Guide for online participation Annual General Meeting in Arendals Fossekompani ASA 15 May 2024 Page 1

Guide for online participation Annual General Meeting in Arendals Fossekompani ASA 15 May 2024

Arendals Fossekompani ASA will hold its annual general meeting on 15 May 2024 at 17:00 pm CEST as a digital meeting, where you get the opportunity to participate online with your PC, phone or tablet. Below is a description of how to participate online.

We also point out that you also can give a proxy before the meeting. See the notice for further details on how to authorize a proxy. If you give a proxy, you can still log on to the general meeting to follow and ask questions, but you will not have the opportunity to vote on the items.

By participating online, shareholders will receive a live webcast from the general meeting, the opportunity to ask written questions, and vote on each of the items. Secure identification of shareholders is done by using the unique reference number and PIN code assigned to each shareholder by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo) in relation to this General Meeting.

Registration is required for shareholders who want to participate online, but shareholders must be logged in before the general meeting starts.Log ins after meeting has started will receive access, but with no voting rights.

Shareholders who do not find their reference number and PIN code for access, or have other technical questions is welcome to call DNB Registrars Department on phone + 47 23 26 80 20 (between 08:00-15:30)

How to access the online General Meeting

To be able to participate online, you must go to the following website: https://dnb.lumiagm.comeither on your smartphone, tablet or PC. All major known browsers, such as Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox etc. are supported.

enter Meeting ID: 197-146-600and click Join

Alternatively put direct link in your browser https://dnb.lumiagm.com/197146600

You must then identify yourself with.

Ref. number from VPS for the general meeting PIN code from VPS for general meeting

Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the information page for the general meeting. Here you will find information from the company, and how this works technically. Note that you must have internet access throughout the meeting. If you for some reason log off, just log in again following steps above.

How to receive your reference number and PIN code

All shareholders registered in the VPS are assigned their own unique reference and PIN code for use in the General Meeting, available to each shareholder through VPS Investor Services. Access VPS Investor Services, select Corporate Actions, General Meeting. Click on the ISIN and you can see your reference number (Ref.nr.) and PIN code.

All VPS directly registered shareholders have access to investor services either via https://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/loginor internet bank. Contact your VPS account operator if you do not have access.