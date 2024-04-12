ATIONS

FORGENE

GENERATIONS

FORGENERATIO

Remuneration Report 2023

2

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

Content

1.

Introduction, scope, and purpose

3

2.

Overview of financial year 2023

4

3.

Total remuneration in 2023

5

4.

Information about any derogations and

10

deviations from the remuneration policy

and procedure for implementation

5.

Comparative information on the change of

10

remuneration and company performance

6.

Advisory vote on last general meeting

11

REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

3

In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act (the "Act") section 6-16, the board of directors of Arendals Fossekompani ASA ("AFK") has prepared a report on the salary and other remuneration of the CEO and senior executives of AFK awarded or due in 2023.

This report regards remuneration of the following executive management for 2023:

  • Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - position currently held by Benjamin Golding (from 01.05.23)
  • Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President (EVP)- position currently held by Lars Peder Fensli (interim CEO until 30.04.23)
  • Executive Vice President (EVP) - position currently held by Torkil Mogstad
  • Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) - position currently held by Ingunn Ettestøl
  • Executive Vice President (EVP) - position currently held by Ann-Kari A. Heier (from 14.11.23)
  • Executive Vice President (EVP) - position currently held by Håkon Tanem (from 09.10.23)
  • Executive Vice President (EVP) - position held by Morten Henriksen (until 31.03.23)

(Hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Executive Management" or separately as each "Executive".)

1. Introduction, scope, and purpose

This remuneration report 2023 provides an overview of remuneration of the Executive Management of AFK in 2023 in relation to the AFK Remuneration Policy adopted by the general meeting on 5 May 2022. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 6-16 and the draft Guidelines on the standardised presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828 from the EU Commission of 1 March 2019 (the "EU Draft Guidelines").

The AFK Remuneration Policy is designed to align with AFK's overall business strat- egy, long-term interests, and financial sustainability, taking into consideration the know-how, capital and engineering skills related to the production of hydropower that have laid the foundation for AFK to successfully own energy and technology related companies which enable the transition to a greener economy. AFK shall offer remuneration that recognises the market value of an executive's role, skills, respon- sibilities, performance, and experience in order to attract and retain high-quality leaders to further develop our business in several dynamic portfolio companies internationally. The remuneration scheme for AFK's Executive Management shall be competitive and flexible, but neither appear complicated nor be wage leading.

The purpose of the Remuneration Policy is to set out remuneration components for the Executive Management structured to provide strong alignment between the interests of executives and shareholders, including a focus on delivering AFK's key

4

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

strategic objectives, and to support the business strategy and long-term interests. The total remuneration of the Executive Management is therefore constructed as a combination of fixed salary and variable compensation. The fixed salary shall be competitive and provide predictability and ensure that AFK can retain excellent leaders. The variable compensation shall be motivating for our leaders to aspire to achieve exceptional results.

Further information on remuneration can be found in the Annual Report 2023, available on AFKs website (https:// arendalsfossekompani.no/en). Information about the work of the compensation committee can be found in the Corporate Governance 2023 report. The remuneration of Executives in 2023 was in accordance with the AFK approved Remuneration Policy.

2. Overview of financial year 2023

Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) is an industrial investment company holding 9 core investments and a portfolio of financial investments. These operations employ 2,670 people in 24 countries. AFK has proud traditions in power production and owns and operates two hydro- power plants. In addition, AFK operates globally in many forward-looking industries including 3D printing, algo trading, satellite services, battery and solar technology, software, and digitalisation, as well as various green energy technologies.

In 2023 the AFK group of companies continued the solid operational performance. The operating profit for the year was driven by continued high electricity prices in the Nordics and high activity levels in the portfolio com- panies.

2.1 HIGHLIGHTS OF 2023

(Figures in parentheses refer to the same period the previous year)

  • In 2023, Arendals Fossekompani reported con- solidated revenues of NOK 5,441 million (4,587 million) and operating profit of NOK 433 million (429 million). Ordinary profit after tax amounted to NOK -30 million (-33 million), of which the AFK shareholders share of the profit was NOK 33 million (6 million). Including currency differ- ences, changes in the value of available-for-sale financial assets, minority interests, and other comprehensive income items, the Group's total comprehensive income was NOK 60 million (12 million)
  • The AFK Parent Company's financial position remains solid. The company's cash position as of 31 December amounted to NOK 1,064 million. In addition, the company has undrawn credit facil- ities of NOK 1,132 million, securing net available liquidity of NOK 2,196 million per end of 2023.
  • Consolidated revenues in 2023 increased by 19% year-on-year. Note that revenue growth for the Group in 2023 was positively impacted by a weaker Norwegian Krone, compared to 2022. Operating profit was NOK 433 million (429 mil- lion).
  • There following changes to the composition of the Executive Management team occurred during 2023: Benjamin Kristoffer Golding was appointed new Chief Executive Officer as of 01 May 2023. CFO Lars Peder Fensli functioned as interim CEO from 1 January 2023 until Golding commenced his position. Håkon Tanem (as of 09.10.23) and Ann-Kari Amundsen Heier (as of 14.11.23) were appointed as Executive Vice Presidents.
  • There have been no derogations from the Remuneration Policy during 2023.
  • Further information on financial results, key developments and investments can be found in the Annual Report 2023.

REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

2.2 SUSTAINABILITY

Arendals Fossekompani has an established goal to increase the group focus on sustainability and ESG. AFK's expressed long-term goal is to integrate sustainability in the group's daily work processes by a range of improvements over the upcoming years. Arendals Fossekompani is a transparent and trustworthy company. Over the past few years, our sustainability and social responsibility efforts have become more known. We have achieved this through the publication of an increasing set of ESG-related documents, including a company Code of Conduct, a Business Code of Conduct, other important policy documents, and our Annual Integrated Report.

With the Transparency Act implemented in Norway, it has never been more important to be open and transparent about the way we work to handle negative consequences to secure basic human rights and decent working con- ditions. For more information about how Arendals Fossekompani has implemented the Transparency Act, please refer to the Human Rights and Transparency Act report.

We are reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standard. GRI is an independent, international rganization that provides a global common language to both the reporting and communication of impacts.The GRI Standards are advancing the practice of sustainability reporting and enabling organizations and their stakeholders to take action that creates economic, environmental, and social benefits for everyone.

We also use The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).The SASB provides a set of industry specific standards that are used to guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information for Arendals Fossekompani.

Further information on reporting frameworks and stan- dards, can be found in the Annual Integrated Report 2023.

3. Total remuneration in 2023

3.1 REMUNERATION AWARDED OR DUE IN 2023

The Remuneration Policy states that the fixed salary shall constitute approximately 50-75 % of the total compensa- tion, whereas variable compensation such as bonus payments shall constitute approximately 15- 40 % of the total remuneration. The fixed salary will normally constitute at least 65 % of the total remuneration. In 2023, the remuneration to Executives consisted in average of 87 (83)% fixed salary and 13 (17)% variable remuneration and was in line with the guidelines set out in the Remuneration Policy1. The bonus was mainly based on the financial results and non-financial targets linked to AFKs strategy

5

3.2 FIXED REMUNERATION

The fixed base salaries are based on the following objective criteria: the business performance and current salary level relative to the market, whereas the exact amount is normally approved annually by the board upon suggestion from the compensation committee for the CEO. For the other members of the Executive Management, the exact amount is normally approved annually by the CEO upon advice from the board or the compensation com- mittee. The fixed salary is determined during the first quarter of the new fiscal year and valid from 1 January the same year.

The fixed salary may be increased annually in line with the range of increases awarded to other employees in AFK. Exceptions may apply in certain circumstances, such as:

  • Where there is a significant change in an Executive's scope or role.
  • Where it is considered necessary to reflect sig- nificant changes in market practice; or
  • Where there is, in the Board's opinion, a need to retain an executive in relation to a competitive offer from another potential employer.

In such events, the increase cannot exceed 50% of the current fixed salary.

In 2023, the remuneration to all Executives consisted in average of 87% fixed salary and 13% variable remu- neration. There have been changes to the composition of the Executive Management team during 2023. For Executives, employed during all of 2023, the remuneration consisted of 83% fixed salary and 17% variable remu- neration. This was in line with the guidelines set out in the Remuneration Policy. In 2023, the fixed salary has been increased by 16.9% compared to 2022 for Executives (also employed in 2022), on average, but with individual differences2.

3.3 VARIABLE REMUNERATION

The variable remuneration of the Executive Management is structured in the form of a bonus program. The determination of the bonus is decided by an assessment of the achievement of pre-defined annual performance targets, financial as well as non-financial, qualitative, and quantitative. The performance based variable compensation shall contribute to growth and value creation for the shareholders and/or Arendals Fossekompani's financial results over time which is further described for each element.

  1. Number in brackets are for Executives employed all of 2023
  2. Lars Peder Fensli acted as interim CEO until 30.04.23

and goals.

6

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

7

Bonus program

The board shall annually consider a bonus which is partly based on the group's annual results, and partly on other criteria described below. The bonus is not included in the holiday pay basis or the basis for calculating entitlement to pension. The criteria for a bonus are:

TABLE 1 - REMUNERATION AWARDED OR DUE IN 2023

  • Annual results: The bonus will be calculated from the financial results - current year perfor- mance against budget.
  • Other objectives: Objective made to support the business strategy.

The objective of the bonus program is that a bonus calculated from the financial results and from non-financial achievements shall motivate to achieve better results for AFK on the most essential areas of AFK's activities. The non-financial targets are personal and individ- ual, but examples of personal targets for the Executive Management are linked to AFKs strategy and goals, growth in net asset value, specific ESG targets and successful accomplishment of plans for portfolio companies. The bonus will normally constitute 15-40 % of the total remuneration.

3.4 SHARE BASED REMUNERATION

The objective of the share remuneration program is that the right to purchase shares shall create interdependence between the Executive and AFK and stimulate the Executive to create value for all shareholders.

Long-term incentive plan

The Executive Management have a right to purchase shares with 20 % discount from market value.The shares have a three-year-tie-in period.The shares may be funded by a loan from AFK limited to up to 2/3 of the share pur- chase. The CEO may take up loans up to 3 MNOK each year annually for 3 years to fund the share purchase. Other persons in the Executive Management (including the CFO, CSO and Executive Vice Presidents) may take up loans up to 1,5 MNOK each year annually for 3 years to fund the share purchase (see remuneration policy for directors).

Fixed remuneration

Variable remuneration

Previous years

Multi-

Extra-

Proportion of

Base

Fringe

bonus paid

year

ordinary

Pension

Total remu-

fixed and variable

salary Fees3

benefits4

out this year

variable5

items

expense

neration

remuneration

Benjamin Golding, CEO

2023

2,435,932

14,255

n/a

78,000

2,450,187

100/0

2022

n/a

0

Lars Peder Fensli, CFO & Executive Vice President

2023

3,048,881

34,279

839,147

n/a

0

124,000

3,922,307

79/21

2022

2,171,209

28,597

591,340

n/a

0

116,160

2,791,146

79/21

Morten Henriksen, Executive Vice President

2023

1,007,860

7,432

566,435

n/a

0

52,000

1,581,727

64/36

2022

2,768,235

38,485

703,001

n/a

0

117,720

3,509,721

80/20

Torkil Mogstad, Executive Vice President

2023

2,125,941

32,038

423,240

n/a

0

93,000

2,581,219

84/16

2022

2,028,464

31,033

513 070

n/a

0

95,868

2,572,567

80/20

Ingunn Ettestøl, Chief Sustainability Officer

2023

1,797,781

23,501

326,306

n/a

0

144,000

2,147,588

85/15

2022

1,702,028

28,372

375 654

n/a

0

135,396

2,106,054

82/18

Håkon Tanem, Executive Vice President

2023

577,652

13,362

n/a

2,000,0006

30,000

2, 591,014

100/0

2022

n/a

0

Ann-Kari A. Heier, Executive Vice President

2023

251,894

4,343

n/a

0

19,000

256,237

100/0

2022

n/a

0

Table 1 BIS: Not relevant in AFK due to all remuneration from other undertakings belonging to the same group is awarded to the employer company and not to the individual executive.

TABLE 2 - SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED OR DUE TO THE DIRECTORS FOR 2023

Not applicable

TABLE 3 - SHARES AWARDED OR DUE TO THE DIRECTORS FOR 2023

Own

Opening

Shares

Market

Closing

Shares subject to

holdings

balance

purchased

Date

value

balance

a holding period

Benjamin Golding,

0

16,750

22.05.23

223.88

16,750

16,750

CEO

Lars Peder Fensli,

3257

8144

7,200

22.05.23

223.88

15,344

15,019

CFO & EVP

Torkil Mogstad,

7819

7200

22.05.23

223.88

15019

15,019

Executive Vice

President

Ingunn Ettestøl,

7,212

7,200

22.05.23

223.88

14,412

14,412

CSO

Ann-Kari A. Heier,

0

14,698

15.11.23

127.56

14,698

14,698

Executive Vice

President

Håkon Tanem,

80008

0

22,047

15.11.23

127.56

30,047

22,047

Executive Vice

President

  1. The benefits awarded or due to the directors consisted of benefits such as: paid phone, newspapers, and journals etc.
  2. The time span of the relevant performance criteria does not exceed one year.
  3. Sign-onbonus without binding period
  4. Shares bought privately to market value
  5. Shares bought privately to market value
  6. Number in brackets are bonus based on fixed annual salary

8

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

9

3.5 Use of the right to reclaim remuneration

No remuneration has been reclaimed in 2023.

3.6 Application of

performance criteria

The determination of the bonus is decided by an assessment of the achievement of pre-defined annual performance targets, financial as well as non-financial, qualitative, and quantitative. The board shall annually consider a bonus which is partly based on the group's annual results, and partly on other, individual criteria.

The criteria for a bonus are (weighting 50/50):

  • Annual results: The bonus will be calculated from current year performance against budget.
  • Non-financialachievements: Targets with objective to support business strategy.

The objective of the bonus program is that a bonus calculated from the financial results and from non-financial achievements shall motivate to achieve better results for AFK on the most essential areas of AFK's activities. The non-financial targets are personal, but are linked to AFKs strategy and goals, growth in net asset value, specific ESG targets and successful accomplishment of plans for portfolio companies. The bonus will normally constitute 15-40 % of the total remuneration. The bonus for 2023 (paid out in 2024), has been set to 81% (74,5%) for the CEO. Bonus for the other executives was set to 24% (26 %) on average.

Ann-Kari A. Heier,

Financial results - current

50%

Executive Vice

year performance against

President

budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

ments - personal targets

with objective to support

business strategy

Torkil Mogstad,

Financial results - current

50%

Executive Vice

year performance against

President

budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

ments - personal targets

with objective to support

business strategy

Ingunn Ettestøl,

Financial results - current

50%

CSO

year performance against

budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

ments - personal targets

with objective to support business strategy

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) N/A

90-120%

b) N/A

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) N/A

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) N/A

value, and successful accomplishment

of plans for portfolio companies.

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) 100%

90-120%

b) 285 687

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) 49%

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) 139 987

value, and successful accomplishment

of plans for portfolio companies.

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) 100%

90-120%

b) 260 313

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) 94%

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) 244 694

value, specific ESG targets (governance

structures, rating of the annual report and

EU-taxonomy reporting) and successful

accomplishment of plans for portfolio

companies.

TABLE 4 - PERFORMANCE OF DIRECTORS 2023

3. Information on performance targets

1. Description of the

2. Relative

4. a) measured

performance criteria

weighting

a) Minimum

a) Maximum/

performance

and type of applicable

of the perfor-

target/threshold

target

b) actual award

remuneration

mance criteria

performance and

performance and

outcome10

Håkon Tanem,

Financial results - current

50%

Executive Vice

year performance against

President

budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

ments - personal targets

with objective to support

business strategy

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) N/A

90-120%

b) N/A

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) N/A

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) N/A

value, and successful accomplishment

of plans for portfolio companies.

Benjamin Golding,

Financial results - current

50%

CEO

year performance against

budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

ments - personal targets

with objective to support

business strategy

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) 100%

90-120 %

b) 1 333 333

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) 49%

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) 653 333

value, specific ESG targets (governance

structures and rating of the annual report) and successful accomplishment of plans for portfolio companies.

TABLE 5 - BONUS AWARDED FOR 2023 (PAID OUT IN 2024)

Variable compensation

Fixed remuneration 2023

Bonus 2023

of fixed remuneration

Benjamin Golding, CEO

2,450,187

1 986 667

81 %

Lars Peder Fensli,

Financial results -

50%

Achieved EBIT interval:

a) 100%

CFO & Executice

annual results calculated

90-120%

b) 393 750

Vice President

from previous year's

financial results and

current year performance

against budget

Non-financial achieve-

50%

Individual targets linked to AFKs

a) 96%

ments - personal targets

strategy and goals, growth in net asset

b) 378 000

with objective to support

value, and successful accomplishment

business strategy

of plans for portfolio companies.

Lars Peder Fensli, CFO & EVP

3,083,160

771 750

25 %

Ann-Kari A. Heier, EVP

256,237

0

-

Torkil Mogstad, EVP

2,157,979

425 674

20 %

Ingunn Ettestøl, CSO

1,821,282

505 006

28 %

Håkon Tanem, EVP

591,014

0

-

10. Bonus 2023 (paid out in 2024).

10

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI

REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

11

4. Information about any derogations and deviations from the remuneration policy and procedure for implementation

The remuneration of Executives in 2023 was in accordance with the main principles of AFK approved Remuneration Policy.

5. Comparative information on the change of remuneration and company performance

TABLE 7 - REMUNERATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2022/2023 (AMOUNTS IN NOK 1,000)

Board members

Annual fee 2022

Annual fee 2023

Number of Board meetings (i)

2022

2023

Trond Westlie,

Chairman, (iii) (v)

470

1,220

5

10

Morten Bergesen,

Deputy Chairman (ii), (iv)

436

458

10

10

Didrik Vigsnæs,

Board Member (iii)

367

386

10

10

TABLE 6 - COMPARATIVE TABLE OVER THE REMUNERATION AND COMPANY

PERFORMANCE OVER THE LAST FIVE REPORTED FINANCIAL YEARS

2019 vs 2018

2020 vs 2019

2021 vs 2020

2022 vs 2021

2023 vs 2022

Notes

Benjamin Golding,

-

-

-

-

2,450,187/

From

CEO

0

01.05.23

Lars Peder Fensli,

2,538,000/

3,387,000/

3,000,000/

2,791,461/

3,922,307/

CFO & Executive

2,396,000

2 538,000

3,387,000

3,000,000

2,791,461

Vice Preident

Torkil Mogstad,

2,144,000/

2 248,000/

2,737,000/

2,572,567/

2,581,219/

Executive Vice President

2,328,000

2 144,000

2,248,000

2,737,000

2,572,567

Ingunn Ettestøl,

-

2,032,000/

2,083,000/

2,106,054/

2,147,588/

CSO from

CSO

0

2,032,000

2,083,000

2,106,054

01.09.20

Ann-Kari A. Heier,

-

-

-

-

256,237/

From

Executive Vice President

0

14.11.23

Håkon Tanem,

-

-

-

-

2,591,01411 /

From

Executive Vice President

0

09.10.23

Ørjan Svanevik,

1,584,000/

10,060,000/

9,145,000/

7,665,484/

0/

01.09.19-

CEO

0

1,584,000

10,060,000

9,145,000

7,665,484

31.12.22

Jarle Roth,

4,323,000/

0/

-

-

-

01.08.16-

CEO

6,590,000

4 323 000

01.08.19

Morten Henriksen,

2,601,000/

3,744,000/

5,276,000/

3,509,721/

1,581,727/

Until

Executive Vice President

2,822,000

2,601,000

3,744,000

5,276,000

3,509,721

31.03.23

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

EBIT (MNOK)

233

161

450

429

440

EBITDA (MNOK)12

457

401

686

726

760

Non-financial

Personal

Personal

Personal

Personal

Personal

metric C

targets

targets

targets

targets

targets

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Employees of

736,021

716,322

803,013

987,797

946,642

the parent company13

Employees of the

-

-

899,911

892,346

1,070,306

group (Norway)15

Employees of the group

-

-

615,229

583,296

726,235

(outside Norway)16

  1. Including Sign-on bonus .
  2. EBITDA 2017-2019: numbers are not adjusted after sale of company in 2021.
  3. Employees other than C-suite positions.
  4. Parent company includes AFK Vannkraft.
  5. The information for the previous financial years for the companies in the group is not available.
  6. The information for the previous financial years for the companies in the group is not available.

Christian Must,

Board Member (iii)

387

373

10

10

Stine Rolstad Brenna (ii)

419

443

9

10

Lise Lindback,

Board Member (iii)

250

376

5

10

Anne Grethe Dalane,

Board Member (ii)

269

397

5

10

Jon Hindar,

Chairman till 06.05.22

205

-

5

0

Heidi Marie Petersen,

Board Member till 06.05.22

107

-

1

0

Kristine Landmark,

Board Member till 06.05.22

107

-

4

0

    1. 10 Board meetings were held in 2022 and 10 in 2023.
  2. Member of Audit Committee.
  3. Member of Compensation Committee.
  4. Member of Nomination Committee.
  5. Including consultancy fee of tNOK 500 (refer to note 24 in annual report).

6. Advisory vote on last general meeting

Advisory vote on last general meeting unanimously adopted.

VISITING ADDRESS

Langbryggen 9

4841 Arendal

POSTAL ADDRESS

Box 280

4803 Arendal

+47 37 23 44 00

firmapost@arendalsfoss.no

arendalsfossekompani.no

© Arendals Fossekompani ASA. All Rights Reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arendals Fossekompani ASA published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 06:35:00 UTC.