Thomas Nixon Joins X-energy as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation, today announced the appointment of Thomas Nixon, a veteran nuclear construction and project management senior executive, as the Company's Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations. Nixon will oversee engineering, licensing, training, and construction activities for X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor, including its first deployment at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites.

Nixon joins X-energy from Google, where he led its global data center expansion strategy as Senior Technical Program Manager for Data Center Strategic Initiatives. Tom previously served in various roles at Bechtel Corporation for more than 30 years, beginning as a civil engineer and followed by leadership roles on several major projects. At Bechtel, Nixon was responsible for directing and delivering some of the most visible and critical nuclear construction projects in recent history. Nixon holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University. He is a licensed professional engineer.

“Tom is a fabulous addition to our team, and his experience leading and successfully delivering major nuclear and industrial construction projects will be a major asset for our company as we continue to grow,” said X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell. “Tom will lead our commercial operations division, which comprises a team of engineers and other professionals that has excelled in innovating and readying our technology for the market as we transition from development to deployment.”

“I am honored to join the Company to lead this incredibly talented group of engineers, project managers, and other professionals,” said Nixon. “I believe that X-energy’s innovative Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor and Triso-X fuel will change our industry as we know it. I’m excited to be a part of this transformative journey.”

As previously announced, Dow and X-energy signed a joint development agreement to develop a four-unit Xe-100 facility at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites. The United States Department of Energy made Dow a subawardee under X-energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program Cooperative Agreement.

