  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ares Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:30:20 2023-02-07 am EST
20.04 USD   +2.24%
07:18aEarnings Flash (ARCC) ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.63
MT
07:09aAres Capital : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:06aAres Capital : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Ares Capital : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/07/2023 | 07:09am EST
Fourth Quarter 2022

Earnings Presentation

Important Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statementsˮ within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those suggested by this presentation due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capitalˮ), including those listed in the "Risk Factorsˮ section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SECˮ). Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and Ares Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, Ares Capital makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.

The following slides contain summaries of certain financial and statistical information about Ares Capital. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. You should not view the past performance of Ares Capital, or information about the market, as indicative of Ares Capital's future results. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ares Capital.

2

Financial and Portfolio Highlights

Financial Highlights

Q4-22

Q3-22

Q4-21

FY-22

FY-21

Core EPS*(1)

$

0.63

$

0.50

$

0.58

$

2.02

$

2.02

Net Investment Income Per Share(2)

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.52

$

2.19

$

1.66

Net Realized Gains Per Share(2)

$

0.05

$

-

$

0.04

$

0.07

$

0.54

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share(2)

$

(0.39)

$

(0.36)

$

0.27

$

(1.05)

$

1.31

GAAP Net Income Per Share(2)(3)

$

0.34

$

0.21

$

0.83

$

1.21

$

3.51

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

18.40

$

18.56

$

18.96

$

18.40

$

18.96

Portfolio Highlights

(dollar amounts in millions)

Q4-22

Q3-22

Q4-21

FY-22

FY-21

Gross Commitments(4)

$

2,519

$

2,242

$

5,866

$

9,870

$

15,573

Exits of Commitments(5)

$

2,333

$

1,984

$

3,869

$

7,953

$

11,195

Total Fair Value of Investments

$

21,780

$

21,339

$

20,009

$

21,780

$

20,009

Weighted Average Yields on Debt and Other Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost(6)

11.6 %

10.7 %

8.7 %

11.6 %

8.7 %

Weighted Average Yields on Total Investments at Amortized Cost(7)

10.5 %

9.6 %

7.9 %

10.5 %

7.9 %

3

Selected Historical Financial Information

As of and for the Three Months Ended

(dollar amounts in millions, except per share data and stock prices)

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

Core EPS*(1)

$

0.63

$

0.50

$

0.46

$

0.42

$

0.58

Net Investment Income Per Share(2)

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.52

$

0.41

$

0.52

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share(2)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.30)

$

0.03

$

0.31

GAAP Net Income Per Share(2)(3)

$

0.34

$

0.21

$

0.22

$

0.44

$

0.83

Dividend Declared and Payable Per Share

$

0.48

$

0.43

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.41

Additional Dividend Declared and Payable Per Share

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

-

Stockholders' Equity

$

9,555

$

9,436

$

9,335

$

9,379

$

8,868

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

18.40

$

18.56

$

18.81

$

19.03

$

18.96

Debt/Equity Ratio

1.29x

1.27x

1.27x

1.13x

1.26x

Debt/Equity Ratio, Net of Available Cash(8)

1.26x

1.24x

1.25x

1.06x

1.21x

Unsecured Debt to Total Debt

69.4 %

71.7 %

72.3 %

80.4 %

75.9 %

Weighted Average Stated Interest on Debt(9)

4.2 %

3.8 %

3.5 %

3.2 %

3.1 %

Net Interest and Dividend Margin(10)

7.4 %

6.6 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges(11)

3.3

3.2

3.4

3.3

3.7

Market Capitalization

Principal Debt

$

12,245

$

11,853

$

11,768

$

10,570

$

11,061

Equity

9,591

8,579

8,898

10,324

9,910

Total Market Capitalization

$

21,836

$

20,432

$

20,666

$

20,894

$

20,971

Common Stock Data:

High Price during the period

$

19.76

$

20.70

$

22.44

$

22.58

$

21.70

Low Price during the period

$

17.30

$

16.84

$

17.12

$

19.70

$

19.66

Closing Price

$

18.47

$

16.88

$

17.93

$

20.95

$

21.19

Selected Historical Financial Information (cont'd)

As of

(dollar amounts in millions)

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

Investments at Fair Value

$

21,780

$

21,339

$

21,170

$

19,486

$

20,009

Number of Portfolio Companies(12)

466

458

452

395

387

Asset Class (at fair value):

First Lien Senior Secured Loans(13)

43 %

45 %

45 %

45 %

47 %

Second Lien Senior Secured Loans

18 %

18 %

19 %

21 %

23 %

Senior Direct Lending Program(14)

6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

Senior Subordinated Loans

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

4 %

Preferred Equity

9 %

10 %

9 %

9 %

8 %

Ivy Hill Asset Management(15)

10 %

9 %

9 %

7 %

5 %

Other Equity

9 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

Interest Rate Type (at fair value)

% Floating Rate(16)

71 %

73 %

74 %

74 %

77 %

% Fixed Rate

11 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

% Non-Income Producing

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

8 %

% Ivy Hill Asset Management Equity*

8 %

7 %

6 %

6 %

5 %

Yields:

Weighted Avg. Yield on Debt and Other Income Producing

11.6 %

10.7 %

9.5 %

8.9 %

8.7 %

Securities at Amortized Cost(6)

Weighted Avg. Yield on Debt and Other Income Producing

11.9 %

10.8 %

9.6 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

Securities at Fair Value(6)

Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Amortized

10.5 %

9.6 %

8.7 %

8.1 %

7.9 %

Cost(7)

Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Fair

10.6 %

9.7 %

8.6 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

Value(7)

