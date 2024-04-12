14 ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI GREEN BOND REPORT 2023 15

Appendix

A limited assurance engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 involves assessing the suitability in the circumstances of management's use of the Criteria as the basis for the preparation of the Subject Matter Information, assessing the risks of material misstatement of the Subject Matter Information whether due to fraud or error, responding to the assessed risks as necessary in the circumstances, and evaluating the overall presentation of the Subject Matter Information. A limited assurance engagement is substantially less in scope than a reasonable assurance engagement in relation to both the risk assessment procedures, including an understanding of internal control, and the procedures performed in response to the assessed risks.

The procedures we performed were based on our professional judgment and, among others, included an assessment of whether the criteria used are appropriate. Our procedures also included making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for the management of bond proceeds and the process for selection of eligible green projects and meetings with representatives from the Company who are responsible for the allocation reporting; obtaining and reviewing relevant information that supports the preparation of the allocation reporting; assessment of completeness and accuracy of the allocation reporting; performing substantive testing on a selective basis through inspection of documents; and testing (or reviewing) various supporting documentation.

The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for, a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had we performed a reasonable assurance engagement. Accordingly, we do not express a reasonable assurance opinion about whether the Subject Matter Information has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the Criteria.

We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion.

Conclusion

Based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the section «Allocation of Proceeds and Green Savings» disclosed in the Green Bond Report 2023 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable Criteria.

Arendal, 05 April 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers AS

Lars Ole Lindal

State Authorised Public Accountant

(This document has been signed electronically)

