25

years.

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

contribution

ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental

and DNSH

objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1

Introduction.

7.1

Eligibility

ENRX is involved in the development of an annex to the existing

Eligible,

Construction

office building at Bølevegen 4, on own account.

not aligned

of new buildings

Substantial

AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-

(CCM)

contribution

ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in

and DNSH

the section for AFK Property.

7.1

Eligibility

See description of the activity 7.1 regarding CCM above. The

Eligible,

Construction

climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for the annex at

not aligned

of new buildings

Bølevegen 4 does not meet the requirements of Appendix A.

(CCA)

As a result, the activity is not considered eligible under climate

change adaptation.

Substantial

AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-

contribution

ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in

and DNSH

the section for AFK Property.

3.1

Eligibility

See activity description of activity 7.1 regarding CCM above.

Eligible,

Construction

not aligned

Substantial

AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-

of new buildings

contribution

ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in

(CE)

and DNSH

the section for AFK Property.

7.7

Eligibility

ENRX leases Bølevegen 4, consisting of offices, production

Eligible,

Acquisition

facility and storage space. The property is formally owned by

not aligned

and ownership

AFK Property but is leased through a bare-house agreement

of buildings

where ENRX is responsible for maintenance and repair and

(CCM)

risks related to the building. ENRX is considered eligible as a

right-of-use asset is recognized in the balance sheet in accor-

dance with IFRS 16.

Substantial

AFK Property have performed the alignment assessment as

contribution

they are the legal owners of the property. Refer to assessment

and DNSH

provided for activity 7.7 Acquisition and ownership of buildings

in the section for AFK Property.

7.7

Eligibility

See activity description of activity 7.7 regarding CCM above.The

Not eligible

Acquisition

climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for Bølevegen

and ownership

complies with regional requirements but fell short of meeting

of buildings

the requirements of Appendix A. As a result, Bølevegen is not

(CCA)

considered eligible under climate change adaptation.

Substantial

AFK Property have performed the alignment assessment as

contribution

they are the legal owners of the property. Refer to assessment

and DNSH

provided for activity 7.7 Acquisition and ownership of buildings

in the section for AFK Property.

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

14.1

Eligibility

The communication system "Airtime" supports rapid mobile

Eligible, not

Emergency

deployment in areas of natural disaster and conflict. The com-

assessed for

services

munication system is considered eligible as part of technical

alignment

(CCA)

protection response and assistance to a climate hazard by

operating emergency communication system.

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as

contribution

reporting on alignment is not a requirement for the activities

and DNSH

added through the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2023/2485, refer to section 1 Introduction

5.5

Eligibility

VSAT Leasing Orders is a take back program where equipment

Eligible, not

Product-as-a-

is refurbished for resale, rental, or support stock. The revenue

assessed for

service and other

model is to a large degree based on multi-year subscription

alignment

circular use-and

contracts, providing customers with access to products and

result-oriented

securing a significant degree of recurring revenues.

service models

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

(CE)

contribution

ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental

and DNSH

objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1

Introduction.

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

Economic activity

Type of assessment

Interpretation and assessment

Conclusion

4.1

Eligibility

The software solution segment "Water and communities" pro-

Aligned

Provision of

vides a complete overview of the water supply network and its

IT/OT data-

condition, enabling municipalities and water companies to be

driven solutions

data-driven and to control, manage and mitigate leakages in

for leakage

the water supply systems.

reduction

Substantial

As a holistic water tool that gives the user a complete overview

(W&M)

contribution

of the water supply system and capabilities to control, manage,

reduce and mitigate water leakages, "Water and communities"

comply with the technical screening criteria:

(a) Monitoring systems including holistic IT/OT suites/tools, or

add-ons/extensions to such tools that provide identification,

tracking and tracing water leakage

(b) IT/OT solutions, or add-ons/extensions to such tools, that

provide controlling, managing and mitigating water leakage

In the risk analysis, it has been identified that the use of Volue's

solution does not lead to any risks related to water quality or

water stress. Nor does the use of Volue's software provide any

risks that may prevent the operator of achieving good water

status and good ecological potential.

Do no

CCA: Climate risk assessment is performed in accordance with

significant

appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD analysis con-

harm

ducted in 2021, performed at company level, which has been

further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical risks listed

in appendix A at economic activity level. No material physical

climate risks have been identified.

TCE: The primary end-of-life waste is the computer hardware

used in the development and management of the software.

Volue has an agreement with an electronic recycling service

provider, who works in accordance with EU WEEE Directive.

P&C: The equipment used for "Water and Communities" meet

the requirements set out in the Directive 2009/125/EC of the

European Parliament and of the Council for servers and data

storage products. No equipment used contain any of the

restricted substances listed in Annex II to Directive 2011/65/EU.

4.1

Eligibility

The construction software "Gemini Terrain" is a design and

Eligible,

Provision of

engineering software that supports eco-design of infrastruc-

not aligned

IT/OT data-

ture. The software is used for terrain calculations which can

driven solutions

help the user limit the damage to nature and for mass calcula-

(CE)

tions ensuring that the infrastructure is designed in an efficient

way. Gemini Terrain is considered eligible through design and

engineering software supporting the eco-design of products,

equipment, and infrastructure, including waste management

and resource efficiency.

Substantial

The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-

contribution

ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental

and DNSH

objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1

Introduction.

4.9

Eligibility

Volue's Power Grid Software is used by electricity grid com- Aligned

Transmission

panies to design, maintain, analyze, and monitor their power

and distribution

grid in real-time. The software solution includes grid documen-

of electricity

tation and data management, grid planning & analytics, grid

(CCM)

connection services and grid operation. Although Volue does

not directly transmit or distribute electricity, the economic

activities of Volue's Power Grid Software are listed in the sub-

stantial contribution criteria, under "2. The activity is one of the

following". As such, Power Grid Software is considered eligible.

Substantial

Volue does not directly operate the transmission and distribu-

contribution

tion infrastructure or equipment. However, all Volue's custom-

ers' power grid is a part of the interconnected control areas of

the Norwegian Power Grid.

Volue delivers advanced software that increases the controlla-

bility and observability of the electricity system and enables the

integration of renewable energy sources in line with require-

ment 2 (e) installation of equipment to increase the controlla-

bility and observability of the electricity system and to enable

the development and integration of renewable energy sources,

where advanced software in this context is considered as

equipment.

DNSH

CCA: Climate risk assessment is performed in accordance with

appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD analysis con-

ducted in 2021, performed at company level, which has been

further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical risks listed

in appendix A at economic activity level. No material physical

climate risks have been identified.

TCE: Waste regarding Power Grid Software is electrical equip-

ment used in the development.Volue has a waste management

agreement with a third party, who ensures maximal reusage

of all electrical waste. Volue's waste management plan is

reflected in financial projections on a higher level and not for

each product.

PP: Considered not applicable as the activity do not include

high voltage lines.

B&E: Considered not applicable. Appendix D requires an

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening in accor-

dance with Directive 2011/92/EU. According to Article 2(4) in

Directive 2011/92/EU, the EIA must only be conducted if the

project is listed in Annex II of the Directive. As the activity is not

listed in the Annex, an EIA has not been completed.

