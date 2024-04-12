ATIONS
EU Taxonomy Report 2023
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Content
1.
Introduction
2.
Results and Initiatives in 2023
3.
Scope
4.
Process
5.
Assessments
6.
Minimum Social Safeguards
7.
Accounting Policies and Contextual
Information About the KPIs
8.
Future Work
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
1. Introduction
The EU Taxonomy aims to scale up sustainable investments and avoid greenwash- ing by defining a common language and understanding of sustainable activities. As part of the European Union's Green Deal, the EU Taxonomy is a classification system for sustainable economic activities, consisting of the following six environmental objectives:
- Climate change mitigation
- Climate change adaptation
- The sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources
- The transition to a circular economy
- Pollution prevention and control
- The protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems
Environmental objectives 3-6 were adopted in the EU in June 2023, through the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023, (EU) 2023/2486 and (EU) 2023/2485. In addition, amendments to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 for the environmental objectives 1 and 2 were also adopted as of June 2023. Due to delays in the legislative process in the European Economic Area, the June 2023 regulations did not enter into force in Norway in 2023. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has communicated that Norwegian undertakings are encouraged, but not required, to report on the environmental objectives 3-6 for the financial year of 2023. Only climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 are required for the 2023 reporting in Norway. However, considering the implementation in the EU and the encouragement from the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, AFK has chosen to include environmental objectives 3-6, in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulations of June 2023. AFK reports on eligibility and alignment for environmental objectives 1 and 2 following Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and on eligibility for economic activities adopted by the EU as of June 2023. Additionally, one of AFK's portfolio companies have chosen to report alignment on one of their activities contributing to water and marine resources.
2. Results and Initiatives in 2023
We are proud to report on all six environmental objectives of the EU Taxonomy. Arendals Fossekompani's portfolio contribute to multiple environmental objectives, covering climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, and water and marine resources. Further, we recognize that one of AFK's main contributions going forward may be through enabling others in the transition, through activities that have potential to be enabling.
Throughout 2023, AFK has developed its reporting on the EU Taxonomy in line with the developments and new guidance from the European Commission regarding the EU Taxonomy Regulation. This has also led to strengthened understanding of the EU Taxonomy's definitions of the KPIs.
This year's reporting show stable developments of the KPIs compared to last year. Aligned turnover is largely consistent, with a small increase of 0.3%. Eligible, not aligned turnover has seen an increase of roughly 1.3%. Aligned, and eligible, not aligned CapEx have seen an increase of 12.9% and 1%, respectively. We are pleased to observe that the capital expenditures across AFKs portfolio are yielding tangible results that are reflected in the EU Taxonomy score. Both aligned, and eligible, not aligned OpEx see decreases compared to the voluntary reporting in 2022. These changes highlight the improvements made to the calculation methodology in the
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
2023 report, driven by a strengthened understanding of the EU Taxonomy's OpEx definition. For further explanation of the KPIs and the relevant accounting policies, see chapter 7.
The high percentage of eligible activities reflects the great potential in our portfolio companies. Our goal is to further increase both eligible and aligned reporting in the years to come.
EU TAXONOMY ELIGIBILITY AND ALIGNMENT
Turnover1
CapEx2
OpEx3
Aligned
22.3%
Aligned
16.6%
Aligned
6.9%
Eligible, not aligned
37.6%
Eligible, not aligned
46.3%
Eligible, not aligned
10.4%
Non-eligible
40.1%
Non-eligible
37.0%
Non-eligible
82.7%
1. Within the aligned turnover
2. Within the aligned CapEx
3. Within the aligned OpEx
and the eligible, not aligned
and the eligible, not aligned
and the eligible, not aligned
turnover, 3.7% and 12.1%
CapEx, 4.7% and 2,7%
OpEx, 1.9% and 1.7%
respectively are related to
respectively are related to
respectively are related to
the Commission Delegated
the Commission Delegated
the Commission Delegated
Regulations of June 2023.
Regulations of June 2023.
Regulations of June 2023.
AFK's portfolio companies' show great diversity, with eligible activities within a specter of sectors and environmental objectives. Summarized, the portfolio companies' eligible and aligned economic activities can be listed as follows:
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES IN THE PORTFOLIO
Environmental
Economic activity as defined
Transitional/
Aligned/eligible,
Relevant
objective
in the EU Taxonomy
enabling
not aligned
companies
Climate
4.9
Transmission and
Enabling
Aligned
Volue
change
distribution of electricity
mitigation
4.5
Electricity generation
Aligned
AFK Vannkraft
from hydropower
3.6
Manufacture of other
Enabling
Aligned
TEKNA
low carbon technologies
3.6
Manufacture of other
*
Eligible,
ENRX,
low carbon technologies
not aligned
TEKNA
7.1
Construction of new buildings
Eligible,
AFK Property,
not aligned
Ampwell, ENRX
7.7
Acquisition and
Eligible,
AFK Property,
ownership of buildings
not aligned
Volue, ENRX
8.2
Data-driven solutions
*
Eligible,
Volue,
for GHG emissions reductions
not aligned
Alytic
6.15
Infrastructure enabling low-carbon
*
Eligible,
ENRX
road transport and public transport
not aligned
3.4
Manufacture of batteries
*
Eligible,
Ampwell
not aligned
4.10
Storage of electricity
*
Eligible,
Ampwell
not aligned
8.1
Data processing, hosting
**
Eligible,
Ampwell
and related activities
not aligned
7.2
Renovation of existing buildings
**
Eligible,
AFK Vannkraft
not aligned
Climate
7.2
Renovation of existing buildings
Aligned
AFK Vannkraft
change
8.2
Computer programming,
Eligible,
Volue
adaptation
consultancy and related activities
not aligned
9.1
Close to market research,
*
Eligible,
Alytic
development and innovation
not aligned
14.1
Emergency services
*
Eligible,
NSSLGlobal
not aligned
7.1
Construction of new buildings
Eligible,
AFK Property
not aligned
4.5
Electricity generation from hydropower
Eligible,
AFK Vannkraft
not aligned
Transition
3.1
Construction of new buildings
Eligible,
AFK Property,
to a circular
not aligned
Ampwell, ENRX
economy
5.5
Product-as-a-service and other circular use-
Eligible,
NSSLGlobal
and result-oriented service models
not aligned
5.2 Sale of spare parts
Eligible,
ENRX
not aligned
4.1
Provision of IT/OT
*
Eligible,
Volue
data-driven solutions
not aligned
3.2
Renovation of existing buildings
Eligible,
AFK Vannkraft
not aligned
Sustainable use
4.1
Provision of IT/OT data-driven
Enabling
Aligned
Volue
and protection of
solutions for leakage reduction
water and marine
resources
- Activities that have the potential to be enabling, however are not
lassified as such since the technical screening criteria are not considered met.
- Activities that have the potential to be transitional, however are not
classified as such since the technical screening criteria are not considered met.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
3. Scope
All portfolio companies in the AFK group have been included in the reporting on the EU Taxonomy for 2023. We have not included joint ventures and associated compa- nies, as they are not consolidated in the group's financial statements. Each portfolio company has identified their business activities and assessed each activity with regards to the EU Taxonomy economic activities within the scope of all six environmental objectives.
4. Process
The EU Taxonomy assessment has been conducted by each portfolio company, supported by a core team with representatives from AFK. Assessments have been performed in accordance with the structure of the EU Taxonomy, starting with eligibility assessments before assessing compliance with the criteria for substantial contribution and do no significant harm ("DNSH").The minimum safeguards assessment has been conducted by AFK on group level, based on policies and procedures covering the AFK group. Eligible activities that meet the criteria for substantial contribution and DNSH, as well as the minimum safeguards, are reported as aligned. AFK reports the EU Taxonomy on an aggregate of portfolio companies. To ensure consistency in reporting and assessments of eligibility and alignment across the portfolio, the core AFK team has put in place reporting routines and guidelines for assessments.
In 2023 we performed a re-evaluation of the eligible activities from the 2022 report- ing. Considering new acquisitions, activities for the four remaining environmental objectives adopted by the EU and FAQs published by the European Commission. Eligibility was assessed considering the portfolio companies' business activities against the economic activities defined in the EU Taxonomy. Relevant NACE-codes and activity descriptions for each economic activity were identified and examined. Vergia does not have any eligible economic activities since all activities and investments are through joint ventures and associated companies, and as such accounted for through the equity method.
The alignment process consists of assessing the criteria for substantial contribution and do no significant harm, as well as minimum safeguards. When assessing the technical screening criteria, we have experienced challenges within interpretations and best practice. Some of the criteria refer to EU-directives, that may not be, or is only partially adopted and implemented in Norway. Subsequently this may lead to requirements and thresholds not being provided.
5. Assessments
LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS
ABBREVIATION
DEFINITION
CCM
Climate change mitigation
CCA
Climate change adaptation
W&M
Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources
CE
The transition to a circular economy
PP
Pollution prevention and control regarding use and presence of chemicals
B&E
Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems
DNSH
Do no significant harm
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
7
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
4.5
Eligibility
AFK Hydropower operates the hydropower plants at Bøylefoss
Aligned
Electricity
and Flatenfoss, generating electricity from hydropower
generation from
Substantial
Both plants are run-of-river plants and do not have artificial res-
hydropower
contribution
ervoirs. As such, both hydropower plants meet the substantial
(CCM)
contribution criteria listed in letter a).
DNSH
CCA: Climate risk assessment has been conducted in accor-
dance with Appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD
analysis conducted in 2021, performed at company level, which
has been further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical
risks listed in appendix A at economic activity level. Adaptation
solutions for the identified physical climate risks are considered
and implemented as part of the concession.
W&M: The Water Framework Directive is implemented through
the Norwegian 'Vannforskriften', which both hydropower plants
are required to comply with. The directive follows European
standards for water management. Additionally, both plants
have fish friendly turbines. As such, the criteria related to mit-
igation measures for impacts on water and species directly
dependent of water are considered met.
B&E: Environmental impact assessments are carried out on
an annual basis for both plants in relation to concession and
permit. Mitigation measures are implemented within the time
constraints of the concession/permit. None of the plants are in
or near biodiversity-sensitive areas. However, measures have
been taken to accommodate eels, should it return to the water-
ways. Measures are also in place to support salmon spawning
downstream at Bøylefoss. As such, the criteria listed in appen-
dix D are considered met.
4.5
Eligibility
See description of the activity in activity 4.5 contributing to
Eligible,
Electricity
CCM above. Additionally, a climate risk assessment is con-
not aligned
generation from
ducted in line with Appendix A, and an expenditure plan has
hydropower
been set up to implement adaptation solutions to reduce the
(CCA)
activity's most significant physical climate risks.
Substantial
A climate risk assessment has been conducted in accordance
contribution
with criteria, based on a TCFD analysis conducted in 2021, per-
formed at company level. This was further developed in 2023
by analysing the physical risks listed in Appendix A at economic
activity level. Adaptation solutions for the identified physical
climate risks are considered and implemented as part of the
concession.
The identified solutions are consistent with the applicable local,
sectoral, and national adaptation plans and strategies, and a
plan for implementation of the identified adaptation solutions
is in place. As of 2023, these measures have yet to be imple-
mented to full extent. As such, the economic activity is not con-
sidered compliant with the criteria for substantial contribution
to climate change adaptation.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
DNSH
The economic activity fulfils the DNSH criteria, however the
activity will not be reported as aligned against the climate
change adaptation objective since the substantial contribution
criteria is not met. For reference, the DNSH criteria are identi-
cal to those accounted for above in relation to climate change
mitigation, except for the DNSH to CCM. The DNSH to CCM is
considered met as the direct GHG of the electricity generation
activity is lower than 270gCO2e/kWh.
7.2
Eligibility
AFK Hydropower are conducting façade rehabilitation at the Aligned
Renovation
Bøylefoss power plant.A climate risk assessment has also been
of existing
carried out an the rehabilitation is considered eligible.
buildings
Substantial
The façade rehabilitation has implemented physical and
(CCA)
contribution
non-physical adaptation solutions that substantially reduce the
most important physical climate risks material to the activity.
The material climate risks are identified based on the list set
out in Appendix A. For the screening of physical climate risks,
three climate scenarios have been used: RCP 1.2 & IEA Net Zero,
RCP 4.5 and RCP 6.0As such, the economic activity fulfills the
substantial contribution criteria. For this assessment, the risks
have been assessed based on three time-horizons defined by
CSRD: Short-term (less than 1 year), medium-term(1-5 years)
and long-term (more than 5 years). As such, the economic
activity is considered aligned with the criteria for substantial
contribution.
DNSH
CCM: The building is not dedicated to extraction, storage,
transport or manufacture of fossil fuels.
W&M: Not applicable, as there are no water appliances are
installed.
CE: The renovation follows standards and instructions set by a
leading Nordic provider of circular solutions and waste manage-
ment. The standards are in accordance with EU Construction
and Demolition Waste Management Protocol and ensure that
minimum 70% of the non-hazardous construction and demo-
lition waste is prepared for reuse, recycling, or other material
recovery. The renovation utilizes as much as possible of the
original components and does only use recycled concrete.
PP: All building components and materials used in the con-
struction comply with the criteria set out in Appendix C. The
majority of the products used are chalk, mortar, and mineral
silicate paint. None of these or other products or instances
used are in violation with EU REACH. All possible measures
have been taken to reduce noise, dust, and pollutant emissions
during the construction works.
As such, the economic activity is considered aligned with the
criteria for do no significant harm.
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
7.2
Eligibility
See eligibility description from activity 7.2 contributing to CCA
Eligible,
Renovation
assessment
above.
not aligned
of existing
buildings
Substantial
The renovation work complies with the definition for'major ren-
(CCM)
contribution
ovations' of buildings from Directive 2010/31/EU, as more than
25% of the surface of the building envelope underwent reno-
vation in 2023. The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive
(EPBD, 2010/31/EU) is not implemented in Norwegian law
and the specific cost-optimal minimum energy performance
requirements are therefore not known. Since the building is
a cultural heritage and protected, there are restrictions on
which measures AFK Hydropower can implement, affecting the
potential for increasing the energy performance. Due to these
limitations, AFK Hydropower have not assessed the renovation
as compliant with the substantial contribution requirement.
DNSH
The façade rehabilitation fulfills the DNSH criteria. However,
the economic activity does not comply with the substantial
contribution criteria and is therefore not reported as aligned.
3.2
Eligibility
See eligibility description from activity 7.2 contributing to CCA
Eligible,
Renovation
above.
not aligned
of existing
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
buildings
contribution
ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental
(CE)
and DNSH
objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1
Introduction.
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
7.1
Eligibility
AFK Property is involved in the development of the residential
Eligible,
Construction
building project Bryggebyen on own account, by bringing the
not aligned
of new buildings
financial means to realise the project for later sale and exe-
(CCM)
cuting the work on a contract basis. Further, AFK Property is
involved in the development of an annex to an existing com-
mercial building at Bølevegen 4, financing the project on own
account and operating on a contract basis.
Substantial
The calculated Primary Energy Demand (PED) of the build-
contribution
ings are not 10% lower than the defined threshold for nearly
zero-energy building (NZEB) requirements, and the substantial
contribution criteria is not considered met. Additional require-
ments related to air-tightness and thermal integrity are not
applicable as none of the buildings exceed 5000 m2.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
11
7.1
Eligibility
See description of the activity "Bryggebyen" related to activity
Eligible,
Construction
7.1 regarding CCM above. As required by the Taxonomy, a cli-
not aligned
of new buildings
mate risk assessment has been carried out and an expenditure
(CCA)
plan for adaptation solutions is implemented for Bryggebyen,
in accordance with Appendix A. As a result, Bryggebyen is con-
sidered eligible under climate change adaptation.
Substantial
The economic activity is currently not considered aligned with
contribution
all the technical screening criteria for substantial contribution
to CCA.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
7.1
Eligibility
See description of the activity "Bølevegen" related to activity 7.1
Not
Construction
regarding CCM above.The climate risk assessment and expen-
eligible
of new buildings
diture plan for Bølevegen complies with regional requirements
(CCA)
but fell short of meeting the requirements of Appendix A. As
a result, Bølevegen is not considered eligible under climate
change adaptation.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
3.1
Eligibility
See eligibility description from activity 7.1 regarding CCM
Eligible,
Construction
above.
not aligned
of new buildings
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
(CE)
contribution
ing on alignment and is not a requirement for the environmen-
and DNSH
tal objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section
1 Introduction.
7.7
Eligibility
AFK Property owns several properties and exercises own-
Eligible,
Acquisition
ership of these real estates. This goes for the properties at
not aligned
and ownership
Steinodden, Bedriftsveien 17, Gullknapp, Bølevegen 4, and
of buildings
Bryggebyen Vindholmen.
(CCM)
Substantial
None of the buildings have an Energy Performance Certificate
contribution
(EPC) class A, nor are any of them within the 15% of the national
or regional building stock expressed as operational Primary
Energy Demand (PED) and the substantial contribution criteria
is not considered met.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
7.7
Eligibility
See description of the activities related to Steinodden,
Not
Acquisition
Bedriftsveien 17, Gullknapp, Bølevegen 4 and Bryggebyen
eligible
and ownership
Vindholmen for economic activity 7.7 regarding CCM above.
of buildings
The climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for the
(CCA)
properties does not meet the requirements of Appendix A. As
a result, none of these buildings are considered eligible under
climate change adaptation.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
9.2
Eligibility
Edge by Kontali provides a collection of seafood data, giving
Eligible,
Close to
access to world-leading data insight with millions of data
not aligned
market research,
points 24/7. The platform offers expertise on a large variety of
development
seafood species and industries, closely follow the value chains
and innovation
end to end. Covering global trends, detailed in-depth analy-
(CCA)
ses and research. Kontali delivers reports to decision makers
worldwide, both in private and public sectors.
Substantial
Due to uncertainties regarding the technical screening criteria,
contribution
the platform is considered not aligned. This specifically related
to the adaptation criteria and the use of best available science.
Do no
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
significant
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
harm
teria has not yet been carried out.
9.1
Eligibility
The Edge platform is not considered eligible for economic
Not
Close to
activity 9.1 contributing to Climate Change Mitigation, as it is
eligible
market research,
not dedicated to reduction, avoidance or removal of GHG emis-
development
sions.
and innovation
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
(CCM)
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Mitigation, no further
and DNSH
assessment of technical screening criteria has been carried
out.
8.2 Data-driven
Eligibility
Veyt is the global insight business for all significant low carbon
Eligible,
solutions for
markets and renewable energy. Veyt's platform offers inde-
not aligned
GHG emissions
pendent and neutral market intelligence, covering green cer-
reductions
tificates for power and gas and carbon markets. The aim is to
(CCM)
simplify these complex markets to make informed decisions
and positively contribute to the global net-zero transformation,
supporting firms by providing price benchmarking, insights
and analytics. As such, the activity is predominantly aimed
at the provision of data and analytics enabling GHG emission
reductions.
Substantial
Veyt's solution substantial contributes to GHG emission reduc-
contribution
tions by enabling the energy market to efficient source renew-
able energy as the only source of their energy consumption.
The documentation requirement regarding life-cycle GHG
emissions calculation has not been fulfilled, hence the substan-
tial contribution criteria is considered not met.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
13
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
3.4
Eligibility
Ampwell's subsidiary Commeo GmbH is engaged in the man-
Eligible,
Manufacture
ufacturing of energy storage and management solutions, uti-
not aligned
of batteries
lizing lithium-ion battery technology with a focus on safety
(CCM)
and modularity. The products cater to various industrial appli-
cations, spanning from manufacturing to energy supply. This
comprises the manufacture of rechargeable batteries, battery
packs, accumulators, and associated components such as bat-
tery cells, casings, and electronic components.
Substantial
The economic activity manufactures rechargeable batteries,
contribution
battery packs and accumulators, including from secondary raw
materials, that result in substantial GHG emission reductions
in transport, stationary and off-grid energy storage and other
industrial applications. However, it does not recycle end-of-life
batteries. As a result, the activity is not aligned with the sub-
stantial contribution criteria.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
3.4
Eligibility
See description of the activity in 3.4 related to CCM above. A
Not
Manufacture
climate risk assessment and expenditure plan has not been
eligible
of batteries
conducted yet. As such, the activity is not considered eligible
(CCA)
under climate change adaptation.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
8.1
Eligibility
Ampwell's subsidiary Cellect provides solutions for energy
Eligible,
Data
storage in the renewable energy sector. The activity involves
not aligned
processing,
software for energy storage assets, hardware for on-site data
hosting and
control and acquisition, and battery system integration with
related activities
the Cellect cloud.
(CCM)
Substantial
The economic activity is currently not considered compliant
contribution
with the technical screening criteria for substantial contribu-
tion. This primarily relates to uncertainties regarding criteria
related to data centers, as Cellect neither owns or operates
data centers, but uses cloud hosting companies. Cellect will
continue the assessment and further develop its understand-
ing of the criteria going forward.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
7.1
Eligibility
Ampwell's subsidiary Commeo Property GmbH is involved
Eligible,
Construction
in the development of a battery factory in Germany on own
not aligned
of new buildings
account.
(CCM)
Substantial
The primary energy demand (PED) is 10% lower than the
contribution
threshold for nearly-zero energy building (NZEB) require-
ments in Germany, as outlined in the building's GEG certificate
(German Building Energy Act). However, as a DGNB certifica-
tion (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen) was not
commissioned from the outset, the activity does not meet all
the criteria for substantial contribution.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
3.1
Eligibility
See eligibility description from activity 7.1 regarding CCM
Eligible,
Construction
above.
not aligned
of new buildings
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
(CE)
contribution
ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental
objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1
Introduction.
7.1
Eligibility
See description for activity 7.1 related to Climate Change
Not
Construction
Mitigation above. A climate risk assessment and expenditure
eligible
of new buildings
plan has not been conducted in accordance with the require-
(CCA)
ments of the criteria . As such, the activity is not considered
eligible under climate change adaptation.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
4.10
Eligibility
Ampwell GmbH has invested in a small battery storage facility,
Eligible,
Storage of
contributing to both research and development of product and
not aligned
electricity
services and acting as a showcase for electric vehicle charging,
(CCM)
specifically for trucks and HDVs.
Substantial
In 2023, the activities carried out were related to research and
contribution
development at the facility used as a show case. As such, there
has not been any commercial activity for operation of electric-
ity storage and the substantial contribution criteria related to
the operation of electricity storage were not considered met.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
4.10 Storage of
Eligibility
See description related to the economic activity 4.10 for CCM
Not
electricity (CCA)
above. A climate risk assessment and expenditure plan has not
eligible
been conducted in accordance with the requirements of the
criteria . As such, the activity is not considered eligible under
climate change adaptation.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
3.6
Eligibility
Manufacturing of induction power generators for a wide range
Eligible,
Manufactureof
of applications; brazing, welding, bonding and more. The activ-
not aligned
other low carbon
ity enables customers to lower own emissions in production
technologies
processes and also enable manufacturing of low carbon tech-
(CCM)
nologies.
Substantial
The purpose of the applications is to strengthen the material
contribution
structure, durability, and lifetime of metal components, all with
high accuracy and repeatability, and replacing alternative tech-
nologies with traditional methods such as manual work with
flame and gas. As of today, the criteria are not yet fulfilled, as
no documentation on the life-cycle GHG emissions savings are
available at this point. However, the assumption is that induc-
tion is the economically best solution for several applications
available at the market.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the criteria for sub-
stantial contribution, a complete assessment of the DNSH cri-
teria has not yet been carried out.
3.6
Eligibility
See description of the activity related to activity 3.6 regarding
Not
Manufacture of
CCM above.The activity enables customers to lower own emis-
eligible
other low carbon
sions in production processes and enable manufacturing of low
technologies
carbon technologies. Yet, there is currently no documentation
(CCA)
available to demonstrate ENRX's technology to have lower
life-cycle GHG emissions compared to the best performing
alternative in the industry. Hence, the activity is not considered
eligible under the Climate Change Adaptation objective.
Substantial
Since the economic activity is not considered eligible for the
contribution
environmental objective Climate Change Adaptation, no fur-
and DNSH
ther assessment of technical screening criteria has been car-
ried out.
6.15
Eligibility
Manufacturing of wireless charging systems for electric-driven
Eligible,
Infrastructure
busses, heavy-duty vehicles, and ferries for public transpor-
not aligned
enabling low-
tation. Wireless charging based on inductive power trans-
carbon road
fer offers a higher utilization of the available charging time,
transport and
increased safety, and unprecedented system reliability. ENRX's
public transport
charging solutions may result in less maintenance and no
(CCM)
cabling requirements.
Substantial
The wireless charging systems for busses, heavy-duty indus-
contribution
trial vehicles and public ferries are used as electric charging
points for zero tailpipe emissions and are not dedicated to
transport or storage of fossil fuels. The criteria for substantial
contribution are therefore considered met.
DNSH
Since the economic activity does not fulfill the DNSH criteria
for all environmental objectives, a complete assessment of the
DNSH criteria has not yet been carried out.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
5.2
Eligibility
Sale of spare parts to support lifetime extensions of ENRX's
Eligible,
Sale of spare
systems. In addition to refurbishing and upgrading existing
not aligned
parts (CE)
installations, spare parts are sold to exceed baseline up to 25
years.
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
contribution
ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental
and DNSH
objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1
Introduction.
7.1
Eligibility
ENRX is involved in the development of an annex to the existing
Eligible,
Construction
office building at Bølevegen 4, on own account.
not aligned
of new buildings
Substantial
AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-
(CCM)
contribution
ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in
and DNSH
the section for AFK Property.
7.1
Eligibility
See description of the activity 7.1 regarding CCM above. The
Eligible,
Construction
climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for the annex at
not aligned
of new buildings
Bølevegen 4 does not meet the requirements of Appendix A.
(CCA)
As a result, the activity is not considered eligible under climate
change adaptation.
Substantial
AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-
contribution
ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in
and DNSH
the section for AFK Property.
3.1
Eligibility
See activity description of activity 7.1 regarding CCM above.
Eligible,
Construction
not aligned
Substantial
AFK Property is engaged in the construction. Refer to assess-
of new buildings
contribution
ment provided for activity 7.1 Construction of new buildings in
(CE)
and DNSH
the section for AFK Property.
7.7
Eligibility
ENRX leases Bølevegen 4, consisting of offices, production
Eligible,
Acquisition
facility and storage space. The property is formally owned by
not aligned
and ownership
AFK Property but is leased through a bare-house agreement
of buildings
where ENRX is responsible for maintenance and repair and
(CCM)
risks related to the building. ENRX is considered eligible as a
right-of-use asset is recognized in the balance sheet in accor-
dance with IFRS 16.
Substantial
AFK Property have performed the alignment assessment as
contribution
they are the legal owners of the property. Refer to assessment
and DNSH
provided for activity 7.7 Acquisition and ownership of buildings
in the section for AFK Property.
7.7
Eligibility
See activity description of activity 7.7 regarding CCM above.The
Not eligible
Acquisition
climate risk assessment and expenditure plan for Bølevegen
and ownership
complies with regional requirements but fell short of meeting
of buildings
the requirements of Appendix A. As a result, Bølevegen is not
(CCA)
considered eligible under climate change adaptation.
Substantial
AFK Property have performed the alignment assessment as
contribution
they are the legal owners of the property. Refer to assessment
and DNSH
provided for activity 7.7 Acquisition and ownership of buildings
in the section for AFK Property.
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
14.1
Eligibility
The communication system "Airtime" supports rapid mobile
Eligible, not
Emergency
deployment in areas of natural disaster and conflict. The com-
assessed for
services
munication system is considered eligible as part of technical
alignment
(CCA)
protection response and assistance to a climate hazard by
operating emergency communication system.
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as
contribution
reporting on alignment is not a requirement for the activities
and DNSH
added through the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2023/2485, refer to section 1 Introduction
5.5
Eligibility
VSAT Leasing Orders is a take back program where equipment
Eligible, not
Product-as-a-
is refurbished for resale, rental, or support stock. The revenue
assessed for
service and other
model is to a large degree based on multi-year subscription
alignment
circular use-and
contracts, providing customers with access to products and
result-oriented
securing a significant degree of recurring revenues.
service models
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
(CE)
contribution
ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental
and DNSH
objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1
Introduction.
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI
Economic activity
Type of assessment
Interpretation and assessment
Conclusion
4.1
Eligibility
The software solution segment "Water and communities" pro-
Aligned
Provision of
vides a complete overview of the water supply network and its
IT/OT data-
condition, enabling municipalities and water companies to be
driven solutions
data-driven and to control, manage and mitigate leakages in
for leakage
the water supply systems.
reduction
Substantial
As a holistic water tool that gives the user a complete overview
(W&M)
contribution
of the water supply system and capabilities to control, manage,
reduce and mitigate water leakages, "Water and communities"
comply with the technical screening criteria:
(a) Monitoring systems including holistic IT/OT suites/tools, or
add-ons/extensions to such tools that provide identification,
tracking and tracing water leakage
(b) IT/OT solutions, or add-ons/extensions to such tools, that
provide controlling, managing and mitigating water leakage
In the risk analysis, it has been identified that the use of Volue's
solution does not lead to any risks related to water quality or
water stress. Nor does the use of Volue's software provide any
risks that may prevent the operator of achieving good water
status and good ecological potential.
Do no
CCA: Climate risk assessment is performed in accordance with
significant
appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD analysis con-
harm
ducted in 2021, performed at company level, which has been
further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical risks listed
in appendix A at economic activity level. No material physical
climate risks have been identified.
TCE: The primary end-of-life waste is the computer hardware
used in the development and management of the software.
Volue has an agreement with an electronic recycling service
provider, who works in accordance with EU WEEE Directive.
P&C: The equipment used for "Water and Communities" meet
the requirements set out in the Directive 2009/125/EC of the
European Parliament and of the Council for servers and data
storage products. No equipment used contain any of the
restricted substances listed in Annex II to Directive 2011/65/EU.
4.1
Eligibility
The construction software "Gemini Terrain" is a design and
Eligible,
Provision of
engineering software that supports eco-design of infrastruc-
not aligned
IT/OT data-
ture. The software is used for terrain calculations which can
driven solutions
help the user limit the damage to nature and for mass calcula-
(CE)
tions ensuring that the infrastructure is designed in an efficient
way. Gemini Terrain is considered eligible through design and
engineering software supporting the eco-design of products,
equipment, and infrastructure, including waste management
and resource efficiency.
Substantial
The technical screening criteria are not considered as report-
contribution
ing on alignment is not a requirement for the environmental
and DNSH
objective Transition to a circular economy, refer to section 1
Introduction.
EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023
19
4.9
Eligibility
Volue's Power Grid Software is used by electricity grid com- Aligned
Transmission
panies to design, maintain, analyze, and monitor their power
and distribution
grid in real-time. The software solution includes grid documen-
of electricity
tation and data management, grid planning & analytics, grid
(CCM)
connection services and grid operation. Although Volue does
not directly transmit or distribute electricity, the economic
activities of Volue's Power Grid Software are listed in the sub-
stantial contribution criteria, under "2. The activity is one of the
following". As such, Power Grid Software is considered eligible.
Substantial
Volue does not directly operate the transmission and distribu-
contribution
tion infrastructure or equipment. However, all Volue's custom-
ers' power grid is a part of the interconnected control areas of
the Norwegian Power Grid.
Volue delivers advanced software that increases the controlla-
bility and observability of the electricity system and enables the
integration of renewable energy sources in line with require-
ment 2 (e) installation of equipment to increase the controlla-
bility and observability of the electricity system and to enable
the development and integration of renewable energy sources,
where advanced software in this context is considered as
equipment.
DNSH
CCA: Climate risk assessment is performed in accordance with
appendix A. The assessment is based on a TCFD analysis con-
ducted in 2021, performed at company level, which has been
further developed in 2023 by analysing the physical risks listed
in appendix A at economic activity level. No material physical
climate risks have been identified.
TCE: Waste regarding Power Grid Software is electrical equip-
ment used in the development.Volue has a waste management
agreement with a third party, who ensures maximal reusage
of all electrical waste. Volue's waste management plan is
reflected in financial projections on a higher level and not for
each product.
PP: Considered not applicable as the activity do not include
high voltage lines.
B&E: Considered not applicable. Appendix D requires an
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening in accor-
dance with Directive 2011/92/EU. According to Article 2(4) in
Directive 2011/92/EU, the EIA must only be conducted if the
project is listed in Annex II of the Directive. As the activity is not
listed in the Annex, an EIA has not been completed.
