Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Arendals Fossekompani ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFK   NO0003572802

ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA

(AFK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vattenfall, Seagust Form JV to Bid on Norwegian Offshore Wind Projects

02/08/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish state-owned utility group Vattenfall Group AB said Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with Norwegian company Seagust to bid for offshore wind areas in Norway's coming licensing rounds.

The joint venture represents Vattenfall's entry into the Norwegian wind market, with the new company formed to bid on licenses in both the Utsira Nord and Sorlige Nordsjo II areas in the North Sea.

The Norwegian government has announced plans to build up to 4.5 gigawatts from both floating and bottom-fixed wind turbines, and the licensing rounds are expected to take place in 2022.

Seagust was established in 2021 by industrial investment companies Arendals Fossekompani ASA and Ferd with the aim of becoming an offshore wind developer with domestic and international operations.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 0303ET

All news about ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
03:04aVattenfall, Seagust Form JV to Bid on Norwegian Offshore Wind Projects
DJ
01:41aFactbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
01:01aVattenfall and Seagust join forces in Norwegian offshore wind bid
AQ
01:01aVattenfall and Seagust join forces in Norwegian offshore wind bid
AQ
01:00aSweden's Vattenfall joins Seagust JV for Norway offshore wind bid
RE
02/02Invitation to the presentation of fourth quarter financial results
AQ
2021Financial calendar
AQ
2021AFK Ex dividend NOK 0,85 today
AQ
2021ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Arendals Fossekompani ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 618 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2020 64,9 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
Net cash 2020 954 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 156x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 22 614 M 2 574 M 2 574 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float -
Chart ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
Duration : Period :
Arendals Fossekompani ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ørjan Svanevik Chief Executive Officer
Lars Peder Fensli Chief Financial Officer
Jon Hindar Chairman
Morten Rosholm Henriksen Executive Director-Technology
Heidi Marie Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI ASA-7.42%2 574
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-7.70%15 510
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.0.55%9 872
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-1.24%8 136
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-8.80%7 689
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-5.23%5 212