ARES CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES MARCH 31, 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MARCH 31, 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

New York, NY - April 26, 2022 - Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.42 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022. The Board of Directors previously declared on February 9, 2022 an additional dividend of $0.03, subject to the satisfaction of certain Maryland law requirements, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

MARCH 31, 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Ares Capital also announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

OPERATING RESULTS





Q1-22(1) Q1-21(1) (dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Core EPS(3) $ 0.42 $ 0.43 GAAP net income per share(2)(4) $ 0.44 $ 0.87 Net investment income(2) $ 198 $ 0.41 $ 144 $ 0.33 Net realized gains(2) $ 10 $ 0.02 $ 16 $ 0.04 Net unrealized gains(2) $ 3 $ 0.01 $ 213 $ 0.50 GAAP net income(2)(4) $ 211 $ 0.44 $ 373 $ 0.87 Dividends declared and payable $ 0.45 (5) $ 0.40





As of (dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Portfolio investments at fair value $ 19,486 $ 20,009 Total assets $ 20,463 $ 20,843 Stockholders' equity $ 9,379 $ 8,868 Net assets per share $ 19.03 $ 18.96 Debt/equity ratio 1.13x 1.26x





(1)Net income can vary substantially from period to period due to various factors, including the level of new investment commitments, the recognition of realized gains and losses and unrealized appreciation and depreciation. As a result, quarterly comparisons of net income may not be meaningful.





(2)All per share amounts and weighted average shares outstanding are basic. The basic weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were approximately 479 million and 429 million, respectively.





(3)Core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EPS is the net increase (decrease) in stockholders' equity resulting from operations less net realized and unrealized gains and losses, any capital gains incentive fees attributable to such net realized and unrealized gains and losses and any income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses, divided by the basic weighted average shares outstanding for the relevant period. Basic GAAP net income (loss) per share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ares Capital believes that Core EPS provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is one method Ares Capital uses to measure its financial condition and results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Core EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.





(4)In the first quarter of 2022, Ares Capital adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASU 2020-06"), which requires the use of the if-converted method when calculating the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible notes on diluted earnings per share. As a result, Ares Capital's diluted GAAP net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.43. The weighted average shares outstanding for purpose of calculating the diluted GAAP net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately 500 million, which includes approximately 21 million shares related to the assumed conversion of outstanding convertible notes. Under the allowed modified retrospective method, diluted GAAP net income per share for the prior period was not restated to reflect the impact of ASU 2020-06. As such, diluted GAAP net income per share amount for the prior period is the same as the basic GAAP net income per share amount.





(5)Includes an additional dividend of $0.03 per share paid in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.





"Our strong performance continued into the first quarter with stable credit quality and below average non-accruing loans, additional net realized investment gains, our highest net asset value since inception and year over year growth in our investment activity," said Kipp deVeer, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Capital. "We believe that we continue to benefit from our significant competitive advantages of scale, direct sourcing, diverse sector expertise and our incumbent portfolio opportunities."





"During the first quarter, we further enhanced our liquidity and capital position, including taking advantage of the low coupon rate environment in January to issue 5-year unsecured notes at the tightest spread in BDC history," said Penni Roll, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital. "Given our asset sensitive balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from continued increases in interest rates."





PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

(dollar amounts in millions) Q1-22 Q1-21 Portfolio Activity During the Period: Gross commitments $ 2,001 $ 1,750 Exits of commitments $ 2,551 $ 2,138 Portfolio Information: As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Portfolio investments at fair value $ 19,486 $ 20,009 Fair value of accruing debt and other income producing securities(6) $ 17,659 $ 18,182 Number of portfolio company investments 395 387 Percentage of floating rate securities at fair value(7) 74 % 77 % Weighted average yield on debt and other income producing securities(8): At amortized cost 8.9 % 8.7 % At fair value 8.8 % 8.7 % Weighted average yield on total investments(9): At amortized cost 8.1 % 7.9 % At fair value 8.0 % 7.9 % Asset class percentage at fair value First lien senior secured loans 45 % 47 % Second lien senior secured loans 21 % 23 % Subordinated certificates of the SDLP 5 % 5 % Senior subordinated loans 5 % 4 % Preferred equity 9 % 8 % Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P.(10) 7 % 5 % Other equity 8 % 8 %

____________________________________________





(6) Including the fair value of Ares Capital's equity investment in Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. ("IHAM")





(7) Including Ares Capital's investment in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP (as defined below).





(8) Weighted average yield on debt and other income producing securities is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned plus the net annual amortization of original issue discount and market discount or premium earned on accruing debt and other income producing securities (including the annualized amount of the dividend received by Ares Capital related to its equity investment in IHAM during the most recent quarter end), divided by (b) the total accruing debt and other income producing securities at amortized cost or at fair value (including the amortized cost or fair value of Ares Capital's equity investment in IHAM as applicable), as applicable.





(9) Weighted average yield on total investments is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned plus the net annual amortization of original issue discount and market discount or premium earned on accruing debt and other income producing securities (including the annualized amount of the dividend received by Ares Capital related to its equity investment in IHAM during the most recent quarter end), divided by (b) total investments at amortized cost or at fair value, as applicable.





(10) Includes Ares Capital's equity and subordinated loan investments in IHAM, as applicable.

In the first quarter of 2022, Ares Capital made new investment commitments of approximately $2.0 billion, including $349 million of new investment commitments to IHAM, of which approximately $1.6 billion were funded. New investment commitments included 13 new portfolio companies and 36 existing portfolio companies. As of March 31, 2022, 201 separate private equity sponsors were represented in Ares Capital's portfolio. Of the $2.0 billion in new commitments made during the first quarter of 2022, 62% were in first lien senior secured loans, 1% were in second lien senior secured loans, 5% were in senior subordinated loans, 11% were in preferred equity, 18% were for Ares Capital's investment in IHAM and 3% were in other equity. Of these commitments, 70% were in floating rate debt securities, of which 94% contained interest rate floors. Ares Capital may seek to sell all or a portion of these new investment commitments, although there can be no assurance that Ares Capital will be able to do so. Also in the first quarter of 2022, Ares Capital funded approximately $308 million related to previously existing unfunded revolving and delayed draw loan commitments.





Also in the first quarter of 2022, Ares Capital exited approximately $2.6 billion of investment commitments, including approximately $1.2 billion of loans sold to IHAM or certain vehicles managed by IHAM. Of the total investment commitments exited, 77% were first lien senior secured loans, 17% were second lien senior secured loans, 1% were subordinated certificates of the Senior Direct Lending Program (the "SDLP"), 1% were preferred equity, 1% were Ares Capital's investment in IHAM and 3% were other equity. Of the approximately $2.6 billion of exited investment commitments, 88% were floating rate, 8% were fixed rate, 3% were non-income producing and 1% were on non-accrual status.

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the weighted average grade of the portfolio at fair value was 3.1 and 3.1, respectively, and loans on non-accrual status represented 1.2% of total investments at amortized cost (or 0.6% at fair value) and 0.8% at amortized cost (or 0.5% at fair value), respectively. For more information on Ares Capital's portfolio investment grades and loans on non-accrual, see "Part I - Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations- Portfolio and Investment Activity" in Ares Capital's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2022.





LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES





As of March 31, 2022, Ares Capital had $0.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $10.6 billion in total aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding ($10.5 billion at carrying value). Subject to borrowing base and other restrictions, Ares Capital had approximately $5.3 billion available for additional borrowings under its existing credit facilities as of March 31, 2022.





During the three months ended March 31, 2022, Ares Capital issued and sold approximately 13.3 million shares of common stock under its existing equity distribution agreements, with net proceeds totaling approximately $274.8 million, after giving effect to sales agents' commissions and certain offering expenses.





In January 2022, Ares Capital completed a public underwritten equity offering pursuant to which Ares Capital sold 11.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $21.06 per share to the participating underwriters, with net proceeds totaling approximately $235.5 million, after giving effect to offering expenses.





In March 2022, Ares Capital amended and restated its senior secured credit facility (as amended, the "Revolving Credit Facility"). The amendment and restatement, among other things, (a) increased the total commitment under the Revolving Credit Facility from approximately $4.2 billion to approximately $4.8 billion, (b) extended the expiration of the revolving period for lenders electing to extend their revolving commitments in an amount equal to approximately $3.4 billion from March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026, during which period Ares Capital, subject to certain conditions, may make borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility, (c) extended the stated maturity date for lenders electing to extend their revolving commitments in an amount

equal to approximately $3.4 billion from March 31, 2026 to March 31, 2027, (d) extended the stated maturity date for $995 million of the lenders electing to extend their term loan commitments from March 31, 2026 to March 31, 2027 and (e) updated certain currency reference rates, including replacing the LIBOR rate with Term SOFR plus an applicable credit spread adjustment. Lenders who elected not to extend their revolving commitments in an amount equal to approximately $150 million and $114 million will remain subject to a revolving period expiration of March 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively, and a stated maturity date of March 30, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Lenders who elected not to extend their term loan commitments in an amount equal to $50 million and $34 million will remain subject to a maturity date of March 30, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively.





In January 2022, Ares Capital issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes, which bear interest at a rate of 2.875% per annum and mature on June 15, 2027 (the ''2027 Notes''). The 2027 Notes pay interest semi-annually and all principal is due upon maturity. The 2027 Notes may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time at Ares Capital's option at the redemption price determined pursuant to the indenture governing the 2027 Notes, and any accrued and unpaid interest. The 2027 Notes were issued at a discount to the principal amount.





In February 2022, Ares Capital repaid in full $388 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible notes due in February 2022 upon their maturity, resulting in a realized loss on the extinguishment of debt of $48 million.





FIRST QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND PAID AND 2022 DECLARED ADDITIONAL DIVIDENDS





On February 9, 2022, Ares Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.42 per share and an additional first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.03 per share for a total of approximately $220 million. The first quarter dividends were paid on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.





On February 9, 2022, Ares Capital also announced that its Board of Directors declared additional dividends of $0.03 per share to be distributed in the second, third and fourth quarter of 2022 as follows:





Date declared Record date Payment date Per share amount February 9, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 30, 2022 $ 0.03 February 9, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 30, 2022 $ 0.03 February 9, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 29, 2022 $ 0.03





Payment of the additional June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 29, 2022 dividends are subject to the satisfaction of certain Maryland law requirements.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

From April 1, 2022 through April 20, 2022, Ares Capital made new investment commitments of approximately $106 million, of which $57 million were funded. Of these new commitments, 67% were in first lien senior secured loans, 15% were in second lien senior secured loans, 15% were in preferred equity and 3% were in subordinated certificates of the SDLP. Of the approximately $106 million of new investment commitments, 85% were floating rate and 15% were non-income producing. The weighted average yield of debt and other income producing securities funded during the period at amortized cost was 8.0% and the weighted average yield on total investments funded during the period at amortized cost was 7.1%. Ares Capital may seek to sell all or a portion of these new investment commitments, although there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so.





From April 1, 2022 through April 20, 2022, Ares Capital exited approximately $94 million of investment commitments, including $77 million of loans sold to IHAM or certain vehicles managed by IHAM. All of the investment commitments exited were first lien senior secured loans. Of the approximately $94 million of exited investment commitments, all were floating rate. The weighted average yield of debt and other income producing securities exited or repaid during the period at amortized cost was 6.3% and the weighted average yield on total investments exited or repaid during the period at amortized cost was 6.3%. Of the approximately $94 million of investment commitments exited from April 1, 2022 through April 20, 2022, Ares Capital recognized total net realized losses of approximately $1 million, including approximately $1 million of net realized losses recognized from the sale of loans to IHAM or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.





In addition, as of April 20, 2022, Ares Capital had an investment backlog and pipeline of approximately $2.3 billion and $110 million, respectively. Investment backlog includes transactions approved by Ares Capital's investment adviser's investment

committee and/or for which a formal mandate, letter of intent or a signed commitment have been issued, and therefore Ares Capital believes are likely to close. Investment pipeline includes transactions where due diligence and analysis are in process, but no formal mandate, letter of intent or signed commitment have been issued. The consummation of any of the investments in this backlog and pipeline depends upon, among other things, one or more of the following: satisfactory completion of Ares Capital due diligence investigation of the prospective portfolio company, Ares Capital's acceptance of the terms and structure of such investment and the execution and delivery of satisfactory transaction documentation. In addition, Ares Capital may sell all or a portion of these investments and certain of these investments may result in the repayment of existing investments. Ares Capital cannot assure you that it will make any of these investments or that Ares Capital will sell all or any portion of these investments.





ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in millions, except per share data)

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $19,308 and $19,810, respectively) $ 19,486 $ 20,009 Cash and cash equivalents 695 372 Restricted cash 19 114 Interest receivable 128 142 Receivable for open trades 5 80 Other assets 106 99 Operating lease right-of-use asset 24 27 Total assets $ 20,463 $ 20,843 LIABILITIES Debt $ 10,528 $ 11,020 Base management fees payable 73 69 Income based fees payable 51 67 Capital gains incentive fees payable 138 161 Interest and facility fees payable 68 100 Payable to participants 19 114 Payable for open trades 31 216 Accounts payable and other liabilities 63 111 Secured borrowings 74 74 Operating lease liabilities 39 43 Total liabilities 11,084 11,975 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600 common shares authorized; 493 and 468 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Capital in excess of par value 9,071 8,553 Accumulated undistributed earnings 308 315 Total stockholders' equity 9,379 8,868 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,463 $ 20,843 NET ASSETS PER SHARE $ 19.03 $ 18.96





ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income from investments $ 310 $ 289 Dividend income 88 52 Capital structuring service fees 30 38 Other income 12 11 Total investment income 440 390 EXPENSES Interest and credit facility fees 93 86 Base management fees 73 58 Income based fees 51 46 Capital gains incentive fees 2 42 Administrative fees 4 4 Other general and administrative 6 5 Total expenses 229 241 NET INVESTMENT INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 211 149 Income tax expense, including excise tax 13 5 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 198 144 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES) ON INVESTMENTS, FOREIGN CURRENCY AND OTHER TRANSACTIONS: Net realized gains 58 59 Net unrealized gains 3 213 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments, foreign currency and other transactions 61 272 REALIZED LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT (48) (43) NET INCREASE IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 211 $ 373 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING: Basic 479 429 Diluted 500 429





SCHEDULE 1

Reconciliations of Core EPS to basic GAAP net income per share

Reconciliations of Core EPS to basic GAAP net income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 are provided below.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Core EPS(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.43 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2) 0.03 0.54 Capital gains incentive fees attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses(2) - (0.10) Income tax expense related to net realized gains and losses(2) (0.01) - GAAP net income per share(2)(3) $ 0.44 $ 0.87

__________________________________________________





(1) Core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EPS is the net increase (decrease) in stockholders' equity resulting from operations less net realized and unrealized gains and losses, any capital gains incentive fees attributable to such net realized and unrealized gains and losses and any income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses, divided by the basic weighted average shares outstanding for the relevant period. Basic GAAP net income (loss) per share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ares Capital believes that Core EPS provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is one method Ares Capital uses to measure its financial condition and results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





(2) All per share amounts and weighted average shares outstanding are basic. The basic weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were approximately 479 million and 429 million, respectively.





(3) In the first quarter of 2022, Ares Capital adopted ASU 2020-06, which requires the use of the if-converted method when calculating the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible notes on diluted earnings per share. As a result, Ares Capital's diluted GAAP net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.43. The weighted average shares outstanding for purpose of calculating the diluted GAAP net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately 500 million, which includes approximately 21 million shares related to the assumed conversion of outstanding convertible notes. Under the allowed modified retrospective method, diluted GAAP net income per share for the prior period was not restated to reflect the impact of ASU 2020-06. As such, diluted GAAP net income per share amount for the prior period is the same as the basic GAAP net income per share amount.





8