2. Guidelines and routines Several guidelines and routines have been created for handling actual and potential negative consequences for basic human rights and decent working conditions. Any concerns about the business conduct, or advice regarding the policies and practices for responsible business conduct, will be sent to the Chief Sustainability Officer and taken into consideration on a continuous basis. 2.1 CODE OF CONDUCT To secure that all employees know the Code of Conduct (CoC), everyone is participating in online training. All new employees need to read and sign the CoC as part of their onboarding process. The CoC was developed and adopted to secure the com- pany's mission, values, and high ethical standards are complied with by everyone associated with the company. The CoC is a tool for self-evaluation. It is the employee's own responsibility to respect and act in compliance with the Code of Conduct. The most updated CoC, is available on our website and, was approved by the Board of Directors of Arendals Fossekompani on 9 February 2023. 2.2 BUSINESS PARTNER CODE OF CONDUCT The Business Partner Code of Conduct (BCoC) was adopted by Arendals Fossikompani's Board of Directors on 9 February 2023. The BCoC is based on the ten prin- ciples of the United Nations Global Compact concerning human rights, labour rights, environmental responsibil- ity, and anti-corruption. The BCoC applies to all business partners supplying material, labour, or services (herein- after referred to as "Business Partners") to the company. We do not want to be associated with partners lacking appropriate ethical standards. Business Partners must commit to adhering to our ethical standards. Our Business Partners acknowledge that Arendals Fossekompani is liable for any damage suffered as a result of failure to comply, and that we may immediately terminate the busi- ness relationship in case of violations of this BCoC. The Business Partner commits to implement procedures to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations as well as its obligations under the BCoC. The BCoC contributes to set the framework for the behaviour we expect from all stakeholders in our worldwide chain of supply.The BCoC shall contribute to ensure that our Business Partners adhere to high ethical standards and integrity. Integrity in this context means "the quality of being honest and just in character" and relates to attitude and behaviour. Arendals Fossekompani has zero tolerance for illegal or unethical behaviour and expects all Business Partners to commit to the same.

The Business Code of Conduct includes 10 areas of con- cern: people, environment, anti-money laundering, trade sanctions and export control, fairness and competition, handling information, cooperation with third parties, reporting concerns, audit rights, and termination rights. 2.2.1 Human Rights Topics addressed related to people are human rights, prohibition of child labour, labour rights, health and safety, hazardous substances and conflict materials, and discrimination and harassment. Our Business Partners shall respect human rights and always act in line with the rules and principles framework by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights; including the principles and rights set out in the eight fundamental conventions identified in the Declaration of the International Labour Organisation's Fundamental Principles and Rights. 2.2.2 Prohibition of Child Labour We do not accept any form of child labour or that children below the lawful minimum age for admission to employment are engaged in our or our business partners' business. If persons below the age of 18 are involved, we demand special precautions to safeguard their health, security, and rights. Persons below the age of 18 shall not perform dangerous or night-time labour, and their work shall not inflict damage on their education or develop- ment.Arendals Fossekompani and our Business Partners fully support, and will act in accordance with, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. 2.2.3 Labour Rights, Health, and Safety AFK does not accept any involuntary labour and expects all Business Partners to comply with all fundamental labour rights and applicable laws and regulations. Business Partners shall ensure fair salaries, safe working conditions (including necessary supervision and protection from fire and other dangers), the right to organise, a good workplace environment, and have in place a whis- tleblowing procedure for concerns reported by employ- ees. 2.2.4 Hazardous Substances and Conflict Materials AFK and our Business Partners shall comply with applicable laws and regulations regarding the use of, prohibition and restriction of hazardous substances and shall avoid the use of conflict materials, i.e. materials that originate from conflict areas and contribute to fund governments and movements which violate fundamental human rights.

2.2.5 Discrimination and Harassment Any kind of discrimination due to gender, ethnicity, national origin, descent, skin colour, language, reli- gion, sexual orientation, family situation or disability is not accepted in Arendals Fossekompani or among our Business Partners. All individuals shall at any time be treated with respect and dignity. 2.3 THE WHISTLEBLOWING POLICY An effective whistleblowing policy has been implemented in AFK and our portfolio companies. Openness and transparency are essential for the workplace environment and general well-being of our employees. Employees are encouraged to report if they suspect or witness any unethical conduct, breach of the Code of Conduct or other policies, or applicable law, and may have a duty to do so. All employees should therefore be familiar with our whistleblowing policy so they know how they may report concerns and what to expect once they have reported a concern. Every concern reported by employees will be taken seriously and we will investigate and follow up in an appropriate manner and within a reasonable timeframe. The following principles will be adhered throughout the process: Concerns will be followed up and handled by persons that are not in conflict of interest or otherwise involved in the matter to ensure suffi- cient independence of the assessment.

The employee will be protected against retal- iation, i.e., any disadvantageous treatment as a reaction to reporting a concern, and we will ensure that the employee has a satisfactory working environment.

The identity of the employee reporting a con- cern shall, as a main rule, be treated confiden- tially and shall only be known to the person(s) handling the matter. Persons involved in the reported incident may be contacted and/or provided with information, if necessary, in an anonymized form,

in the course of the investigation of the matter, and may, under certain circumstances, have a right to information under applicable data pro- tection laws and regulations.

The employee reporting a concern shall be informed that the report was received within seven days of the receipt of such report.

The employee reporting a concern shall receive feedback within three months of the deadline to acknowledge the receipt as stated above.