Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ares Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
19.51 USD   +0.67%
04:12pARES CAPITAL : ARCC 2022 Analyst Day
PU
04:02pARES CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ares Capital : ARCC 2022 Analyst Day

06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ares Capital Corporation's 2022 Analyst Day

June 1, 2022

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which may relate to future events or the future performance or financial condition of Ares Capital Corporation ("ARCC"), its investment adviser Ares Capital Management LLC ("ACM"), a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares Management"), or of Ares Management. These statements are not guarantees of future results or financial condition and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the filings of ARCC and Ares Management with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the SEC filings of ARCC and Ares Management and other public announcements that ARCC or Ares Management may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Neither ARCC nor Ares Management undertakes any duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about ARCC, ACM and Ares Management, and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Nothing in these materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities that may be issued by ARCC or Ares Management or as legal, accounting or tax advice. None of ARCC, ACM, Ares Management or any affiliate of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance. Certain information set forth herein includes estimates and projections and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. Further, such information, unless otherwise stated, is before giving effect to management and incentive fees and deductions for taxes. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such estimates or projections or that all assumptions relating to such estimates or projections have been considered or stated or that such estimates or projections will be realized.

These materials may contain confidential and proprietary information, and their distribution or the divulgence of any of their contents to any person, other than the person to whom they were originally delivered and such person's advisers, without the prior consent of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management, as applicable, is prohibited. You are advised that United States securities laws restrict any person who has material, non-public information about a company from purchasing or selling securities of such company (and options, warrants and rights relating thereto) and from communicating such information to any other person under circumstances in which it is reasonably foreseeable that such person is likely to purchase or sell such securities. You agree not to purchase or sell such securities in violation of any such laws.

These materials are not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security, the offer and/or sale of which can only be made by definitive offering documentation. Any offer or solicitation with respect to any securities that may be issued by ARCC, Ares Management or any of their affiliates will be made only by means of definitive offering memoranda or prospectus, which will be provided to prospective investors and will contain material information that is not set forth herein, including risk factors relating to any such investment.

S&P Disclaimer Notice

This may contain information obtained from third parties, including ratings from credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's. Reproduction and distribution of third party content in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of the related third party. Third party content providers do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information, including ratings, and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS GIVE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO,

ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, COSTS, EXPENSES, LEGAL FEES, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING LOST INCOME OR PROFITS AND OPPORTUNITY COSTS OR LOSSES CAUSED BY NEGLIGENCE) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING RATINGS. Credit ratings are statements of opinions and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities. They do not address the suitability of securities or the suitability of securities for investment purposes, and should not be relied on as investment advice.

Bank of America Disclaimer Notice

This may contain information sourced from Bank of America, used with permission. BANK OF AMERICA IS LICENSING THE ICE BOFA INDICES AND RELATED DATA "AS IS," MAKES NO WARRANTIES REGARDING SAME, DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE SUITABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE ICE BOFA INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM, ASSUMES NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR USE, AND DOES NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, OR RECOMMEND ARES MANAGEMENT, OR ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS OR SERVICES.

REF: DLUS-01650

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

2

Welcome & Agenda

John Stilmar

Managing Director, Public

Markets IR & Corporate

Communications

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

Agenda

AGENDA

2022

ARCC

Analyst

Day

Time

Section

Presenter(s)

Page

4:00

Welcome & Agenda

John Stilmar

3

Overview & Market Update

4:05

ARCC Highlights

Kipp deVeer

7

4:15

Ares Overview & Power of the Platform

Michael Arougheti

15

Kipp deVeer

4:35

Market Overview & Outlook

Mitch Goldstein

28

ARCC Strategy Update

4:50

Key Elements to Our Investment Strategy

Michael Smith

38

Michael Dieber

5:10

Portfolio Management Strategy & Results

Dan Katz

58

Phil LeRoy

5:25

ESG & Responsible Investing

Indhira Arrington

69

Adam Heltzer

Balance Sheet Management & Long-Term Performance

5:40

Balance Sheet & Capital Management

Penni Roll

81

5:50

Performance Track Record

Kipp deVeer

89

6:00

Conclusion & Forward Outlook

Kipp deVeer

98

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

4

Key Accomplishments Since 2019 Investor Day

We have generated strong fundamental performance since May of 2019

Since Last Investor Day in May 20191

Credit Improvement

Non-accruals declined ~50%

Non-accruals at cost declined from 2.3% to 1.2%

Growth in Core EPS

13% increase in LTM core earnings per share

$2.00 per share LTM core earnings2

Generated Net

$44 million

Realized Gains

Cumulative net realized gains on investments

Increased Dividends

Increased regular dividend twice and declared

additional dividends

$0.42 per share quarterly dividends and $0.12 total additional dividends for FY20223

Built Net Asset Value

10.6% NAV per share growth

vs. BDC peer average of -3.6%4*

Stock Outperformance

+10.9% annualized total stock return5

vs. BDC index at 8.3%

Note: As of March 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please refer to Endnotes for additional important information.

Please refer to Index Definition in Endnotes for further information.

  • Includes BDCs with a total portfolio at fair value greater than $1.5 billion or a combined portfolio at fair value greater than $2 billion if under common management as of December 31, 2021.

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

5

Disclaimer

Ares Capital Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
04:12pARES CAPITAL : ARCC 2022 Analyst Day
PU
04:02pARES CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
AQ
05/24INSIDER BUY : Ares Capital
MT
05/20ARES CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13Dye & Durham CEO Defends Ares-backed Australia Deal
MT
05/03US Arbitration Panel Finds UBS' Grounds For Dismissing Investment Banker Defamatory
MT
04/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Futures -3-
DJ
04/27Janney Lowers Ares Capital Fair Value Estimate to $22 From $24, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27Hovde Group Upgrades Ares Capital to Outperform From Market Perform, Keeps $21 Price Ta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 880 M - -
Net income 2022 895 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 9,29%
Capitalization 9 550 M 9 550 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,38 $
Average target price 22,43 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Executive Vice President
Michael Lewis Smith Executive Vice President
Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.54%9 550
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.25%6 140
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 630
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.23%4 319
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.74%4 168
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.56%3 016