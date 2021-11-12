Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ares Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/11 04:00:01 pm
21.03 USD   +0.05%
06:01aAres Capital Corporation to Present at Fitch Ratings BDC Conference 2021
BU
11/10Third Quarter 2021 Tear Sheet
PU
11/10Third Quarter 2021 Equity Investor Presentation
PU
Ares Capital Corporation to Present at Fitch Ratings BDC Conference 2021

11/12/2021 | 06:01am EST
Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Penni Roll, Ares Capital’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present in person at the Fitch Ratings BDC Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital’s objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital, through its investment manager, utilizes its extensive, direct origination capabilities and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of September 30, 2021. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or Ares Capital’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on Ares Capital’s business, Ares Capital’s portfolio companies, Ares Capital’s industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 746 M - -
Net income 2021 1 402 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 7,71%
Capitalization 9 690 M 9 690 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,03 $
Average target price 22,46 $
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Co-President
Michael Lewis Smith Co-President
Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.45%9 690
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.31.64%6 216
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND29.11%4 720
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION65.25%3 485
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.34%2 620
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.20.18%2 001