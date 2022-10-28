Advanced search
Arendals Fossekompani : Greenfact ramps up market analysis team

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Published

Oct 28, 2022

Greenfact has strong industrial and financial owners with Alytic, a portfolio company of Arendals Fossekompani, and Arctic Securities. Headquartered in Oslo, Greenfact is about to establish offices in Berlin and London.


"We have ambitious goals for Greenfact over the next years. In 2024, Greenfact will have a global presence, offering the highest level of renewables and carbon market intelligence. We are pleased to see that the company is attracting both top level analysts and young talent," says Ørjan Svanevik, CEO of Arendals Fossekompani.


Recent additions to the Greenfact team include some of the thought leaders in EU carbon markets as well as experts for voluntary carbon, and US, South-Korean and China emission trading systems.


"During 2022, we have built substantial expertise and capacity to our renewables-, technology- and quantitative teams. Now we are building competence in carbon markets to offer a full net zero analytics product. We are excited and proud of the wealth of experience the whole team of Greenfact now represents," says Marie Thuestad, CEO of Greenfact.


"Welcoming some of the brightest minds in carbon market analytics to Greenfact allows us to expand our analytical coverage to offer our clients support in decarbonizing their operations and taking well-informed decisions. Adding to our intelligence in international green gas and power markets we will extend our analysis to international compliance and voluntary carbon markets" says Marcus Ferdinand, Head of Analysis at Greenfact.

Disclaimer

Arendals Fossekompani ASA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
