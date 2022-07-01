Arendals Fossekompani : Finalized work on climate-friendly investments

Published

The expert committee included Ingunn Ettestøl, Chief Sustainability Officer at Arendals Fossekompani.

"I am pleased to have contributed to a report on a matter that is very important for Norway and for the future of Norway," says Ettestøl.

The climate goals entail a sharp tightening of Norwegian climate policy. With this as a backdrop, the expert committee recommends a climate policy with a burden distribution that is perceived as fair, where carbon pricing as a tool covers all business activities and is supplemented with regulations and support for research, development, and acceleration of climate-friendly technology.

"We aim to achieve three things at the same time: cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, take care of our nature, and create new jobs and new optimism. This will be the biggest change ever, but the good news is that no country has better conditions than Norway. However, we have to pick up the pace, and therefore I am very much looking forward to reading the expert committee's report this summer, says Vestre.

The report points out that social justice, good communication and competence building are important to ensure support in the population - and thus the pace and credibility of the change.

Read more about the 11 recommendations presented by the expert committee (Norwegian text).

The committee was led by Thina Saltvedt, Chief Analyst, Sustainable Finance in Nordea.