  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAC   KYG330321061

ARES ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(AAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
10.35 USD   -0.29%
06:32aThomas Nixon Joins X-energy as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations
BU
04/21Ares Acquisition Prices Upsized $450 Million IPO
MT
03/30Dow and X-Energy Advance Efforts To Deploy First Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor at Industrial Site Under DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomas Nixon Joins X-energy as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

05/01/2023 | 06:32am EDT
X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation, today announced the appointment of Thomas Nixon, a veteran nuclear construction and project management senior executive, as the Company's Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations. Nixon will oversee engineering, licensing, training, and construction activities for X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor, including its first deployment at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites.

Nixon joins X-energy from Google, where he led its global data center expansion strategy as Senior Technical Program Manager for Data Center Strategic Initiatives. Tom previously served in various roles at Bechtel Corporation for more than 30 years, beginning as a civil engineer and followed by leadership roles on several major projects. At Bechtel, Nixon was responsible for directing and delivering some of the most visible and critical nuclear construction projects in recent history. Nixon holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University. He is a licensed professional engineer.

“Tom is a fabulous addition to our team, and his experience leading and successfully delivering major nuclear and industrial construction projects will be a major asset for our company as we continue to grow,” said X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell. “Tom will lead our commercial operations division, which comprises a team of engineers and other professionals that has excelled in innovating and readying our technology for the market as we transition from development to deployment.”

“I am honored to join the Company to lead this incredibly talented group of engineers, project managers, and other professionals,” said Nixon. “I believe that X-energy’s innovative Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor and Triso-X fuel will change our industry as we know it. I’m excited to be a part of this transformative journey.”

As previously announced, Dow and X-energy signed a joint development agreement to develop a four-unit Xe-100 facility at one of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast sites. The United States Department of Energy made Dow a subawardee under X-energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program Cooperative Agreement.

About X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
