In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act (the "Act") section 6-16, the board of directors of Arendals Fossekompani ASA ("AFK") has prepared a report on the salary and other remuneration of the CEO and senior executives of AFK awarded or due in 2023.

This report regards remuneration of the following executive management for 2023:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - position currently held by Benjamin Golding (from 01.05.23)

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President (EVP)- position currently held by Lars Peder Fensli (interim CEO until 30.04.23)

Executive Vice President (EVP) - position currently held by Torkil Mogstad

Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) - position currently held by Ingunn Ettestøl

Executive Vice President (EVP) - position currently held by Ann-Kari A. Heier (from 14.11.23)

Executive Vice President (EVP) - position held by Morten Henriksen (until 31.03.23)

(Hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Executive Management" or separately as each "Executive".)

1. Introduction, scope, and purpose

This remuneration report 2023 provides an overview of remuneration of the Executive Management of AFK in 2023 in relation to the AFK Remuneration Policy adopted by the general meeting on 5 May 2022. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 6-16 and the draft Guidelines on the standardised presentation of the remuneration report under Directive 2007/36/EC, as amended by Directive (EU) 2017/828 from the EU Commission of 1 March 2019 (the "EU Draft Guidelines").

The AFK Remuneration Policy is designed to align with AFK's overall business strat- egy, long-term interests, and financial sustainability, taking into consideration the know-how, capital and engineering skills related to the production of hydropower that have laid the foundation for AFK to successfully own energy and technology related companies which enable the transition to a greener economy. AFK shall offer remuneration that recognises the market value of an executive's role, skills, respon- sibilities, performance, and experience in order to attract and retain high-quality leaders to further develop our business in several dynamic portfolio companies internationally. The remuneration scheme for AFK's Executive Management shall be competitive and flexible, but neither appear complicated nor be wage leading.

The purpose of the Remuneration Policy is to set out remuneration components for the Executive Management structured to provide strong alignment between the interests of executives and shareholders, including a focus on delivering AFK's key