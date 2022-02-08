Vattenfall, Seagust Form JV to Bid on Norwegian Offshore Wind Projects

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish state-owned utility group Vattenfall Group AB said Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with Norwegian company Seagust to bid for offshore wind areas in Norway's coming licensing rounds.

The joint venture represents Vattenfall's entry into the Norwegian wind market, with the new company formed to bid on licenses in both the Utsira Nord and Sorlige Nordsjo II areas in the North Sea.

The Norwegian government has announced plans to build up to 4.5 gigawatts from both floating and bottom-fixed wind turbines, and the licensing rounds are expected to take place in 2022.

Seagust was established in 2021 by industrial investment companies Arendals Fossekompani ASA and Ferd with the aim of becoming an offshore wind developer with domestic and international operations.

