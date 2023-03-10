Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ares Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCC   US04010L1035

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
17.67 USD   -4.25%
01:50pSVB debacle sparks rush to defensive options on fears of contagion
RE
03/03Private equity firms lend less as demand cools
RE
03/01Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SVB debacle sparks rush to defensive options on fears of contagion

03/10/2023 | 01:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Traders piled in to defensive options on bank stocks on Friday, a day after a tumble in the shares of SVB Financial Group sparked worries over the lender's stability and fueled a rout in the sector.

A California regulator shut Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver, according to the agency's statement. The shares were halted on Friday after tumbling as much as 66% in premarket trading.

With many stocks in the sector falling sharply on Friday, traders rushed in to defensive bets. The 30-day implied volatility on shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF, a measure of how much traders expect its shares to swing in the near term - jumped to a 1-year high of 44%, data from options analytics firm Trade Alert showed.

Investors also splurged on defensive options contracts in a wide range of financials in the last two sessions, including heavyweights such as UBS Group, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and Charles Schwab, as well as smaller names such as Ally Financial and Ares Capital.

Though SVB's troubles for now appear idiosyncratic to the firm, traders appeared on guard for the possibility that they could bode poorly for the broader sector as a campaign by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market.

"With fear of contagion in the regional banking sector, there was a slew of put buying in financials mostly using the options to protect against an about 10% decline in the underlying (shares)," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

Puts offer the right to sell shares at a fixed price in the future and are typically used by traders looking to guard against a drop in stock prices.

Shares of SVB, whose operating segments include Silicon Valley Bank, slumped over 50% on Thursday after the company announced a $1.75 billion share sale late the previous day. SVB is battling cash burn due to declining deposits from startups struggling with a venture capital funding drought.

SVB's woes also knocked the banking sector on Friday as investors worried that more banks would incur heavy losses on their bond portfolios. Traders appear to expect the sector to remain volatile for some time. While most of the trading was concentrated in March through May expirations, some longer-dated trades extended out into the summer, Murphy said.

"Investors have re-rated banks on a sectoral basis, initiated a huge flight into the safety of short-term (Treasury) notes, and options pricing reflects those fears," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

SVB's troubles piled further pressure on the sector already hurting from a more than 80% slide in Silvergate Capital's shares as the cryptocurrency-focused lender reels from losses following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

While investors had largely shrugged off Silvergate's troubles as strictly crypto-related, "(SVB Financial Group) was a giant wake-up call about the effects of rising rates and an inverted yield curve," Sosnick said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. -7.69% 25.225 Delayed Quote.11.98%
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION -4.57% 17.5868 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -2.02% 46.98 Delayed Quote.9.40%
BANK OZK -6.75% 35.37 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
CHARLES SCHWAB -7.48% 61.455 Delayed Quote.-20.17%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. -5.42% 80.73 Delayed Quote.18.22%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -17.30% 2.31 Delayed Quote.-83.68%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
UBS GROUP AG -4.53% 19.18 Delayed Quote.16.77%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. -5.10% 39.19 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 576 M - -
Net income 2023 1 228 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,22x
Yield 2023 10,4%
Capitalization 9 804 M 9 804 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,47x
EV / Sales 2024 8,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,45 $
Average target price 21,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Executive Vice President
Kort Schnabel Co-President
Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.11%9 804
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.16%3 853
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.49%3 853
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.69%3 627
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.43%2 793