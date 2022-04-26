Ares Capital : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Important Notice

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those suggested by this presentation due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and Ares Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, Ares Capital makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.

The following slides contain summaries of certain financial and statistical information about Ares Capital. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. You should not view the past performance of Ares Capital, or information about the market, as indicative of Ares Capital's future results. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ares Capital.

Financial and Portfolio Highlights

Financial Highlights

Core EPS*(1)

Net Investment Income Per Share(2) Net Realized Gains Per Share(2)

Net Unrealized Gains Per Share(2) GAAP Net Income Per Share(2)(3) Net Asset Value Per Share

Portfolio Highlights

(dollar amounts in millions) Q4-21 Q1-21

Gross Commitments(4) Exits of Commitments(5)

Total Fair Value of Investments

Weighted Average Yield on Debt and Other Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost(6) Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Amortized Cost(7)

Note: Endnotes begin on slide 24

* See slide 23 hereof for reconciliations of Core EPS to basic GAAP net income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Q1-22 $ 0.42

Q4-21 $ 0.58

Q1-21 $ 0.43

$

0.41

$ 0.52

$ 0.33

$ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04

$ 0.01 $ 0.27 $ 0.50

$ 0.44 $ 0.83 $ 0.87

$ 19.03

$ 18.96

$ 17.45

Q1-22 $ 2,001 $ 2,551 $19,486 8.9 % 8.1 %

$5,866

$

1,750

$3,869

$20,009

8.7 %

7.9 %

$ 2,138 $15,429 8.9 % 7.9 %

Selected Historical Financial Information

(dollar amounts in millions, except per share data and stock prices) 3/31/22 As of and for the Three Months Ended 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21

Core EPS*(1)

Net Investment Income Per Share(2)

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains Per Share(2) GAAP Net Income Per Share(2)(3)

Dividend Declared and Payable Per Share Additional Dividend Declared and Payable Per Share

$ $ $ $ $ $

0.03

0.03

0.42

0.42

0.44

0.41

$ $ $ $ $ $

0.83

0.58

0.52

0.31

0.41 -

$ $ $ $ $ $

Stockholders' Equity

$ 9,379

$ 8,868

$ 8,537

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

19.03

$

18.96

$

Debt/Equity Ratio

1.13x

1.26x

Debt/Equity Ratio, Net of Available Cash(8) Unsecured Debt to Total Debt

1.06x

1.21x

80.4 %

75.9 %

Weighted Average Stated Interest on Debt(9) Net Interest and Dividend Margin(10)

3.2 %

3.1 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges(11)

Market Capitalization

Principal Debt

3.3

3.7

$

10,570 10,324 20,894

$

11,061 9,910 20,971

$

Equity

Total Market Capitalization

Common Stock Data:

$

$

$

High Price during the period Low Price during the period Closing Price

$ 22.58

$

21.70

$ 20.43

$ $

19.70 20.95

$ $

19.66 21.19

$ $

*See slide 23 hereof for reconciliations of Core EPS to basic GAAP net income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

0.47

$ $ $ $ $ $

0.53

$ $ $ $ $ $

0.43

0.40

0.39

0.33

0.33

0.70

0.54

0.73

1.09

0.87

0.41 -

0.40 -

0.40

-

$ 8,078

$ 7,632

18.52

$

18.16

$

17.45

1.17x

1.16x 1.06x

1.04x

1.12x 1.02x

83.5 %

85.1 % 3.3 % 6.5 % 3.8

81.1 %

3.3

3.2 %

6.5 %

3.3 6.5 3.2

9,928 9,367 19,295

$

9,278

$

8,061

8,715 8,183

$

17,993

$ 16,244 % % $ 19.97

$ 19.23

19.52 20.33

$ $

18.29 19.59

$ $

16.51 18.71

Selected Historical Financial Information (cont'd)

As of 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21

(dollar amounts in millions) Investments at Fair Value 19,486 Number of Portfolio Companies(12) 395 Asset Class (at fair value): First Lien Senior Secured Loans(13) 45 % Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 21 % Senior Direct Lending Program(14) 5 % Senior Subordinated Loans 5 % Preferred Equity 9 % Ivy Hill Asset Management(15) 7 % Other Equity 8 % Interest Rate Type (at fair value) % Floating Rate(16) 74 % % Fixed Rate 10 % % Non-Income Producing 10 % % Ivy Hill Asset Management Equity* 6 % Yields: Weighted Avg. Yield on Debt and Other Income Producing 8.9 % Securities at Amortized Cost(6) Weighted Avg. Yield on Debt and Other Income Producing 8.8 % Securities at Fair Value(6) Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Amortized 8.1 % Cost(7) Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Fair 8.0 % Value(7)

$

$ 20,009 387 47 % 23 % 5 % 4 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 77 % 10 % 8 % 5 % 8.7 % 8.7 % 7.9 % 7.9 % $ 17,677 371 49 % 47 % 47 % 23 % 24 % 25 % 5 % 6 % 7 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 3 % 4 % 4 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 80 % 79 % 82 % 9 % 8 % 6 % 8 % 10 % 8 % 3 % 3 % 4 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 9.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.4 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.5 % 6/30/21 17,136

*Ares Capital's equity investment in Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. ("IHAM") generally pays a quarterly dividend.

$

$

3/31/21 15,429

365

350