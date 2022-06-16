Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ares Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
17.12 USD   -4.62%
05:07pINSIDER BUY : Ares Capital
MT
05:03pARES CAPITAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/14ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Ares Capital : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Arougheti Michael J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ARES CAPITAL CORP [ARCC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive Vice President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , 245 PARK AVENUE, 44TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10167
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Arougheti Michael J
C/O ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
245 PARK AVENUE, 44TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10167 		X
Executive Vice President
Signatures
/s/ Joshua Bloomstein, by power of attorney 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.71 to $17.89, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Ares Capital Corporation, any security holder of Ares Capital Corporation, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote (1) to this Form 4.
(2) Includes 174,629 shares not previously reported pursuant to Rule 16a-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that were acquired under Ares Capital Corporation's Dividend Reinvestment Plan after Mr. Arougheti's immediately prior Form 4 filing.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ares Capital Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 880 M - -
Net income 2022 895 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 8 845 M 8 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,95 $
Average target price 22,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Executive Vice President
Michael Lewis Smith Executive Vice President
Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.29%8 845
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.88%5 538
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.36%4 389
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.45%4 144
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.15%4 027
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.93%2 773