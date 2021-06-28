Ares Capital : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant (Form 8-K)

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

On June 23, 2021, Ares Capital Corporation increased the total commitments under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the 'Revolving Credit Facility') with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and each of the other parties thereto from approximately $3.96 billion to approximately $4.23 billion. The other terms of the Revolving Credit Facility remained unchanged.















