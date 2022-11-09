Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ares Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
19.04 USD   -0.10%
Ares Capital : Third Quarter 2022 Debt Investor Presentation

11/09/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Debt Investor Presentation

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Contact:

John Stilmar, Investor Relations jstilmar@aresmgmt.com (678) 538 - 1983

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which may relate to future events or the future performance or financial condition of Ares Capital Corporation ("ARCC"), its investment adviser Ares Capital Management LLC ("ACM"), a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares Management"), or of Ares Management. These statements are not guarantees of future results or financial condition and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the filings of ARCC and Ares Management with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors include, but are not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the SEC filings of ARCC and Ares Management and other public announcements that ARCC or Ares Management may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Neither ARCC nor Ares Management undertakes any duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about ARCC, ACM and Ares Management, and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Nothing in these materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities that may be issued by ARCC or Ares Management or as legal, accounting or tax advice. None of ARCC, ACM, Ares Management or any affiliate of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance. Certain information set forth herein includes estimates and projections and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. Further, such information, unless otherwise stated, is before giving effect to management and incentive fees and deductions for taxes. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such estimates or projections or that all assumptions relating to such estimates or projections have been considered or stated or that such estimates or projections will be realized.

These materials may contain confidential and proprietary information, and their distribution or the divulgence of any of their contents to any person, other than the person to whom they were originally delivered and such person's advisers, without the prior consent of ARCC, ACM or Ares Management, as applicable, is prohibited. You are advised that United States securities laws restrict any person who has material, non-public information about a company from purchasing or selling securities of such company (and options, warrants and rights relating thereto) and from communicating such information to any other person under circumstances in which it is reasonably foreseeable that such person is likely to purchase or sell such securities. You agree not to purchase or sell such securities in violation of any such laws.

These materials are not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security, the offer and/or sale of which can only be made by definitive offering documentation. Any offer or solicitation with respect to any securities that may be issued by ARCC, Ares Management or any of their affiliates will be made only by means of definitive offering memoranda or an effective registration statement, which will be provided to prospective investors and will contain material information that is not set forth herein, including risk factors relating to any such investment.

S&P Disclaimer Notice

This may contain information obtained from third parties, including ratings from credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's. Reproduction and distribution of third party content in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of the related third party. Third party content providers do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information, including ratings, and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS GIVE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, COSTS, EXPENSES, LEGAL FEES, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING LOST INCOME OR PROFITS AND OPPORTUNITY COSTS OR LOSSES CAUSED BY NEGLIGENCE) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING RATINGS. Credit ratings are statements of opinions and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities. They do not address the suitability of securities or the suitability of securities for investment purposes, and should not be relied on as investment advice.

Bank of America Disclaimer Notice

This may contain information sourced from Bank of America, used with permission. BANK OF AMERICA IS LICENSING THE ICE BOFA INDICES AND RELATED DATA "AS IS," MAKES NO WARRANTIES REGARDING SAME, DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE SUITABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE ICE BOFA INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM, ASSUMES NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR USE, AND DOES NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, OR RECOMMEND ARES MANAGEMENT, OR ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS OR SERVICES.

REF: DLUS-01847

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

2

ARCC is a Leader in Middle Market Lending

ARCC is one of the largest direct lenders1 with the scale and capabilities necessary to invest across a variety of market environments, including a downcycle

• Externally managed by Ares Management which amongst other things provides informational

advantages across its global platform

Scale, Team &

• Large U.S. direct lender with $21.3 billion portfolio1

Capabilities

• Highly experienced and tenured team with 28 years average investing experience2

• Disciplined underwriting process supports highly selective approach

• Incumbency creates differentiated investment opportunities

• Diversified, high quality, senior-oriented portfolio

• Less cyclically positioned investment portfolio focused on upper middle market

Attractive Portfolio &

• Use lead position to help drive outcomes

Robust Investment

• Invested approximately $84 billion3 with realized asset level gross IRR of 14%4 since IPO

Track Record

• 1.0% average annual net realized gains in excess of losses since IPO5

• 83% of portfolio companies are controlled by PE sponsors that we believe have significant resources

to support businesses6

• Deep sources of liquidity and committed capital with $4.5 billion of available liquidity7

Strong Balance Sheet

• Fortified balance sheet with significant unsecured, long dated financing and low leverage

& Liquidity

• Leverage long-term capital to target attractive risk-adjusted returns

• Well-laddered debt maturities

Potential for

• 18+ year track record of generating strong returns to shareholders

Long Term

• Compelling historical investment and credit performance during periods of volatility

Shareholder Value

• ~80% higher returns than the S&P 500 since IPO in 20048

As of September 30, 2022, unless otherwise stated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please see notes at the end of this presentation for additional important information.

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

3

ARCC's Positioning and Team Advantages

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

ARCC is Well Positioned in a Growing Market

ARCC has a leading market position with many distinct competitive advantages developed over 18+ years

Leading Credit Manager

ARCC's manager has significant capabilities and reach

  • Ares operates one of the largest non- investment grade credit platforms with $204+ billion of Credit AUM1
  • Ares has a global presence with 5 integrated groups

Expanding Market

Opportunity

The addressable

market for ARCC is

increasing

  • Long-termsecular shift to private capital
  • Traditional providers not adequately serving middle market needs
  • Growth in private equity is driving growth in private capital
  • Increased demand by borrowers

Largest Investment

Team and Market

Coverage2

ARCC is led by a

highly experienced investment team

  • Leading, cycle-tested investment team
  • ~170 investment professionals
  • Members of our Investment Committee have invested ~$84 billion since 20043

Company Position

ARCC is the largest publicly traded BDC4

  • Deep industry relationships and stable capital
  • Significant credit and sourcing advantages from incumbency
  • Expanding deal flow

As of September 30, 2022. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

  1. AUM amounts include funds managed by Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P., a wholly owned portfolio company of Ares Capital Corporation and registered investment adviser.
  2. Based on Ares' view of the market.
  3. Includes invested capital from inception on October 8, 2004 through September 30, 2022. Includes investments made through Ares Capital Corporation, the Senior Secured Loan Program and the Senior Direct Lending Program. Excludes sales within one year of origination, $1.8 billion of investments acquired from Allied Capital on April 1, 2010 and $2.5 billion of investments acquired from American Capital on January 3, 2017.
  4. By market capitalization as of September 30, 2022.

Confidential - Not for Publication or Distribution

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ares Capital Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
