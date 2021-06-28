Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ares Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Capital : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.
On June 23, 2021, Ares Capital Corporation increased the total commitments under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the 'Revolving Credit Facility') with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and each of the other parties thereto from approximately $3.96 billion to approximately $4.23 billion. The other terms of the Revolving Credit Facility remained unchanged.




Disclaimer

Ares Capital Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 574 M - -
Net income 2021 931 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 8,18%
Capitalization 8 620 M 8 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,55 $
Average target price 20,38 $
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Co-President
Michael Lewis Smith Co-President
Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.75%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.29.83%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.78%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION63.03%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.33%2 624
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.19.56%1 982